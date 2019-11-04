What Is Visa Infinite?

Visa Infinite is the highest tier of benefits offered by Visa-branded credit cards — the other two are Visa Traditional…

Visa Infinite is the highest tier of benefits offered by Visa-branded credit cards — the other two are Visa Traditional and Visa Signature. There are only a handful of Visa Infinite credit cards in the U.S., and they’re all premium credit cards that come with VIP perks.

But while Visa provides a list of benefits for Visa Infinite cardholders, what you actually get depends on your card.

Which Credit Cards Are Visa Infinite Cards?

The relatively few Visa Infinite credit cards in the U.S. provide next-level perks. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card offers a valuable rewards program and several travel benefits, including a $300 annual travel credit, complimentary airport lounge access, special car rental privileges and trip protections.

Other Visa Infinite credit cards available in the U.S. include the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite Card, the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card, the City National Crystal Visa Infinite Credit Card, The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card (not open to new applicants) and the UBS Visa Infinite credit card.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

What to Expect With a Visa Infinite Credit Card

Visa provides a list of privileges and protections that it offers through its Visa Infinite tier of credit cards. Here’s what to expect if you’re considering getting one.

Luxury hotel perks. The Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection offers cardholders various perks with its portfolio of properties. Benefits include VIP status, complimentary breakfast, upgrades and a unique amenity at each hotel.

Other travel benefits. As a Visa Infinite cardholder, you may also receive several other travel-related perks. For example, you’ll get an application fee credit for Global Entry, which allows you to bypass U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection lines and use an automated kiosk instead. It also comes with a TSA Precheck membership, which can get you through airport security lines more quickly.

You can also get complimentary access to airport lounges through the Priority Pass lounge network; a $100 discount whenever you book a flight with two to five passengers; statement credits for airline incidentals, such as checked baggage fees; and in-flight food and drinks.

“Airport lounges give travelers a very nice respite from the airport terminal,” says Adam Sterling, credit card expert and founder of The Sterling Traveler website. “They typically offer lots of seating, food and drinks. Some lounges offer spa services, such as massages and manicures.”

And if you use your Visa Infinite credit card to book a rental car with Avis, Hertz, National or Silvercar, you can get access to special discounts and VIP amenities.

More savings. If you join Troon Rewards, your status as a Visa Infinite cardholder can allow you to save money on golf merchandise and green fees. You can also gain access to discounts and elite service on a chauffeured black car service through GroundLink.

Concierge services. Many credit card issuers offer concierge services. But with a Visa Infinite card, you may get access to personalized assistance with your travels, dinner plans and entertainment needs through the Visa Infinite concierge service.

Protections. Visa Infinite credit cards provide a suite of purchase and trip protections that can save you money and provide you with some peace of mind. “You never know what may happen on the road, and you should always be covered to deal with the unexpected,” says Sterling.

Here’s what the payment network offers:

— Trip cancellation and interruption insurance. If you purchase your ticket with your card and need to cancel or interrupt it for a covered reason, this benefit can reimburse you for your nonrefundable fare.

— Trip delay reimbursement. If you book a flight with your card and it’s delayed more than six hours due to a covered reason, you can get up to $500 in reimbursement for lodging, meals and other reasonable expenses during the delay.

— Lost luggage reimbursement. If you purchase your airline or other common carrier ticket with your card and your carry-on or checked bags are stolen or misdirected, you may be able to get reimbursement for the contents.

— Rental car insurance. This coverage kicks in when you use your card to rent a vehicle and decline the car rental company’s insurance.

— Purchase protection. If you use your card to make an eligible purchase and it’s damaged or stolen within 90 days, this protection covers replacement, repair or reimbursement.

— Extended warranty protection. You’ll get an extra year of coverage on eligible purchases with an original manufacturer’s warranty of three years or less.

— Return protection. If you make an eligible purchase with your card and are dissatisfied, but the merchant won’t accept your return, you may be able to get your money back through your Visa Infinite card within 90 days of the purchase.

— Roadside dispatch. You can use roadside dispatch to arrange a tow operator or locksmith if your car breaks down or you get locked out. While the dispatch is a free service, you will need to pay the service provider directly.

— Other basic protections. Visa Infinite credit cards also come with a handful of protections that are available for all Visa cardholders. For example, if you lose your card, you can get an emergency replacement anywhere in the world within 24 to 72 hours. In case of an emergency, Visa can also wire cash to you through a local Western Union within two hours of your bank’s approval of the request. Visa Infinite cards offer zero-liability fraud protection and a lost or stolen card reporting service.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Is the Difference Between Visa Infinite and Other Tiers?

Visa Infinite credit cards offer all the same perks and protections of Visa Traditional and Visa Signature credit cards, plus some.

Visa Traditional cards, for instance, offer the most basic benefits you can generally expect from most credit cards. For example, cardholder benefits include emergency card replacement, zero-liability fraud protection and emergency cash disbursement.

Visa Signature credit cards provide more perks, such as extended warranty protection, travel and emergency assistance services, and travel accident insurance, but not at the same level as Visa Infinite cards. For example, rental car discounts are available only with Silvercar, and discounts and protections may be higher at the Visa Infinite level.

Here’s a summary of the valuable perks you may get with each level of Visa card.

Visa Traditional Visa Signature Visa Infinite Emergency replacement and cash disbursement X X X Rental car insurance X X X Roadside dispatch X X X Extended warranty protection X X Travel and emergency assistance services X X Return protection X Purchase security X Travel accident insurance X Trip cancellation and interruption X Trip delay reimbursement X Lost luggage reimbursement X

These Perks and Protections Aren’t Set in Stone

Just because you have a Visa Infinite credit card, it doesn’t mean you’ll get all the benefits the payment network advertises on its website.

“Visa does not dictate any benefits to the card issuer,” Sterling says. “Visa Infinite benefits, as outlined by Visa, are more like suggestions. Many issuers offer benefits similar to, but not the same as, benefits suggested by Visa.”

For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card, which is a Visa Infinite card, doesn’t offer the $100 airfare discount when you use it to book a flight for two to five people.

Also, some Visa Signature credit cards provide more benefits than what Visa lists on its website. For example, an issuer might offer an annual travel credit for cardholders, which may be separate from Visa Signature benefits.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

How to Decide Whether a Visa Infinite Card Is Right for You

Visa Infinite cards come with a lot of valuable benefits, but they’re not cheap. Chase Sapphire Reserve, for example, charges a $450 annual fee, and the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite Card has a $120 annual fee.

But a steep annual fee shouldn’t scare you away if you can get enough value from the card to make up for it. “I don’t think they make sense for many people’s first cards, but I do think that you can find a lot of value there,” says Dan Miller, founder of Points With a Crew, a credit card rewards and travel website. “The important thing is to look at the benefits that are provided and compare that to the annual fee to see what makes sense for you.”

For example, consider the card’s rewards program and whether it has travel and other benefits and protections that you know you’ll use. Then compare that amount with what you’d pay with the card’s annual fee.

And keep in mind that while some perks can be tough to quantify, it can be worth paying a little extra for a better overall experience.

“Airport lounges can be a great way to de-stress the traveling experience, especially with kids and families,” says Miller. “I no longer worry about getting to the airport too early or having a longer layover, since I know that I’ll nearly always have a quiet place with good Wi-Fi and food.”

While you’re considering the perks of Visa Infinite cards, also shop around for other credit cards that may not offer as many benefits but also don’t cost as much. If you can get more value from a card that costs less based on your spending and travel habits, it may not matter if it comes with all the bells and whistles.

More from U.S. News

What Cards Can Help You Earn Airline Status?

Which Credit Cards Offer American Express Lounge Access?

Best Ways to Redeem Travel Miles

What Is Visa Infinite? originally appeared on usnews.com