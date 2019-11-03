What to Watch in the World, Week of November 4

Nov. 4: India’s Capital Tackles Reducing Air Pollution Authorities in New Delhi on Monday, Nov. 4 will start another phase…

Nov. 4: India’s Capital Tackles Reducing Air Pollution

Authorities in New Delhi on Monday, Nov. 4 will start another phase of a two-week experiment aimed at limiting the number of cars on the roads in an effort to reduce air pollution. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 4, vehicles with odd and even-numbered license plates will alternate being allowed to travel.

For the capital of India, the period between October and February is considered dangerous due to its poor air quality. Officials declared a public health emergency on Nov. 1, shutting down schools and placing a halt on construction activity until sometime this week. New Delhi ranked as the most polluted capital on the planet in 2018, surpassing places such as Dhaka, Bangladesh and Kabul. Beijing, China’s capital that is notorious for its poor air quality, ranked eighth.

Nov. 5: World Tsunami Awareness Day

The United Nations observes World Tsunami Awareness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The U.N.’s General Assembly established the annual observance in December 2015 and cited Japan‘s historic experiences with the dangerous form of tidal waves for helping that nation create early warning systems, public education programs and post-tsunami restoration efforts.

Worldwide, 58 tsunamis in the past century have claimed more than 260,000 lives, with the deadliest being the Dec. 26, 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, which killed more than 227,000 people in 14 countries. This year, the observance will focus on how to reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of services. According to the U.N., responding to these types of natural disasters will be increasingly important because by 2030 about half of the world will live in coastal areas that will be at risk of floods, storms and tsunamis.

Nov. 7: Congo Warlord Likely to Learn Sentence

International Criminal Court judges are expected to pass sentence on a Congolese warlord known as “The Terminator” on Thursday, Nov. 7. Bosco Ntaganda was convicted in July on 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape and sexual slavery, for his involvement in the bloody ethnic conflict in Congo between 2002 and 2003.

During the trial, Ntagada maintained his innocence and didn’t express remorse, or emotion when the judge announced his conviction. He faces a maximum life sentence. The final sentence will be announced on Nov. 7. Ntaganda was first indicted in 2006.

Nov. 8: U.N. Court May Rule on Russia’s Annexation of Crimea

Judges from the United Nations are expected to rule on Friday, Nov. 8 over whether to move forward with a case brought by Ukraine against Russia over Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Last week, NATO said it will never recognize the annexation of Crimea and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Crimea was first annexed by the Russian Federation in the early months of 2014. By March, the Russian military had total control over the peninsula’s territory. What followed was a forced referendum which was illegal under the Ukrainian law, which gave residents in Crimea the option of either joining Russia or restore Crimea’s 1992 constitution, which would have granted it more autonomy from Ukraine.

Nov. 9: 30 Years Since the Fall of the Berlin Wall

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Germany will mark the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall. The event was the beginning of a series of revolutions in Central and Eastern Europe that eventually brought down communism.

The wall started being built in August 1961 when the communist government of the former German Democratic Republic (East Germany) raised a barbed wire and a concrete wall between the east and the western sections of Berlin. The purpose of this action was to keep fascists in the West out of the Communist East of the country. On Nov. 9, 1989, when the wall came down, citizens were finally allowed to cross the area freely.

