U.S. News Survey: 40% of Consumers Have No Money Saved for Holiday Expenses

The holidays can be a joyous time, but for some, it can also be stressful. If you’re already stretching your dollars to cover the monthly bills, then adding the expense of gifts, a turkey big enough for 12 people and travel expenses can be too much to take.

In a U.S. News November survey, consumers were asked about their holiday expenses and shopping plans. Almost 35% said they have saved what they need for the holidays, which is terrific.

But 40% said they have no money saved for the holidays. Given that it’s already November, this sets the stage for an anxious holiday season.

Here are more findings from the survey:

— Almost half of consumers intend to spend less than $499 on holiday expenses, almost 21% plan to spend between $500 and $999 and almost 12% think they’ll spend between $1,000 and $1,499.

— A third of respondents plan to do their holiday shopping online, but slightly more than 14% are sticking to brick-and-mortar stores.

— While 44% said they aren’t carrying a balance on credit cards, 8% have balances exceeding $10,000, and a stunning 22% aren’t even sure whether they have credit card debt.

— A third of respondents said their primary form of payment for the holidays will be credit cards, more than 29% are sticking with a debit card and only a tad more than 2% plan to pay with a digital wallet, such as Apple Pay.

The overall theme here is that only a minority of consumers are financially prepared enough to sail through the holidays. If this is you, relax and go pour yourself a cup of eggnog. But if you need some advice to survive the holidays without losing your mind, read on.

How to Find Quick Cash for the Holidays

If you’re part of the 40% who aren’t ready financially for the holidays, you don’t have to wait until you lapse into sticker shock. Here are a few ideas to get you started in the right direction.

Use layaway. If time doesn’t permit a part-time seasonal job, then consider an oldie but a goodie: layaway programs. For instance, T.J.Maxx and Marshalls offer a 30-day layaway with a 10% deposit. This spreads the expense out for you a little.

Credit card rewards. In the survey, only 22% of respondents planned to redeem credit card rewards for gifts. If you have rewards, take a look at the amount and review your redemption options. You might be able to use the rewards as a statement credit to help pay down your holiday balance.

If available, consider shopping on the issuer’s online shopping portal for extra savings. Issuers often have special holiday promotions.

Borrow without paying interest. If this is just a temporary income shortage, then think about getting a credit card with an introductory 0% purchase annual percentage rate. This means you can put holiday purchases on the credit card and pay them off in monthly installments over the course of a year or more without incurring any interest.

Warning: This is not a good idea if you don’t see any monetary relief in sight. This is for consumers who know they’ll have the cash during the new year to pay off purchases before the interest kicks in.

Protect Your Cash by Using a Credit Card for Purchases

A third of respondents plan to do most of their shopping online. You can avoid getting stepped on in lines, competing for parking spaces and lugging around heavy shopping bags.

Here’s my concern: The survey showed that 29% are planning to use a debit card for purchases. If you’re shopping online, it’s always best to use a credit card so you get better fraud protection. With a debit card, if your information is stolen, you could temporarily lose access to your cash.

If you live on the edge financially, this could push you over a fiscal cliff. I understand that some people have stepped away from credit cards for their own good, and I applaud whatever you have to do to stay out of debt. But if it’s just a matter of which card to use when you buy items, especially online, please use a credit card.

Find Out (Today) If You Have Credit Card Debt

The survey showed that 44% said they have no credit card debt, which is the ideal way to slide into the season of joy. But 22% say they aren’t sure whether they even have debt. When it comes to credit, uncertainty is a bit dangerous.

There was a time in a galaxy far, far away when I didn’t know how much credit card debt I had. I was young and too afraid to look at the number.

Guess what? This made my debt get bigger and bigger due to compound interest.

If you aren’t sure whether you have debt, hop online and check your credit card accounts. Assess the damage before you add on holiday expenses.

If you discover you have debt, work on your holiday budget and find a way to minimize the cost of gifts. Think homemade cookies, free babysitting or IOUs for a brunch in four months. And think about getting a balance transfer credit card in January 2020 to help you pay off your debt.

Whether you currently have debt or not, your goal for next year is to set up a budget, track spending and open a holiday savings account. Do all this, and you’ll be debt-free and ready for the holidays in 2020.

