What to Watch in the World, Week of November 18

Nov. 18: Fallout Over Sri Lanka Family’s Return to Power

International observers will be watching domestic reaction in Sri Lanka this week to this past weekend’s presidential election victory by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, pictured waving, a development stirring worries of a return by the incoming government to a security state. The younger brother of former President

Rajapaksa and his older brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, are polarizing figures in the South Asian island nation. Gotabaya Rajapaksa was a defense chief during his brother’s presidency, and the two are credited with ending the country’s 26-year civil war that claimed more than 100,000 lives, but through often brutal means.

Nov. 19: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn Debate

The first of planned multiple TV debates ahead of the Dec. 12 general election in the United Kingdom takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, pictured, and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will be the only participants, a move by the ITV television network that has drawn criticism from other parties.

British lawmakers approved the election in late October in a bid to end the political stalemate that has gripped the country since voters approved leaving the European Union in a June 2016 referendum. The U.K. was scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31, but European officials extended to the end of January 2020 the deadline for the country to leave the bloc.

Nov. 20: Emphasis on Economic Development in Africa

The United Nations observes Africa Industrialization Day on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The day is aims to raise awareness to help African countries “… achieve high growth rates, diversify their economies and reduce their exposure to external shocks.” The observance strives to spur renewed work to eradicate poverty through employment and wealth creation.

At the beginning of 2019, the World Bank released its annual report for economic prospects in sub-Saharan Africa. The institution forecast a gross domestic product growth of 3.4% for the year, up from 2018. But growth across the region will be uneven, due largely to the continent’s three largest economies — Nigeria, South Africa and Angola — predicted to grow below the regional average.

In Asia, Pope to Focus on Trafficking and Nuclear Weapons

Pope Francis arrives in Bangkok on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to begin a two-country visit, one of his longest and most distant trips, that will focus on trafficking and nuclear weapons.

In Thailand, Francis will meet the supreme patriarch of Thai Buddhists, Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong, and King Maha Vajiralongkorn. While in Thailand, he is expected to speak out against human trafficking and sex tourism.

The pope will then leave for Japan on Nov. 23, where he will visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki, two cities where about 400,000 people died from the atomic bombs the United States dropped in August 1945 to bring an end to World War II. Francis wants a total ban on nuclear weapons. Nuclear energy will also be a theme when Francis meets victims of Japan’s 2011 earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of the Fukushima power plant.

Nov. 21: A Global Emphasis on Learning

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the United Nations observes World Philosophy Day, a day dedicated to promoting and fostering philosophical analysis and research.

World Philosophy Day was first introduced in 2002 by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Among its objectives: “to renew the national, subregional, regional and international commitment to philosophy,” continue to encourage research in the area, and making philosophy popular and understood by future generations through comprehensive education programs. In 2005, the UNESCO General Conference established that World Philosophy Day would be marked every third Thursday of November.

