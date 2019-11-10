What to Watch in the World, Week of November 11

Nov. 11: A Rare Transit of Mercury On Monday, Nov. 11, Mercury will pass directly between Earth and the sun,…

Nov. 11: A Rare Transit of Mercury

On Monday, Nov. 11, Mercury will pass directly between Earth and the sun, an event called a “transit.” This happens about 13 times in a century and makes Mercury look like a tiny dot against the sun. The last transit occurred on May 9, 2016. The event will begin at 7:35 a.m. ET and last for about 5 1/2 hours. Eye protection is required to view the transit.

Other planets such as Venus can also undergo a transit time. Venus’ next sun-crossing is 98 years away, says Sky & Telescope. “Such is the double-edged sword of astronomy’s prowess at predicting the future.”

Nov. 11: Post-Election Fallout in Spain and Romania

Voters in Spain and Romania will learn the results of elections held in both countries on Nov. 10. In Spain, the fourth parliamentary elections in four years showed a widening divide in a country already politically fractured. The ruling Socialists leading in votes, but the far-right Vox party surging and looking to build on seats it gained in last April’s elections.

In Romania, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis initially led a field of 14 candidates. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a second round of voting will take place on Nov. 24. Iohannis has crafted an image of a pro-Western liberal as the country has seen four prime ministers in the past three years and growing public protests against corruption. More than 47% of Romanians voted in Sunday’s elections.

Nov. 14: Observance of World Diabetes Day

The United Nations observes World Diabetes Day on Thursday, Nov. 14. The U.N.’s General Assembly established the annual observance in 2007, recognizing “the urgent need to pursue multilateral efforts to promote and improve human health, and provide access to treatment and health-care education.”

Worldwide, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes in 2014, according to the U.N. In 1980, the reports only indicated about 108 million such patients. “The global prevalence of diabetes has nearly doubled since 1980, rising from 4.7% to 8.5% in the adult population,” the U.N. says. ” Over the past decade, diabetes prevalence has risen faster in low and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.”

Nov. 14: Uncertainty for Election Results in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission is expected to announce the results of September’s presidential election on Thursday, Nov. 14. However, that announcement may face another delay as a dispute has grown over which votes were legally cast.

Allegations of fraud and mismanagement have shadowed the Sept. 28 elections and postponed the announcement of the results that were originally expected on Oct. 18. Afghanistan’s first parliamentary elections in eight years was marked by violence and chaos. Several attacks killed at least 36 people. As a result, many key election workers didn’t show up and many polling stations remained open until late in the day, responding to the long lines of voters.

Nov. 16: International Day of Tolerance

On Saturday, Nov. 16, people around the world will observe International Day of Tolerance, a day dedicated to “fostering mutual understanding among cultures and peoples.” The day was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 1996 by resolution and invited member states to choose Nov. 16 as a day to celebrate tolerance.

Concern has grown worldwide in recent years about the perceived increase in hate crimes, a worry that was fueled by shootings at a mosque in New Zealand that targeted Muslims and left 49 people dead. In the United States, FBI data shows an increase in hate crimes in that country from 2012 to 2017, according to Politifact.

