Vaccination in Nursing Homes

Every fall and winter, the United States sees an uptick in the number of people who fall ill to influenza and other seasonal illnesses. This so-called flu season typically stretches from October to May, with spikes of activity between December and February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that between 12,000 and 79,000 people die of the flu each year. Influenza, or the flu, is caused by a viral infection. The people most at risk of developing potentially fatal complications of the flu are adults aged 65 and older. This is because the immune system tends to weaken with age, and older adults are less able to fight off infections naturally.

Pneumonia, an infection in the lungs, is another potentially deadly illness that sickens many people living every year. The CDC reports that in the U.S., pneumonia causes more than 250,000 people to seek care in a hospital and about 50,000 deaths. As with the flu, the risk of dying of pneumonia increases with age and frailty.

In response to this pattern, many health care providers and institutions launch campaigns beginning shortly after the back-to-school sales have ended to get more people vaccinated. This vaccination effort includes those living in nurisng homes. And for good reason — flu and pneumonia are dangerous illnesses. But they can be prevented or mitigated with widely available vaccines.

Infection Risk in Nursing Homes

For older adults living in nursing homes, the threat of flu and pneumonia is especially pronounced. “When we talk about the population of older adults who live in a nursing home, they are by definition frail. They are not healthy,” says Dr. Preeti Malani, professor of medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School and director of the University of Michigan/AARP National Poll on Healthy Aging, a recurring national survey looking at various aspects of health and aging in America.

At any age, a flu infection can become dangerous, “but when it’s someone who’s quite old and frail,” the chances that they’ll become very sick and need to be hospitalized increases significantly, Malani says. The flu might be little more than an inconvenience for someone who is younger and healthier, but among older adults, the “flu can be lifethreatening,” she says.

A 2019 CDC study notes that about 90% of influenza-related deaths and 50% to 70% of flu-related hospitalizations occur among people aged 65 years and older.

The threat is similar for pneumonia. Kim Elliott, a registered nurse and senior vice president of clinical services for Brookdale Senior Living, a Tennessee-based senior living company, says “a weakening immune system means that older adults are at greater risk for pneumonia and can face more severe side effects, especially those who are managing chronic diseases.”

The CDC study noted that the risk of flu complications grows with advanced age. People aged 85 years and older are two to six times more likely to be hospitalized and die from the flu than adults aged 65 to 74 years. That’s because frailty and functional status typically declines with each passing year.

Many of these older adults live in nursing homes, where the infection picture can get even more complicated. “Everyone is living close together,” Malani says. There’s close contact among residents and staff, which can make passing along infections easier. Being sick with the flu can also lead to the development of pneumonia.

Effectiveness of Flu Vaccine

But there is a way to reduce these risks: vaccination. “Vaccines are the best way to prevent, or at least lessen, the symptoms these viruses can cause,” Elliott says. “An annual flu shot is a must-have for older adults, especially those in skilled nursing communities.”

The flu vaccination is formulated new each year to prevent the strain or strains of flu that are anticipated to be prevalent in the coming flu season. The shot must be given annually to maintain effectiveness. Some years it works better than others, but across the board it reduces the incidence and severity of flu cases and limits its ability to spread among the population.

The CDC reports that flu vaccination “reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during flu seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.”

In the 2017-2018 flu season, the vaccine prevented an estimated 7.1 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 109,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 8,000 influenza-associated deaths. Among older adults specifically, flu vaccines have reduced the risk of flu-associated hospitalizations on average by about 40%, the CDC reports.

Similarly, the pneumococcal vaccine is also widely available and effective at preventing pneumonia. The CDC reports that studies have shown that pneumonia vaccination protects 75 in 100 adults 65 years or older against invasive pneumococcal disease and 45 in 100 adults 65 years or older against pneumococcal pneumonia. Malani says this vaccine is typically given once, and you’re covered for life. “But for people with certain health conditions they might need it more often.”

Safety of Vaccines

Recently, concerns about potential side effects and unintended consequences related to vaccines have gained traction and left some people wary of getting vaccines. But the evidence points to vaccines being safe and effective for the vast majority of people.

“Flu vaccine does not cause flu,” Malani says. Though sometimes people may feel lousy for a few days after receiving the vaccine, it’s not the flu but rather a mild side effct of the injection. In many cases, feeling lousy is related to the time of year when the inoculation is being administered and the coincidence of other seasonal sniffles and colds.

Despite its imperfections, vaccination is the most effective tool available to help prevent flu among the general population and particularly among older adults in nursing homes.

However, data from the CDC indicates that only 68% of workers in long-term care facilities actually get a flu shot. That’s well less than the 92% of people who work in hospitals who are vaccinated. Malani says that when you’re looking to place a loved one in a nursing home or other long-term care facility, you should ask about their rates of vaccination and whether they have a policy of mandatory vaccination. “It’s not an unreasonable thing to ask. Vaccination is a marker of safety in general and the overall culture” of the facility.

If Not for You, Then for Others

If you or a loved one is reluctant to get vaccinated, understand that it’s not just your own health you need to consider, but also that of the individuals you may come into contact with during flu season. Dr. Tanya Gure, a geriatrician with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says she discusses the influenza vaccine with all of her patients beginning in late summer and into the fall.

“Since I’m a geriatrician, I consider it of high importance to educate my patients on the fact that they are at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu and developing complications like pneumonia due to the respiratory illness from flu or have an exacerbation of a chronic health issue because they are sick with the flu,” she says.

Having heart disease in particular is associated with worse outcomes with the flu. While there are some instances where someone shouldn’t be inoculated, such as having a documented allergy to the components of the vaccine, these tend to be rare.

To overcome resistance to vaccination, Gure says she reviews “at length the overwhelming benefits of getting the influenza vaccine for the patient and their loved ones.” Another way to illustrate the point is to “find out about the health status of family and friends with whom they are in close contact. In talking, I often discover that there are loved ones who are also among groups that are high risk for having severe illness from the flu,” such as children, pregnant women and individuals with chronic illness or compromised immune systems that are less able to fight off infections.

When the facts are presented in this light, Gure notes that “patients are often very receptive to getting the flu vaccine to protect their loved ones even if they are ambivalent about getting it for their own benefit.”

Put simply, it’s not just about you, Elliott says. “Not only are you protecting yourself when you get the flu shot, but you’re also protecting friends and family.”

In addition to vaccination, Elliott says other simple measures can prevent illness can cut down on transmission:

— Cover your cough.

— Wash your hands often.

— Avoid people who are sick as much as possible.

