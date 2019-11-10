Stocks to Watch: 7 Potential M&A Targets

These stocks could be acquired soon. In the world of business, the big tend to get bigger. The little guys…

In the world of business, the big tend to get bigger. The little guys get snapped up, run out of business or, in the minority of cases, break out or carve out a nice niche for themselves. The mergers and acquisitions, M&A, space is a vital part of the capital markets, allowing companies with the proper resources to skip years or decades of building up a business, brand or product line for the right price. From the perspective of the M&A targets, these transactions can often come as a saving grace for shareholders since the acquirer almost always offers a nice premium to buy out investors. Here are seven stocks to watch that could be realistic M&A buyout targets.

GoPro (ticker: GPRO)

Wearable camera company GoPro, which only a few years ago was an incredibly hot IPO with growth that caught the envy of Wall Street, looks like a savvy potential M&A target for one of the Big Tech heavyweights. The reason GoPro looks primed for acquisition was highlighted recently when Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) quietly snapped up Fitbit (FIT), another wearable tech company, for just over $2 billion. Both companies are formerly high-flying tech stocks with widespread consumer brand recognition in a space all the biggest Silicon Valley firms want to dominate, if possible. GoPro, which hit all-time highs near $100 a share shortly after its IPO in 2014, now trades for under $5 a share, and just posted better than expected results. At $650 million, and with products like drones in addition to action cameras, acquiring GPRO would be pocket change for large tech players looking to add a known brand.

XPO Logistics (XPO)

When seeking stocks to watch in the M&A space, one useful question is: Which industries are relatively consolidated and enjoy high barriers to entry? In that respect, air delivery and freight certainly qualify, with the space dominated historically by FedEx Corp. (FDX) and UPS (UPS), followed by everyone else. The only way to fast-forward your way into the space is through an acquisition, and XPO has previously been open about talking with potential buyers. Home Depot (HD) once considered buying XPO, and even a Jefferies analyst proposed XPO as a great M&A target earlier this year. With Amazon.com (AMZN) and FedEx’s recently severed relationship, and Amazon shifting business from XPO as well, one wonders if Amazon would have the gall to turn around and bid for $7.8 billion XPO. Time will tell.

Sonos (SONO)

It’s simply a fact: these small- and mid-cap consumer tech companies with strong brand names and sleek technology are popular potential buyout targets. Four of the five “FAANG stocks” — Google, Amazon, Apple (AAPL) and even Facebook (FB) — are actively seeking to grow or build a hardware ecosystem that consumers love, and that drives consumers to spend more time with their software and services. The living room has long been considered an ideal entry point for these top tech giants, and D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte just wrote that Sonos, a wireless connected speaker company, would be an ideal buyout target for Apple, due to Sonos’ premium brand, product quality and focus on design.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Consolidation has always been the name of the game in the airline business, with certain companies having hubs in particular markets where they can charge far more per flight due to being practically the only game in town. Shares of budget airline Spirit Air are down more than 30% in 2019, making SAVE the worst-performing publicly traded major or regional airline on Wall Street by a healthy margin. If Delta Air Lines (DAL), at $37 billion, or Southwest Airlines (LUV) at $31 billion, wanted to snap up Spirit and acquire a greater share of the market, buying out the $2.7 billion rival would be a cinch. Since SAVE stock has underperformed DAL and LUV by 45 percentage points and 55 percentage points year to date, an all- or part-stock deal looks far more attractive for those potential buyers than it did just 10 months ago.

E-Trade Financial (ETFC)

The brokerage and asset management industry is fabulously incestuous, and the $10 billion discount broker E-Trade, which is itself a convoluted agglomeration of other online brokerages and trading platforms like Capital One Investing (which, previously, acquired Sharebuilder) and OptionsHouse — looks like a good buyout target. Dwarfed in valuation by direct competitors like TD Ameritrade (AMTD) at $21 billion and Charles Schwab (SCHW) at $55 billion, a direct purchase by one of those two would make the most sense, especially after all three firms abruptly slashed their commissions on online stock trades to zero, finally taking a cue from popular fintech startup and so-called “unicorn” Robinhood. While Robinhood started the phenomenon of free stock trades, the relentless slashing of fees would be easier to absorb if E-Trade was absorbed by a larger brokerage or asset manager. M&A stocks to watch are often found in this space, so keep an eye out.

GrubHub (GRUB)

GrubHub’s most recent earnings report was bad. Very bad. Shares cratered, falling 40% in a day, and one Bank of America analyst, Nat Schindler, downgraded shares two notches from “buy” to “underperform,” and viciously slashed the firm’s price target from $98 a share to $30 a share. GRUB lowered revenue guidance for the fourth quarter 16% below consensus expectations, and it moved its adjusted earnings metric to 75% below expectations. Grubhub blames intensifying competition and a maturing food ordering market for the miss. It’s an unpleasant business indeed when all of your top competitors are cutthroat Silicon Valley-funded, younger startups willing to lose big money for revenue growth (UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates). GrubHub seems like a stock in secular decline, at least for the near term, so prospective acquirers may simply wait for shares to plunge even further before potentially swooping in. But the GrubHub brand, network, platform and user base are certainly worth something.

B&G Foods (BGS)

Another smaller company in an industry dominated by just a handful of heavyweights, this $1.1 billion packaged foods company just might be ideally positioned for an acquisition. B&G Foods makes, sells and distributes all sorts of frozen foods and foods with long shelf life. If you’ve shopped for groceries before, you’ve likely seen their products, and the company owns an impressive, if not top shelf, portfolio of brands, which include Green Giant, Ortega, SnackWell’s and Vermont Maid, among others. Using a strategy of selective acquisitions itself, B&G was bidding for Kellogg’s (K) Famous Amos and Keebler Company brands earlier in 2019. Regardless, short-sellers have been selling BGS stock into oblivion, with more than 40% of the float now sold short. The stock is down 40% year to date, but the company is profitable and trades for just 6.4 times earnings and 0.67 times sales.

