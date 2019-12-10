10 of the Worst ETFs That 2019 Had to Offer

This isn’t the honor roll. The stock market has been kind to investors in the last 12 months or so,…

The stock market has been kind to investors in the last 12 months or so, with the S&P index of large U.S. corporations up about 26% in 2019. Many investors also invest in bonds, or even pick individual companies and sectors that could have performed better or worse. In a big bull market like this, chances are even if you didn’t realize that full 26% gain of the S&P, you’re still pretty pleased with your profits this year. However, if you picked one of these 10 terrible exchange-traded funds, there’s a chance that you missed out altogether. Here are 10 painfully poor performers that lost investors money even in a good year for the stock market in general.

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (ticker: SCIF)

India is a nation that theoretically has tremendous potential. GDP growth regularly ranges double or triple that of the U.S., and with 1.3 billion people, there are big technology and consumer opportunities that hold a lot of promise. However, the pace of GDP growth is slowing to around 5% or so and Wall Street expectations for the region have weakened lately as a result. Furthermore, political nationalism around the world and hostility toward trade deals have created uncertainty around future growth prospects in India. The result has been a slump for stocks there, particularly for the smallest Indian companies that comprise this ETF.

2019 returns: -24%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

Energy stocks have been in a rough spot in 2019 as the world has turned its attention to climate change, and as fossil fuel prices have been under pressure. The pain has been even more pronounced for smaller energy stocks that don’t have the deep pockets necessary to weather these trends. This Invesco fund that is made up of the smallest firms has suffered mightily, even as the broader stock market has seen nice performance in 2019. And unfortunately, with the outlook for traditional energy players weak again in 2020, that may not change anytime soon.

2019 returns: -24%

VelocityShares Long LIBOR ETN (ULBR)

LIBOR, or the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, is the interest rate at which banks lend to each other in the very short-term for overnight financing needs. During the financial crisis of 2008, this rate spiked as banks were fearful that even brief loans to each other wouldn’t be repaid, but in good times this rate drops on perceptions of lower risk in the financial sector and a high likelihood of repayment. With the stock market booming, the jobless rate low and the broader interest environment seeing lower rates, it’s unsurprising then that LIBOR has been declining steadily. As a result, this LIBOR-benchmarked fund has also declined in 2019.

2019 returns: -30%

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE)

This actively managed AdvisorShares fund got dinged on two fronts. For starters, it is a bearish fund primarily concerned with betting against individual stocks. And worse, its managers at Ranger Alternative Management didn’t select the right stocks to bet against in 2019. The icing on the cake is that after management fees, the expenses of the sophisticated structure and other costs, investors also suffer a staggering 3.12% expense ratio as of this writing. That means investors have to see modest gains just to offset the costs — and if and when managers make bad decisions, as happened in 2019, those expenses only leave you farther behind.

2019 returns: -34%

iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (GAZ)

If you want to know why natural gas prices are dirt cheap right now, simply look back to a September report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that noted “U.S. natural gas production reaches a new record despite low prices.” There’s simply no way that supply and demand dynamics can support rising prices in an environment like that. The GAZ ETN is tied to natural gas prices via futures contracts. And based on current trends, the future price of natural gas will be lucky to hang tough if not move even lower — which means a rough outlook for GAZ that is benchmarked to the fossil fuel.

2019 returns: -36%

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

In 2018, marijuana stocks were all the rage. The theory was that wave of legalization in the U.S. and Canada would unlock tremendous growth potential as regulated for-profit marijuana companies moved the industry into the mainstream. Well, that bubble burst in 2019, with some stocks like Tilray (TLRY) losing more than 70% this year. As a result, the MJ ETF that is comprised of the biggest names in the emerging marijuana sector also lost ground.

2019 returns: -39%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX)

A very complex fund, this iPath investment is comprised of short-term futures on the CBOE Volatility Index — commonly referred to as the “fear index.” The index is calculated using the price of options contracts placed on the S&P 500 index across the next 30 days. In other words, you’re betting on what traders will be thinking in the future — about the future performance of the stock market. The bottom line is the stock market has been strong in 2019. So if you decided to invest on the idea that sentiment tomorrow would be worse than today, you were proven wrong. That tells the story of the poor performance of VXX in 2019.

2019 returns: -40%

iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear Exchange Traded Note (DLBS)

Plenty of investments on this list have suffered because they were bets against stocks or sectors that appreciated nicely. However, this iPath offering that bet against long-term Treasury bonds proves it’s not just equities that have surged. U.S. government bonds are about the safest thing when it comes to repayment. Uncle Sam isn’t running out of money anytime soon with the U.S. economy to fill up his purse, and has the power to raise taxes in pinch. Also, interest rates have been falling — meaning older bonds are more attractive because they offer higher yields. That means bond values have marched steadily higher — and this DLBS inverse fund has moved steadily lower.

2019 returns: -51%

Barclays Inverse U.S. Treasury Aggregate ETN (TAPR)

Slightly worse than the prior fund that bet against long-term U.S. Treasurys is this Barclays fund that bet against all manner of government debt — including short-term, intermediate bonds and the same long-term Treasurys that sunk DLBS. The clever ticker symbol, TAPR, shows this fund was designed partially in response to predictions as early as 2013 that the Federal Reserve would be “tapering” back both stimulus efforts like quantitative easing and starting to move towards higher rates. Both of those actions have proven hard to pull off, and rates have remained low and moving lower — with bonds moving steadily higher.

2019 returns: -52%

VelocityShares 1X Long VSTOXX Futures ETN (EVIX)

Similar to the complicated fund that tracks CBOE’s VIX index, EVIX is benchmarked to the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index designed to measure future sentiment about market risk — only this time, in the European stock market. And much like we’ve seen with the U.S.-focused “fear index,” this European volatility index has fallen off a cliff as the market there has seen a steady grind higher in the face of much uncertainty. The result is a terrible performance for investors who put money in this sophisticated volatility tracking vehicle. As markets remained calm, the derivatives that make up this contract lost value steadily and significantly across 2019.

2019 returns: -69%

