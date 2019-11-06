Retirement Investing: The Virtues and Vices of Selling Covered Calls

In 2019, the bull market on Wall Street turned 10 years old. That milestone wasn’t much to brag about compared…

In 2019, the bull market on Wall Street turned 10 years old. That milestone wasn’t much to brag about compared to the last one it hit just months prior, when it became the longest bull run in U.S. history.

For now, the rally continues.

Simultaneously, interest rates, which looked like they were finally heading back toward semi-normal levels a year ago, are back on the decline. Millions of Americans investing for retirement are working with a market that, historically speaking, may be looked back upon as short on opportunities and high on risk.

With that sort of backdrop, investors should broaden their knowledge of the tools at their disposal. Those interested in retirement investing in particular should read up on one somewhat obscure strategy: selling covered calls. It’s a somewhat obscure way to generate extra retirement income.

[READ 54 Dividend Stocks Boasting 25-Year Dividend Growth]

Here’s the argument for why you should add covered calls to your wheelhouse — and some words of caution about the strategy’s key trade-offs.

What Are Covered Calls?

Call options are derivatives contracts that give the buyer the right to buy 100 shares of a certain stock at a certain price (the strike price) on or before a certain date (the expiration date).

On the other side of that trade is the party that agrees to sell those shares under the same conditions, should the buyer opt to exercise that option. When you sell, or write, a covered call contract, you’re selling someone else the option to buy 100 shares of a stock you already own at a predetermined price.

For example: Say you own 100 shares of XYZ stock, which trades for $20. You decide to sell a covered call, which has a strike price of $25 a share, and an expiration date six months from now, for $1. Options are quoted on a per-share basis, but control 100 shares, so you’d actually collect $100 in this trade.

If you sit on your hands and let the situation play out, one of two things will happen at the end of those six months:

— If the stock is higher than $25, you’ll end up selling those shares (they will be exercised, or assigned) for $25 a pop. You’ll also keep the $100 cash premium you earned when you sold the contract.

— If the stock is $25 or below, you’ll just keep on owning the stock, and pocket the $100 premium you earned.

Notice that in both situations the seller keeps the premium. This is the upside, and with rates where they are now, it’s a creative way to generate income for anyone engaged in retirement investing.

Alas, retirees know better than anyone that there’s no such thing as a free lunch in life.

“There is a trade-off between income and stock appreciation and the investor must choose what is more important,” says Elizabeth Skettino, senior global strategist, Options Strategy Group at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

In the example above, if stock XYZ had doubled in those six months from $20 to $40, the person writing the covered call would still have to sell their 100 shares at $25 a pop.

“Retirees in particular may be fully willing to accept slightly truncated returns in the name of earning extra income,” Skettino says.

The Downside Risk of Covered Calls

Before outlining some scenarios where writing covered calls might be prudent, let’s confront the criticisms and risks to the covered call strategy. Investors “take 100% of the risk of owning the stock, yet limit the return. Great stocks, of course, get called away, leaving you with short-term taxable income,” says Paul Ruedi, CEO of Ruedi Wealth Management.

Technically, risks are slightly mitigated; even if your stock went to zero you’d retain the premium you collected. Still, this would be little consolation.

“It’s also a strategy where your portfolio ends up with nothing but poor-returning stocks, which by design, become the dominant part of the portfolio. What a strategy,” Ruedi says.

This point has some merit, but also a prominent caveat. You’re not by any means guaranteed to have a portfolio full of duds — it all depends on what strike prices you choose, how aggressive you are, how holdings perform and countless other variables.

What doesn’t need a caveat, however, is that covered calls aren’t great for taxable accounts — it’s better to trade these in tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s.

[See: 7 Retirement Investment Strategies to Avoid.]

Next, if you’re considering adding covered calls to your retirement investing strategy — or really dabbling with them in any way — you should know that you forfeit some flexibility by writing a covered call.

Specifically, let’s say you sell calls on a stock you own and, shortly thereafter, the company reports atrocious earnings and discloses an accounting scandal. Worried this could be the next Enron, you want to cut your losses. You can’t simply sell the stock, you have to buy back the calls you wrote first.

The silver lining: if shares are down big time from when you sold calls, buying these back should be much cheaper. Still, it’ll cost some money.

Once you’re armed with this knowledge, there are certain implications that follow that should narrow your field of covered call-writing candidates.

Investors should make sure that the options market for the stocks or ETFs in question “is sufficiently liquid in terms of open interest, volume, and tight bid/ask spreads,” Skettino says.

“Blue-chip stocks are ideal covered call candidates whereas small- and mid-cap stocks are often too thinly traded in the options market to make sense.”

Spotting Opportunities in Covered Calls

What are some ideal scenarios where someone might want to sell covered calls? “I will use covered calls when I see a stock whose price is nearing a possible high, and I would like to identify my exit point,” says Matt Ahrens, chief investment officer of Integrity Advisory.

Another scenario where writing covered calls may suit your needs arises when, in one way or another, you’ve developed a highly concentrated portfolio heavily reliant on just a few holdings.

“Writing covered calls provides an income stream from collecting the premium, and you’re locking in a strike price that you’re comfortable selling the stock at anyway,” says Dan Trumbower, senior wealth advisor at Halpern Financial. “It’s prudent to leave a portion of your shares uncovered — just in case the stock price significantly appreciates beyond your expectations,” Trumbower says.

The main reason covered calls may be interesting opportunities for retirees is the income-generating aspect. Investors should remember, however, that “the strategy is only guaranteed to produce income if assignment and the resulting sale of shares at below market prices is acceptable,” Skettino says.

If the stock goes on a rip-roaring rally and you want to participate in these extraordinary capital gains, you’ll have to spend a fortune buying back the call you wrote. It’s fair to say that this is simply not a good idea, so if you’re the type of person who won’t be able to handle shares rising above the price at which you’ve contractually agreed to sell them, you shouldn’t dabble with this strategy.

In fact, anyone who tries to objectively decipher how they’d feel and act in certain covered call scenarios is ahead of the pack. Knowing yourself is essential to being a great investor.

[7 Ways to Prepare Your Portfolio for a Recession.]

The Bottom Line on Covered Calls

Options strategies can be hard to understand, and just because an investment is complex doesn’t make it worthwhile. Usually, the opposite is true.

Writing covered calls is one of the simpler options strategies, but even so, there are some finer points investors should understand before diving in. For example, you need to know that covered calls you wrote on a dividend stock could be called before their expiration date.

Unless you’re well-read and supremely confident in your command of covered calls, it’s probably best to talk to a financial advisor if you’re curious about experimenting with this strategy, then take it from there.

While some experts disagree on how appropriate covered calls are for retirees and those nearing retirement, the fact is that they are a potentially useful tool, especially in today’s environment where meaningful investment income is harder than ever to come by.

More from U.S. News

The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

7 Best REITs to Buy for a Recession

9 Best Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

Retirement Investing: The Virtues and Vices of Selling Covered Calls originally appeared on usnews.com