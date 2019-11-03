What to Know About Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines

Although breast cancer has a five-year survival rate of 90%, it still is the second-leading cause of death in women,…

Although breast cancer has a five-year survival rate of 90%, it still is the second-leading cause of death in women, says Dr. Sona A. Chikarmane, interim division chief of the Breast Imaging and Diagnostic Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Experts agree that detecting breast cancer early through regular mammograms can help save lives. However, doctors don’t always agree on the age at which mammograms should begin. That can make it hard for women to determine when they should start to get mammograms and how frequently they should get screened.

There’s one overarching message: Talk to your primary care doctor or gynecologist about what’s best for you, advises Dr. Sophia Fu, director of breast health at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, New York. That’s because the decision on when to begin mammograms is very individual. Here’s a closer look at some of the different guidelines and what physicians who treat breast cancer patients have to say about them.

When it comes to physical breast exams, doctors do agree on the importance of regular checkups with your primary care doctor or gynecologist. They also agree that staying aware of any changes in your breasts — and talking to your doctor about those changes — should be part of your health habits.

Screening for Women at Average Risk

From the American Cancer Society to the American Society of Breast Surgeons, different groups have different breast screening guidelines. There also are guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, released in 2009 by the federal government. Here’s what some leading groups recommend for a woman at average risk for breast cancer. This means a woman who doesn’t have a family history of breast cancer or a genetic mutation that would increase her risk, for instance.

— The American Cancer Society: Begin annual mammograms starting at age 45. However, women should be able to start screening early as age 40 if they prefer. At age 55, start doing mammograms every other year, but women who want to continue annual mammograms should continue that. Continue regular mammograms as long as you’re in good health.

— The U.S Preventive Services Task Force: Get a mammogram every other year between the ages of 50 and 74. The decision to start mammograms before the age of 50 is an individual choice that should consider specific benefits and harms.

— American Society of Breast Surgeons: Start annual mammograms at age 40.

With the variation in guidelines listed here and others, it’s only natural to feel confused about what’s right. The four physicians interviewed for this article all say that they support starting annual mammograms at age 40 for women at average risk for breast cancer.

First, “annual screening maximizes years of lives saved and reduces mortality,” says Dr. Kristina Mirabeau-Beale, a radiation oncologist with 21st Century Oncology in southwest Florida. This is because the earlier cancer is caught, the quicker it can be treated. In turn, this means that fewer women will die from breast cancer, she says.

“If you don’t screen until age 50, you’ll miss a great portion of people who could have had breast cancer detected earlier,” Fu adds.

Additionally, women who don’t get screened and develop breast cancer are two and a half times more likely to require chemotherapy for breast cancer and three and a half times more likely to need a mastectomy, Chikarmane says.

Another important reason to screen younger is that breast cancer tends to be more aggressive in women under the age of 50, although it’s less common. Breast cancer can be particularly aggressive in Hispanic and African American women.

One concern some women have is getting a false positive — a finding on a mammogram that requires a woman to return for further testing, only to find out that it was not cancer. However, for every 100 women who get a mammogram, only 10 will be asked to return for further testing, according to the American College of Radiology. Six of those 10 will go on to find out the findings were normal, two will be asked to return within six months for a follow-up, and the additional two will require a needle biopsy.

Although no one wants the stress of returning to a doctor’s office for suspected cancer, patients frequently say they are grateful for the extra time and effort a doctor’s office makes to help find cancer, says Dr. Therese B. Bevers, medical director of the Cancer Prevention Center at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“From my perspective, the risk of a false positive imaging test, which is then proven benign by a biopsy, is worth it if we save more young women of dying from this disease,” Mirabeau-Beale says.

Screening for Women at Higher Than Average Risk

Some women may be at higher risk for breast cancer than the average population. This includes:

— Those with the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation.

— Those with a family history of breast cancer.

— Women who have had a high dose of chest radiation at a young age.

Talk to your doctor if you suspect you are in a higher-risk group. Genetic testing can help find out if you have certain gene mutations. If you have multiple women in your family affected by breast cancer — say, your mom, a sister and an aunt — this could raise a flag for a gene mutation.

Generally speaking, women who are at a higher risk for breast cancer should have a formal risk assessment starting at age 25, Fu says. This means talking with your doctor about at what age to start screening.

One common recommendation for this group of patients is to begin screening 10 years before the age of diagnosis in another first-degree relative who had breast cancer, Mirabeau-Beale says. For example, if your mother was diagnosed at age 45, you should consider screening starting at age 35. “She also should consider genetic testing to see if she has a mutation that may increase the likelihood of cancers,” Mirabeau-Beale adds.

The ACS recommends a breast MRI and a mammogram every year beginning at age 30 for women who carry the BRCA gene mutation, have a first-degree relative with the mutation, had radiation treatment to the chest at a young age or have a greater than 20% risk of developing breast cancer (based mainly on family history).

You can assess your risk using the National Cancer Institute’s breast cancer risk assessment tool. Women at higher risk may need to have several types of screening, including mammography, ultrasound and MRI.

What Happens During a Mammography

Mammograms are the most common screening used to detect breast cancer. During a mammogram, a mammography machine is used to get pictures of your breast tissue at different angles.

The day of your mammogram, don’t wear deodorant, Bevers cautions. This is because the powder used in many deodorants can look like calcifications on imaging. If you wear deodorant the day of a mammogram, you’ll be given towelettes to remove it.

During a mammogram, the breasts are flattened and compressed for a couple of seconds while a technologist takes a picture, according to the ACS. Technologists will take multiple pictures from different angles. Don’t feel alarmed if a technologist is taking more images in one particular area; this just means they are trying to get a good image.

A mammogram can be uncomfortable and awkward, but let the technologist know if you feel any pain.

Some facilities may have a radiologist who will review images right away; others may get back to you in a few days. Under federal law, each facility has up to 30 days to let you know the results.

If you’ve had mammograms done before at a different facility, it’s helpful to get copies of images from the previous place sent to the new facility. That’s because comparing older and newer images can help reduce callbacks by as much as 50%, Mirabeau-Beale says. It also can speed up processing of your mammography review, Bevers adds.

Different Types of Imaging

Two-dimensional mammograms are common, but 3-D mammography is growing quickly around the country. Also called tomosynthesis, 3-D imaging adds depth to the images, making it easier for a radiologist to find less obvious lesions in breast tissue, Mirabeau-Beale says. With the use of 3-D mammography, women are receiving fewer callbacks for false positives.

Mammographies usually are covered by insurance, although you’ll need to check with your specific type of insurance to find out if 3-D mammography is covered. If you don’t have insurance, find out if your community has free or low-cost mammography events.

Ultrasound is another imaging technology used to help detect breast cancer. It can detect findings not seen on mammograms. With ultrasound, sound waves are used to make a computer picture of the breast, according to the American Cancer Society. Ultrasound can be used to further study a finding made by a mammogram or for use in women with dense breast tissue.

Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, is also used for breast cancer screening in women who are at higher risk. This means that they have a greater than 20% lifetime risk for cancer. MRI technology is very accurate, but it also leads to more false positives. MRIs typically are done six months after a mammogram in higher-risk women. “Doing them at the same time doesn’t add a lot of value,” Bevers says.

A newer kind of screening called molecular breast imaging has a little more radiation than mammograms but improves accuracy by eight-fold, Fu says. “It’s not so common yet but may grow in the future,” she says.

You’ll have to find out if your insurance covers these additional types of breast cancer screening.

What You Can Do at Home for Breast Cancer Screening

Many women were told for a long time to conduct monthly self-exams of their breasts after their periods. However, evidence showed that this didn’t save more lives. When women did find something unusual, it was usually while changing or showering and not during an exam, Bevers says.

Although some clinicians may still recommend monthly self-exams, there’s a greater emphasis nowadays on breast self-awareness. This means to know what your breasts look and feel like. If you notice something different, let your doctor know sooner rather than later, Bevers advises. Although not a complete list, here are a few different things to monitor for:

— A mass, lump or irregular thickening of the skin.

— Nipple retraction.

— Nipple discharge.

— Swollen lymph nodes around the underarms or chest.

Chikarmane encourages women to perform regular self-checks of their breasts if they feel comfortable with it. If not, they — and all other women — should make sure to have a clinical exam of their breasts done during an annual physical, she says.

Breast cancer can happen in men too. Those who are in particular at higher risk have the BRCA gene mutation. If you are a man with multiple blood relatives in your family who have had breast cancer, talk to your doctor about your risk and the possible need for screening.

