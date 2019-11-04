What is Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder?

Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder is a psychiatric condition that occurs in children and adolescents, involving irritability and poor emotional regulation.…

Disruptive mood dysregulation disorder is a psychiatric condition that occurs in children and adolescents, involving irritability and poor emotional regulation.

The fairly new diagnosis was added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in its most recent edition published by the American Psychiatric Association. Similar to many new disorders in the DSM-5, the addition of DMDD was not without some controversy. Researchers that study this disorder have expressed concerns with the criteria that are used to diagnose DMDD and the high probability that the disorder could be misdiagnosed as a behavioral disorder such as oppositional defiant disorder.

According to the DSM-5, to be diagnosed with DMDD a child must meet several of the criteria below between the ages of 6 and 18.

— Severe temper outbursts (either verbal outbursts such as yelling, behavioral outbursts such as physical aggression, or a combination.

— These outbursts are severe considering the situation and inappropriate for the child’s developmental age.

— The outbursts occur on average three or more times per week and multiple times per day.

— Symptoms occur in at least three settings (e.g. school, home and public).

As you might imagine from the criteria above, it’s important that children and adolescents undergo an in-depth psychological evaluation by a trained psychologist to ensure they’re properly diagnosed with DMDD. Given that younger children under age 6 may exhibit some of these behaviors as part of normal development, this diagnosis should not be given prior to that age.

How Is DMDD Treated?

Emotional and behavioral problems in children and adolescents often require a combination of psychological treatment and medication. Treatment of DMDD is intended to primarily reduce emotional outbursts and teach children and their parents to manage negative emotions without losing control or being aggressive.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, evidence-based treatments for DMDD “teach children to effectively manage their mood and to increase their tolerance for frustration.”

Treatment options may include cognitive behavioral therapy to help identify situations that trigger anger and to help children think differently about how they perceive situations with others that may lead to an emotional outburst. Additional options for treatment may include parent management training, which teaches parents to manage disruptive behavior; aggression replacement training, which teaches youth to cope with emotional outbursts and aggression; and dialectical behavioral therapy for children — a common treatment used to improve emotion regulation and teach mindfulness.

Finally, treatment may involve consulting with a psychiatrist or pediatrician who can prescribe medications. Medications to treat DMDD in children and adolescents are intended to manage symptoms of irritability, mood difficulties and physical aggression. However, many medications have limited research on their effectiveness with children and adolescents and have not been approved for use in patients under 18 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Medications may range from stimulants to antidepressants, and all should be regularly monitored by your child’s physician. It is especially important for parents to monitor side effects because some medications could potentially increase suicidal thoughts in youth.

Remember that each child is different and may benefit from different types of treatment. If you think that your child may be having symptoms of DMDD, seek professional help. Once a diagnosis is made, a mental health professional or psychologist can assist with identifying the most appropriate treatment plan to help you and your child.

Although symptoms of DMDD can negatively impact a child’s life and performance in school, treatment can help reduce these difficulties and help improve the child’s quality of life. Early intervention is particularly important to reduce the child’s risk of having psychological difficulties in adulthood.

