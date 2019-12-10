10 Top Investing Themes for the Next Decade

Previewing the new decade on Wall Street. The 2010s have been a spectacular decade for investors. U.S. economic expansion, technological…

Previewing the new decade on Wall Street.

The 2010s have been a spectacular decade for investors. U.S. economic expansion, technological innovation, historically low interest rates, quantitative easing and corporate tax cuts created a perfect storm for stocks. As a result, the S&P 500 index is up 184% in the past 10 years. Unfortunately, past performance isn’t necessarily indicative of future results, and the bull market is already the longest in history. Fortunately, Bank of America analyst Haim Israel says there will be plenty of opportunities in the 2020s. Israel recently listed the top 10 themes that will define the next decade on Wall Street.

Peak globalization

Globalization has been a major growth driver for U.S. companies for years, with many expanding their businesses overseas once they saturate the domestic market. However, Israel says some companies may start facing the reality of peak globalization for the first time by the end of the next decade. Israel says the era of unrestricted international flow of labor, goods and capital is approaching its end. For investors, he says companies that have high domestic market exposure and those that own real assets should benefit from peak globalization, while companies that rely on global markets may suffer.

Recession

Despite fears over Brexit, trade wars, a global oil market crash and even an inverted yield curve, the U.S. economy has avoided a recession since 2009. Unfortunately, Israel says investors must face the reality that the U.S. will most certainly not go another decade without hitting its next recession. Most economists see the current economic cycle in its late stages, and Israel says the bubble in the global bond market is due to unwind. Potential investment winners will be companies that benefit from inflation, while losers will include companies that rely heavily on credit.

Quantitative failure

From 2008 to 2015, the U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet ballooned from $800 billion to $4.5 trillion thanks to its aggressive asset purchase program known as quantitative easing. QE was meant to kick-start the economy following the 2008 financial crisis. Israel says subsequent QE measures around the world are already generating diminishing returns, and central banks will likely find it increasingly difficult to fend off economic downturns via monetary policy in the 2020s. Israel says gold could be a big winner from the QE failure, while financial assets could take a major hit.

Demographics

A major demographic shift in the global economy will continue in the 2020s. Sometime in the next decade, the number of grandparents in the world will outnumber the number of children. Israel says five people enter the middle class in emerging market economies every five seconds. Demographics in the youngest generations of the professional class are shifting as well, with Generation Z workers and consumers gaining ground on millennials every day. For investors, Israel says e-commerce companies should be big winners from the demographic shifts, while brick-and-mortar retail and legacy consumer companies will take a hit.

Climate change

Climate change has been around for decades, but Israel says the economic and market impact of global warming will start to have a much larger impact in the 2020s. Climate change influences policy, society, employment and migration, all of which can move the market. Israel says investing themes such as clean energy and electric vehicles will see a major inflow of capital. The electric vehicle market is expected to grow to $151.5 billion alone by 2024, according to Market Research Engine. At the same time, fossil fuels, diesel cars and single-use plastics could face unprecedented pressure.

Robots and automation

The more technology and artificial intelligence advances, the less companies will need to rely on human workers. Automation is a double-edged sword in that it can significantly cut down on labor costs and improve production efficiency, but Israel estimates up to 50% of jobs are at risk of being lost to automation by 2035. Sky-high unemployment and a potential slump in disposable income would be no good for business. Israel says companies focusing on automation technology, local production, big data and artificial intelligence should be winners in the 2020s, while global supply chains could take a hit due to automation.

Splinternet

For the past two decades, the internet has increasingly connected the world, but the 2020s may be defined by the so-called splinternet. Splinternet is the idea that the internet may eventually become segregated on geographical and/or commercial grounds. Israel predicts China will overtake the U.S. and become the global leader in AI technology by the end of the 2020s. Sovereign internet laws allowing governments to block access to certain online content are already in effect in China and Russia, and the practice could spread in the 2020s. Israel says emerging markets will win and developed markets will lose.

Moral capitalism

From 2009 to 2019, Vanguard estimates total assets under management in environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds more than doubled from $40 billion to nearly $90 billion. Israel estimates $20 trillion in assets under management will flow into ESG strategies and funds over the next 20 years. For context, that’s nearly the size of the current market capitalization of the entire S&P 500. Market winners will include ESG-conscious companies and funds, as well as impact investments. Israel says businesses that focus strictly on profits and do not adapt socially responsible models could be left behind.

Smart everything

Investors are already familiar with smartphones, smart TVs and smart speakers, but Israel says there will be 500 billion different types of connectable devices around the world by 2030. While connectivity will help mitigate deflation demographics, Israel says it may also trigger the death of privacy. The global Internet of Things market is expected to grow from $212 billion in 2019 to $1.6 trillion by 2025, according to Statista. Israel says stocks with exposure to the IoT, connectivity, smart city technology and other types of “big brother tech” should benefit. Offline businesses and products will be among the losers.

Space

Nearly 60 years after the first American traveled into space, the universe’s final frontier may become significantly commercialized for the first time starting in the 2020s. Israel says space tourism and nanosatellites are two of the most near-term space-related opportunities, but the market could grow to $1 trillion in size by the end of the decade. Nanosatellites are small, light satellites that could ultimately provide global satellite internet coverage. Amazon.com (AMZN), SpaceX and OneWeb are currently all working on installing their own nanosatellite infrastructure. Winners include aerospace and defense stocks, while legacy satellite operators could lose out.

