The Self-Promotion Gap Is Holding Women Back at Work — Here’s What to Do

More than one-quarter of women (27%) would prefer to visit the dentist than talk about themselves in public. This is…

More than one-quarter of women (27%) would prefer to visit the dentist than talk about themselves in public. This is one of the findings from a new survey of over 1,000 professional women that explored the “self-promotion gap.” This term describes the discrepancy between women’s impressive talents, abilities and accomplishments and their willingness to share their strengths publicly.

In fact, the survey — which was conducted by a team of female entrepreneurs from Mighty Forces, Southpaw Insights, Upstream Analysis and Grey Horse Communications — found that most women take pains to avoid sharing their strengths. The vast majority of women — 84% — feel uncomfortable talking about professional or academic accomplishments.

Other disturbing findings include:

— Over two-thirds (69%) of women prefer to downplay their accomplishments instead of promote them.

— The survey notes 43% of women would rather quit social media for a week than talk about themselves in public.

— Nearly half would prefer to run errands in the rain than talk about themselves in a room full of strangers.

What’s wrong with hiding your light under a bushel? The answer to that question is revealed by another one of the study’s findings: 83% of women surveyed said that they find other women’s accomplishments “inspiring.” If you’re someone whose achievements could inspire and motivate female peers, yet you shy away from letting anyone know about them, then you just might be depriving others from benefiting from your insights and knowledge.

[See: 10 Best Low-Stress, High-Paying Jobs.]

“As women, we’re socialized to fulfill a caregiver role and make sure everyone around us is comfortable,” says Jessica Broome, founder and president at Southpaw Insights. “We heard from so many women that they don’t want to be seen as conceited or boastful, but 83% of women had been inspired by hearing other women’s achievements. We have to see the big picture and remember how helpful it is to women, especially young women, when we let our own light shine.”

Another drawback of failing to share your accomplishments is that it can hold you back at work. If your supervisor, colleagues and other team members aren’t aware of your capabilities and past experiences, you may get passed over for career opportunities.

To help avoid these negative possibilities and instead let your professional attributes shine, consider stretching your comfort zone with these strategies:

[SEE: Best Work-Life Balance Jobs.]

Recognize when you’re falling into the self-promotion gap. The first step toward reversing the fear of self-promotion and gaining confidence in sharing your voice is to notice when you’re purposely underselling yourself. Begin to become aware of what types of situations cause you to back away from expression of your capabilities — does it happen when more senior-level people are in the room? When there’s an opportunity to speak publicly? When you’re on a job interview?

Once you’ve identified your triggers for the self-promotion gap, you can take steps to address it. If you find yourself becoming quiet in meetings when your boss or other senior leaders are present, try preparing something in advance so that you’ll have a “cheat sheet” to refer to when you have something to say.

If your lack of public speaking skills keeps you from sharing valuable industry insights, seek some professional training in delivering speeches, such as through Toast Masters. If you undersell yourself in interview situations, make a list of points that you want to make about your experience and achievements before you find yourself in the hot seat.

Consider how your story can help others. Research has shown that women who promote other women feel less stressed about doing so than those who promote themselves. If you’re someone who feels this way, leverage this finding to think about how what you have to share from your unique experience and skill set can help others in the room. Instead of focusing on yourself and your fear about championing yourself, remember that by taking a risk to open up, your experience can position you as a mentor for others in the room.

[See: 8 Careers for Creative People.]

Take baby steps to enter the limelight. If the thought of talking about what you do best gives you jitters, there’s no reason why you have to start your self-promotion journey by aiming to land a Ted Talk. Instead, look for little ways that you can begin boosting your comfort level in this arena. For example, if you don’t feel ready to deliver a speech at an industry conference, how about just reporting something in a meeting with your department?

Use social media to start putting yourself out there. One of the benefits of social media for those who like to keep a low profile is that it allows for self-promotion from the comfort of your own home. Test out flexing your self-promotion muscle by using social media platforms or other online forums to share something about your professional or life experience. It can be easier to begin getting used to promoting your accomplishments online than in person at first, and you can then start to leverage your newfound confidence to ultimately take more risks sharing your strengths live.

More from U.S. News

12 Graduate Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

Bachelor’s Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

16 Low-Stress Jobs

The Self-Promotion Gap Is Holding Women Back at Work — Here’s What to Do originally appeared on usnews.com