Relieving the Stigma of Epilepsy

People with epilepsy all too commonly experience psychological distress such as anxiety or depression. One of the contributing factors is something that’s not often discussed: epilepsy-related stigma. Stigma may affect people in various ways, and addressing it openly is an important first step to providing relief.

Health-related stigma is a negative judgment, misconception or inaccurate belief that’s attached to a certain medical condition. Stigma can negatively bias patients, family and acquaintances, resulting in discrimination or social isolation. Stigma occurs with many different health challenges, but the likelihood of experiencing stigma is especially high for people with epilepsy.

Epilepsy-related stigma stems from misunderstanding about the medical facts. Some people are unaware that epilepsy is a well-defined medical condition with symptoms that can be scientifically explained and, in most cases, successfully treated. In the absence of this understanding, myths and stigma may arise. Stigma tends to be highest for people with frequent seizures, but just carrying the diagnosis can be stigmatizing even if one’s seizures are well-controlled.

Stigma can result in discrimination in subtle or overt ways. Students with epilepsy may be bullied or ostracized in school. Adults may be excluded from employment and career opportunities. Patients and loved ones may lose social and emotional support. Stigma can cause people with epilepsy to feel shame, fear rejection and discrimination, and avoid socializing. Patients may hide the condition and avoid seeking treatment so as to not be identified with epilepsy. All these factors can lead to psychological distress and diminished self-esteem.

Family members’ attitudes toward epilepsy are especially important. The following are ways to help relieve the stigma of epilepsy for a person in your life who may be touched by the condition.

— Embrace opportunities for open conversation about the misconceptions and wrong beliefs that surround epilepsy. If questions arise, don’t hesitate to reach out together for answers from the health care team.

— Assist your loved one with seeing a counselor who can help them overcome stigma-related negative beliefs and regain self-esteem. Counseling can also help patients focus their energy on their potential and talents rather than on being an “epilepsy patient.”

— Meet with the principal if you suspect that your child is being bullied in school.

— Encourage your loved one to engage in fulfilling activities despite the fear of other people’s judgment and opinions. Most people with epilepsy can participate in activities such as education, sports, employment, volunteering or other healthy hobbies.

— Check out the epilepsy support groups and advocacy activities in your area. By participating in these organizations, you and your loved one will gain a greater sense of community and become part of the solution to relieve epilepsy-related stigma, discrimination and exclusion.

— If they so choose, it may be beneficial for some people with epilepsy to proactively disclose the diagnosis with others. This can allow “sunshine” into the shadows of misunderstanding and stigma, and open the doors to unexpected support and encouragement.

By addressing stigma and taking steps to relieve it, we can all help improve the lives and well-being of people with epilepsy.

