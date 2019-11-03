U.S. News Recession Survey: Consumers’ Biggest Worry Is Losing Their Jobs

Of all the recession-related worries, 29% of respondents in a U.S. News November survey said a possible job loss scares…

Of all the recession-related worries, 29% of respondents in a U.S. News November survey said a possible job loss scares them the most. Unfortunately, this worry seems to be grounded in reality.

Almost half of consumers either don’t have an emergency fund or can’t pay their living expenses for more than three months. Only 22% plan to pay down their credit card debt, which is unsettling since more than 15% have credit card debt that exceeds $10,000.

And don’t get too relaxed about your debt just because the Fed lowered the rate a smidgen last week. Sure, your credit card’s annual percentage rate may go down about a quarter of a percentage point, but that’s not going to save you a ton of money.

I’ll do the math for you: On a $10,000 balance that you plan to pay off in three years at 20.25%, you pay $3,424 in interest. With a 0.25 percentage point rate cut, you’d save only $46 in interest. That’s it.

No one can save you from your debt except yourself. Do it now before the economy gets shaky, and you’ll be less anxious about surviving a job loss.

How to Always Be Prepared for a Recession

The survey showed that 47% aren’t taking steps to protect their credit. Don’t let this be you. All you have to do is implement the following three steps and then put your credit in maintenance mode.

You know how you should have a fire extinguisher on each floor of your home? That’s a common emergency plan for a house fire. Think of these three steps as a fire extinguisher for your finances. You might not ever face unemployment, but if it does happen, you’ll be ready to handle it.

Step 1: Credit Card Control

The survey showed that about 29% of consumers are paying down credit card debt to increase their credit scores. That’s a good move, but only 5% are considering moving their debt to a balance transfer credit card that offers a low APR or 0% APR introductory rate for a period of time.

Take advantage of a balance transfer credit card to save money on interest. Figure out what amount you need to pay each month to pay off your balance during the intro period, which likely will be from 12 to 21 months.

Do this, and both your score and the size of your wallet will increase. Going forward, stick to a budget and track your spending. Never use your credit card for items that you can’t pay off each month.

Step 2: Credit Score Cleanup

Step 1 flows naturally into Step 2. When you get your budget and your debt under control, your credit score also benefits as you lower your credit utilization ratio.

This ratio is the amount of credit you’ve used compared with the amount of credit you have available. Credit utilization accounts for 30% of your FICO score, so it’s important to keep an eye on your ratio. When you have a credit utilization ratio greater than 30%, your score can go down. Keep your ratio under 10% to maximize this part of your FICO score.

Payment history makes up 35% of your credit score. Keep low balances and pay all of your bills on time , and your credit score will be in good shape.

Also, check your three free annual credit reports regularly and make sure there aren’t any errors. A mistake on your credit report could possibly lower your score. If you find an error, contact the credit bureaus to file a dispute.

Step 3: Emergency Fund Fix

The best antidote to job worries is a financial backup plan. You need to make your emergency fund a priority.

There was some good news in the U.S. News survey. It showed that a quarter of consumers have hefty rainy day funds. That’s incredibly good news.

But almost half of consumers can only last three months or less before running out of funds. No wonder they’re worried about sudden unemployment. I’d be worried, too.

It takes time to build it, so get started today. Do what it takes to find extra cash. Cut back on entertainment, take a stay-at-home vacation this year, ask for a raise at work or start a side hustle.

You need a minimum of three months in your fund. But your long-term goal should be to have enough to survive your monthly bills for six months or more.

You will be surprised by the peace of mind you’ll experience when you reach that goal. Having a savings account certainly doesn’t increase job security, but knowing you can survive for a while even if you lose your job is a great feeling.

Along with your emergency fund, think about keeping a low-interest credit card for unexpected household and family expenses. Sometimes, a low-interest credit card can help you bridge the gap until you have the cash to cover the expense, while costing you a minimum in interest.

