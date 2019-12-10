10 of the Worst S&P 500 Dividend Stocks in 2019

These dividend stocks missed the mark. At the end of each year, it’s helpful to look back at your portfolio…

At the end of each year, it’s helpful to look back at your portfolio to find out what worked and what didn’t. And based on the broad S&P 500 index of the largest U.S. stocks (which gained 27%), it’s clear what didn’t work in 2019 — brick-and-mortar retail. Among all the stocks in the S&P portfolio of companies that pay a dividend, the worst performers tend to share a common theme of trouble thanks to the decline of physical retail sales in the age of online shopping alternatives. On the plus side, some of these stocks offer double-digit dividends. But as you’ll see, massive share price declines more than offset any income potential from these troubled stocks.

Kohl’s Corp. (ticker: KSS)

Kohl’s looked to be hanging tough to start the year, but in May the retailer confessed to not being completely honest about its bleak prospects. After a big miss on earnings across the board, the company restated its full-year guidance and that included a deep cut to profit forecasts. The result was to be expected — a big move downwards for stocks as investors readjusted their expectation for this company. Worse for KSS stock looking forward is that after a big change to forecasts like the one in 2019, it could be harder for Wall Street to trust the stock going forward, too.

Current yield: 5.4%

2019 returns: -26%

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

In 2015, Warren Buffett was excited by the $36 billion idea to create a combined consumer brand with the powerful products offered by Kraft and Heinz. The iconic investor called the deal, of which he was a big part, “my kind of transaction” — and with an instant pop of more than 20% for Kraft stock after the deal, who could blame him? The problem since is the debt-loaded deal resulted in poor performance thanks to deep cost-cutting that has left the product line behind current consumer tastes. Throw in a recent SEC investigation, deep write-offs and quarterly losses, and it’s no wonder that investors lost faith in this consumer mashup in 2019.

Current yield: 5.1%

2019 returns: -27%

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. provides marketing and customer loyalty solutions to merchants, travel firms and leisure companies around the world. These include everything from private label credit cards to direct mailing of coupons to rewards programs. Unfortunately, with brick and mortar sales generally on the decline and fierce e-commerce competition surprising margins, it is harder for many merchants to justify these programs — and similarly, to justify paying ADS for its services. Printing and mailing a coupon to your local home goods store just isn’t an effective way to connect with customers in 2019, and that shows in the performance of ADS.

Current yield: 2.3%

2019 returns: -29%

L Brands (LB)

L Brands isn’t just suffering from the pressures of e-commerce giants like Amazon.com (AMZN) but also from a generally tired and unimpressive suite of brands. Sure, Victoria’s Secret underwear and Bath & Body Works lotions were all the rage in the 1990s. But the marketplace has moved on. When you have trouble connecting with customers it’s never a good thing. But when you have to find a way to reinvent your brand even as you have to rethink the whole logistics of your retail business in a digital age, the pressures are serious indeed. That is the story of L Brands in 2019, and why this S&P component has suffered mightily.

Current yield: 6.7%

2019 returns: -32%

Mosaic Co. (MOS)

If you haven’t heard of Mosaic, that’s probably because it’s a rather mundane company with disappointing performance. The Minnesota-based firm primarily sells fertilizer and agricultural chemicals and while it has a decent customer base, it hardly has a lot of growth potential. On the plus side, there’s value in placing a stock like MOS in your portfolio versus the more volatile retailers on this list. MOS is a niche player without much competition, and likely won’t be disrupted soon. However, with little growth and an anemic dividend yield, investors are left to wonder what the appeal is — which explains the rough performance in 2019, when so many other stocks have had much more to offer.

Current yield: 1%

2019 returns: -33%

Gap (GPS)

The Gap is the corporate parent both of its eponymous clothing stores as well as Old Navy and Banana Republic brands. The portfolio allows the company to cater to a bunch of different customers, however the downside of that is that Old Navy has become a down-market brand with cheap prices — and thin margins as a result. That’s bad news, as Old Navy is the only segment that has seen growth over the last three fiscal years. It represents the biggest brand in GPS with roughly 1,070 North American stores compared with about 810 for Gap. While top line performance isn’t terrible, pressure on margins has investors worried about the stock’s long-term performance — and its dividend.

Current yield: 5.8%

2019 returns: -33%

Owens-Illinois (OI)

Owens-Illinois manufactures glass containers for use in the food and beverage industry, mainly beer and wine, but also specialty packaging including bottles for pharmaceuticals. While this business does provide a measure of reliability, it’s hard to make a compelling case for OI stock in a raging bull market with plenty of other income investments. Though profits look decent and this company isn’t going anywhere, the top line is certainly not getting larger for Owens-Illinois. With a small but growing segment of the alcoholic beverage marketplace moving toward environmentally-friendly solutions, it’s hard to see a future where OI is bigger or better than where it is today.

Current yield: 1.9%

2019 returns: -35%

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)

In the age of global warming and a focus on increased energy efficiency, oil producer Occidental Petroleum is not exactly in a growth industry. The sad reality is that there is a lot of risk ahead for the energy sector generally, and explorers like OXY are directly in the crosshairs for this long-term energy transition. Adding to the problem is that natural gas prices have been incredibly cheap in 2019, moving some end-users away from crude oil. With low demand, low prices and long-term risks, it’s pretty obvious why Wall Street moved away from OXY in 2019.

Current yield: 8.3%

2019 returns: -38%

Macerich Co. (MAC)

A different twist on the challenges for brick-and-mortar retailers is Macerich, a real estate investment trust that develops and manages malls. With 51 million square feet of real estate in 47 centers, in many ways MAC stock is ground zero for the problems facing the retail sector as merchants across the board cut back on physical locations — and leave empty storefronts in their wake. The yield is huge for MAC, which is something. However, the long-term pressures on commercial real estate in many of the firm’s key markets are very real and persistent.

Current yield: 11.5%

2019 returns: -49%

Macy’s (M)

The poster child for struggling retail stocks in 2019, Macy’s has been characterized by higher prices than its competitors, a mediocre online shopping experience, long checkout lines and messy physical stores that frustrate customers and a general lack of efficiency that is so important in the age of lower margins for brick-and-mortar operators. The resulting pressures on sales and profits have caused shareholders to lose faith, and has driven the stock lower steadily all year. The decent dividend is cold comfort for shareholders that have suffered deep losses.

Current yield: 9.7%

2019 returns: -49%

