Why Investors Should Look for Value Stocks

The idea of a growth stock sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? After all, the very name of the asset contains…

The idea of a growth stock sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? After all, the very name of the asset contains the word “growth,” as in growth of stock price and account value.

It surprises many investors to know that value stocks have historically outperformed growth.

Before diving into performance metrics, it’s important to understand the difference between growth and value. A value stock generally has a lower price-earnings ratio, relative to its earnings.

[READ 7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t]

It’s analagous to one of those fixer-uppers that you see on HGTV house-flipping shows. These shows often feature buyers picking up a dumpy house, refurbishing it, and selling it at a profit. That house went from a zero to a hero, to use a phrase that Lori Greiner from “Shark Tank” popularized.

A higher-priced house that needs less renovation typically yields a lower profit to the flipper. That’s because it was offered at a higher price, relative to its potential. Do you see the parallels between real estate and equities?

A stock can be classified in the value category due to industry-wide problems, a company-specific problem or just because it’s out of favor for some random reason — or no discernible reason at all.

Stocks classified under the value category include Wells Fargo & Co. (ticker: WFC), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ( TEVA), General Motors Co. ( GM) and AT&T ( T).

A growth company, on the other hand, will have a higher P/E ratio. Tech companies, which don’t pay dividends and generally plow cash into new projects instead of handing it back to investors, are often categorized as growth stocks.

The current crop of growth stocks include Salesforce.com ( CRM), Amazon.com ( AMZN), Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT) and Netflix ( NFLX).

According to data compiled by Morningstar, over the past 15 years, growth stocks outperformed value stocks by a significant margin. That’s also over rolling 10-, five-, three- and one-year time frames.

That’s atypical. Since 1926, value stocks have outperformed growth over short, medium and longer time periods.

What’s been different in the past 15 years, that’s caused growth stocks to nab leadership? One culprit is high valuations for stocks in traditional growth categories, such as technology, in particular. As the economy expanded after the Great Recession, these fast-growing companies lived up to their category name.

However, a shift may be on the horizon. Over the past six-, three- and one-month periods, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks. Asset classes rotate into and out of leadership all the time, but investors may be unaware of this particular changing of the guard, as value has lagged for so long.

[See: Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio.]

The focus on value stocks, due to their potential for outperformance, goes back to the work of Benjamin Graham in the 1930s. After suffering steep stock-market losses in the 1929 market crash, Graham authored the book “Security Analysis,” emphasizing value stocks and passive investing.

His protege, Warren Buffett, went on to popularize value investing.

With all the advice out there to “invest like Buffett,” does that mean it’s wise to completely avoid growth stocks and load up only on value?

The outperformance of growth over the past 10-plus years would suggest that creating a value-only portfolio, and holding it through every market cycle, might be a losing proposition.

By the same token, does that mean it’s time to rebalance your portfolio in favor of value stocks?

Perhaps, but only to a degree.

A properly diversified portfolio holds both growth and value stocks, among other broad asset classes.

Here’s a simple illustration: Say your financial plan determined that you should own 10% domestic value stocks and 10% domestic growth stocks, and you open your brokerage account with that allocation. Over time, as growth stocks continued to rally, they grew to perhaps 15% of your portfolio. Meanwhile, value stocks now constitute 10%.

You might have heard the old advice, “Let your winners run.” If you are a very disciplined trader and can rebalance your portfolio with a minimum of emotion, then that advice could work. Momentum can indeed grow portfolio value.

However, the downside of momentum investing is that you could lose portfolio value if you stick with a previous winning asset class too long. By taking profits off the table when your investments move too far outside the pre-determined corridors, you can invest the proceeds in lagging asset classes.

Does that mean the laggards will instantly zoom into leadership? Of course not.

[See: 7 Easy Ways to Invest Without Much Money.]

But just as the philosophy of value investing is pegged on beaten-down securities having plenty of room to run, the poor performers in your portfolio will most likely turn higher and show good percentage gains. There’s no guarantee when that will happen, but when it does, you don’t want to miss out.

More from U.S. News

7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes

8 Things to Remember When Reviewing Your 401(k)

The Top 10 Investment Portfolio for Millennials

Why Investors Should Look for Value Stocks originally appeared on usnews.com