What to Watch in the World, Week of November 25

Nov. 25: International Observance to End Violence Against Females On Monday, Nov. 25, countries around the world are observing the…

Nov. 25: International Observance to End Violence Against Females

On Monday, Nov. 25, countries around the world are observing the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a day dedicated to one of the “most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today,” according to the United Nations.

A total of 87,000 women or girls were killed worldwide in 2017, the most recent year of data, according to U.N. data. More than half — some 50,000 — were killed by intimate partners or relatives. Globally, 1 in 3 women or girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

The international observation comes on the same day that the French government is expected to announce measures to combat domestic violence. Activists say more than 130 women in France have died because of domestic violence. France one of the higher rates of domestic violence in Europe, according to European Union statistics.

MORE: Most Dangerous Places for Women

Nov. 25: Romania Chooses a New President

On Monday, Nov. 25, Romanians find out who will be their next president for the next five years. Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, pictured, initially led a field of 14 candidates and made it to the final round of the elections against a social democrat.

According to most recent exit polls, Iohannis took home more than 65% of the votes, while his opponent, Viorica Dancila, received a little more than 34%. The first round of voting took place Nov. 10. Iohannis is seen as a pro-Western liberal in a country that has seen four prime ministers in the past three years. More than 47% of Romanians voted in the last election tour.

MORE: Polls Open in Romanian Presidential Election

Nov. 26: A Status Report on Countries Reducing Emissions

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the United Nations Environment Program presents its annual Emissions Gap report showing how much the world needs to further reduce emissions in order to limit temperature rise to internationally agreed levels. The report will also provide details about the temperature rise expected by the end of the century, based on current emissions.

According to scientists, greenhouse gas emissions from damage to tropical forests are about six times higher than initially thought. Experts indicate that it could be six times more beneficial to protect forests where degradation hasn’t started.

MORE: Warnings Grow of Threats to World’s Food and Water Supplies

Nov. 30: Honoring Victims of Chemical Warfare

On Nov. 30, the United Nations marks the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, an annual observance honoring victims of chemical warfare.

The use and possession of chemical weapons is prohibited under international law. Several nations, however, maintain active chemical weapons programs, according to the nonpartisan Arms Control Association, despite international efforts to eliminate such stockpiles.

Eight countries declared having chemical weapons stockpiles when they joined the Chemical Weapons Convention, according to the ACA. Of those, only the United States has not completed the destruction of its chemical arsenals, but States plans to do so by September 2023. Additionally, one of the other eight countries — Syria — may not have declared its entire stockpile, according to the ACA.

MORE: U.S. Says Signs Syria May Be Using Chemical Weapons, Warns of Quick Response

Dec. 1: Focus on Effort to Eliminae HIV and AIDS

On Sunday, Dec. 1, people around the world observe World AIDS Day, an observance dedicated to the “essential role that communities have played and continue to play in the AIDS response at the international, national and local levels.”

According to UNAIDS, the U.N. advocacy program dedicated to the treatment of HIV and AIDS, there were 37.9 million people worldwide living with HIV in 2018. Of those, 1.7 million were people under the age of 15. Also in 2018, an estimated 23.3 million people with HIV, or 62%, were able to access antiretroviral therapy, an increase of 1.6 million from the previous year, and nearly triple the number of 8 million in 2010.

MORE: Countries Seen to Have the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Coming Up This Week

1. International observance to eliminate violence against women.

2. Romania chooses a new president.

3. The U.N. reports on countries’ efforts to reduce emissions.

4. The U.N. honors victims of chemical warfare.

5.The international focus on eliminating HIV and AIDS.

More from U.S. News

In Countries Around the World, Home Is The Most Dangerous Place for Women

Warnings Grow of Threats to World’s Food and Water Supplies

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

What to Watch in the World, Week of November 25 originally appeared on usnews.com