Tuition and fees at Columbia University in New York total more than $61,000 for the 2019-2020 academic year. While its tuition makes it the most expensive private university in the nation, according to U.S. News data, Columbia is just one of many institutions that may leave prospective students and their families baffled by the cost of a college education. But why is college so expensive in the first place?

While the sticker price is rarely what students actually pay after grants and scholarships, researchers at The New Center, a bipartisan think tank in Washington, D.C., set out to understand the root cause of the rising cost of tuition and the student debt crisis facing the U.S. in a report released in August.

It’s easy to see why there tends to be a reliance on student loans to pay for college: Tuition prices increased 36% from 2008 to 2018, while the real median income in the U.S. grew just over 2.1% in the same period, according to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. To afford college, many students take on debt, resulting in more than 1 million people defaulting on their student loans every year, with average monthly payments close to $400.

Zane Heflin, policy analyst at The New Center and author of the report titled “The New American Dream: Alleviating the Student Debt Crisis,” says the ramifications of the 2008 Great Recession are still hitting the higher education world, and students are paying the price.

“The two main drivers of the rising cost of tuition are reduced state funding and the incentive for tuition raises as an unrestricted revenue to benefit colleges,” meaning colleges can choose to spend tuition money however they wish, Heflin says. “States and local communities are spending less per student. Someone has to take on that cost, and unfortunately it’s been the student.”

His report outlines a few other reasons why college is so expensive, including a need for schools to devote more money and staff toward complying with regulations set by the U.S. Department of Education; high prices at for-profit colleges; and a competitive drive among some colleges to raise prices to create a perception of quality — a sort of marketing technique, Heflin says.

“These colleges are trying to raise tuition to appeal to a broader group of students by allowing that to take the place of actual quality,” Heflin says. “It’s one of those situations where there are a lot of perverse incentives on the part of the colleges to raise their sticker price.”

The cost issue has been tracked, too, on an international level by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The U.S. had an average tuition price of nearly $9,000 per year at public institutions in 2017-2018 — the second highest in the world after England. The differences reflect the different investments in postsecondary education and the various systems in practice globally, according to OECD’s “Education at a Glance 2019” report.

Some countries, like Denmark, charge no tuition for bachelor’s degrees at public universities and offer substantial aid to students that can help pay for living costs. Others, like the U.S., charge high tuition and fees but also provide well-developed financial aid programs.

“Countries may have different approaches to tuition fee policy and, more generally, to sharing the cost of education between governments, students and other private entities,” Manon Costinot, a statistician at the Directorate for Education and Skills at the OECD, wrote in an email. “More than the level of tuition fees, what matters most is countries’ ability to ensure that the cost of education does not hinder access, for instance by offering financial support mechanisms, and that educational institutions equip students with the necessary skills to succeed in a fast-changing society.”

Financial aid can help students afford to go to college, despite the rising prices. But in the U.S., options like the Pell Grant, a form of need-based federal financial aid, for example, haven’t kept pace with inflation or the cost of college, says Mamie Voight, vice president of policy research at the Institute for Higher Education Policy in Washington, D.C.

“Costs are going up for students, and that pressure is falling most heavily on low-income students who are trying to access college and succeed in college,” she says. More need-based financial aid from states would help ease this burden, she says, along with changes at the federal level currently being discussed as part of the potential Higher Education Act reauthorization.

While Voight says those changes are deeply needed, she urges families to avoid being deterred by surging sticker prices.

“College is worth it,” Voight says. “Students and families should not be focusing on sticker price; they should be looking at net price. There are some tools out there that allow students to explore the net prices out there, and every college is required to have a net price calculator on their websites.”

The Department of Education’s College Navigator and College Scorecard are two options for finding net prices, which is the amount a family actually pays after factoring in grants and scholarships.

Before choosing a college and taking out a loan to pay for it, students should do their homework, says Ryan Clancy, senior adviser at The New Center.

“Kids think, ‘College is good, I’m going to take this loan out that I won’t have to think about for five years.’ But remember that even though that loan is going to come due in the future, it’s real. You are going to have to pay for it.”

