Why You Should Break the Investing Performance Spell

Admit it. You can’t break the habit.

Even if you try to avoid obsessing about investment performance, you still look at your stocks and bonds and wonder why you are still holding those showing losses, or lagging behind in performance.

As 2019 winds down, you’ll start seeing lists of best- and worst-performing investments. What are you supposed to do with that information? Are these lists even relevant for you, never mind useful?

Scouring best-and-worst lists may lead you to some erroneous conclusions about fund performance. You may believe it’s wise to pile into a winning fund, and dump the losers.

But what those lists don’t tell you: The performance of a fund is often tied to its broader asset class, rather than any magic on the part of the managers.

For example, a top-performing fund is the Brown Advisory Growth Equity Fund (ticker: BIAGX), with a gain of 32.65% so far this year. That sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? Who wouldn’t want that kind of gain?

But it’s worth a closer look at the fund’s holdings. Morningstar categorizes the fund as U.S. Large Growth. That category is up 25.06% year-to-date, as tracked by Morningstar.

Yes, the asset class is a leader, but even so, the fund is outpacing its broader benchmark. This, too, is easily explained by drilling down to its portfolio components.

The fund’s top 10 holdings, and their year-to-date gains are:

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 47.13%

— Zoetis (ZTS) 36.67%

— Visa (V) 36.55%

— SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC) 43.12%

— Amazon.com (AMZN) 16.72%

— Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 34.32%

— Roper Technologies (ROP) 31.69%

— Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 51.98%

— PayPal Holdings (PYPL) 21.44%

— Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) 15.77%

Notice that six of the top 10 holdings notched stronger total return than the fund itself. That’s worth noting, as these are heavily weighted holdings within the fund.

As an actively managed fund, rather than an index, the fund’s managers are selecting securities to include. In that sense, it’s appropriate to give credit to good stock picking, at lease in this calendar year. Over longer time frames, the fund has not always outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth index.

So should you immediately jump into this fund, since it’s one of the pack leaders in 2019?

If you don’t already own the fund, you may have something that already covers the domestic large-growth asset class. Perhaps it’s part of an index fund tracking the S&P 500, or perhaps it’s a standalone growth fund. Perhaps you have another actively managed domestic fund that holds large growth stocks.

Whatever the case, you are already capturing the returns of that asset class. That’s far more important than trying to identify funds with the best yearly performance. After all, in some cases, that outperformance comes with greater risk. In other cases, it is almost certainly a temporary situation, with any given fund lagging its benchmark the following year.

But what about situations in which a fund is underperforming its benchmark, or even the broader market?

That first scenario comes into play with actively managed funds, when a manager is picking investments with the goal of generating the highest possible return.

That’s great when it works, and discouraging when it doesn’t.

With a passively managed or index fund, the aim is to simply track a basket of stocks, representing the various sectors from one asset class. For example, an S&P 500 fund holds the largest U.S. companies, representing all 11 S&P sectors.

But investors should be aware: If you invest in an index fund that is narrowly focused on one country, region, sector or industry, your return will fluctuate with the performance of that asset class. With a broader index fund or passive fund that tracks a wider universe of stocks, your risk of underperformance in one narrow area is mitigated.

For example, despite investor enthusiasm for the burgeoning cannabis industry in the early months of 2019, exchange-traded funds tracking cannabis stocks did not fare well this year.

Though it’s not the only cannabis exchange-traded fund, or ETF, to decline sharply, the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF ( YOLO) provides a good illustration. The fund, which launched in April, is down 46.03% since inception.

If you choose to take a flyer on a particular sliver of the market, be aware that your fund may end up on an annual list of worst performers. At the very least, it may underperform the broader market, and cause a drag on your overall return.

Of course, the opposite could also be true. Your sector fund may be on a rocket to the moon, and far outpace the broader market.

Either way, it’s generally a good idea to keep these bets outside your allocation that’s earmarked for a specific goal, such as retirement.

