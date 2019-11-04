Pros and Cons of Investing in McDonald’s Stock

Few logos in the world have had a more profound impact on brand recognition than the Golden Arches, the classic…

Few logos in the world have had a more profound impact on brand recognition than the Golden Arches, the classic McDonald’s Corporation (ticker: MCD) logo known the world over.

People see that iconic symbol and think about signature sandwiches, Happy Meals and its famous Ronald McDonald mascot.

A few years into a turnaround plan conceived and helmed by hard-charging CEO Steve Easterbrook, MCD shares had been doing fantastically well until just recently. After a sudden turn of events, Easterbrook is out as CEO and the company’s C-suite will have to prove itself all over again.

Facing additional challenges, including what some industry experts have termed a “millennial problem,” as well as an uber-competitive fast food market, what’s the outlook for McDonald’s stock heading into 2020 and beyond?

MCD Stock at a Glance

A truly global phenomenon, there are over 36,000 McDonald’s locations in over 100 countries around the world.

Easterbrook, the recently fired CEO, helped boost the company’s bottom line with a number of promotions that landed with consumers and ginned up comparable store sales.

Those promos include McPick 2 (a two for $5 deal), a revamped value menu with $1, $2, and $3 selections, and all-day breakfast.

From the time Easterbrook took the helm in 2015 to his fall 2019 departure, the company’s stock doubled the returns of the S&P 500, surging 92% versus the S&P’s 46% gain.

Pros to Buying MCD Stock

With one of the most globally recognized brands in the world, a market capitalization around $145 billion, and a dividend yield of 2.7%, MCD is an all-out blue-chip stock if there ever was one. You can certainly buy shares, sit around for 10 years, return to check your portfolio and not worry about whether or not MCD will still exist.

In fact, McDonald’s is one of the few so-called dividend aristocrats, a group of S&P 500 companies that have been growing their dividend payouts for more than 25 years. That’s a tough feat to accomplish, and Mickey D’s has managed to boost its payout annually for the last 42 years.

On a shorter-term basis, McDonald’s just posted its 17th consecutive quarter of global comparable sales growth, clearly evidencing that Easterbrook’s strategy, which also involved heavier investments in technology and mobile ordering, has been paying off.

With young consumers opting for more high-end fast-food experiences like Panera Bread, Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX) and Shake Shack ( SHAK), some think that a newer, more balanced restaurant menu can solve McDonald’s ” millennial” problem.

“The Dollar menu is targeted at stretched consumers while the Signature Crafted menu is luring more affluent consumers looking for an affordable splurge,” says Dan Roccato, president and co-founder of Quaker Wealth Management in Moorestown, New Jersey. “With about two-thirds of sales outside the U.S., MCD gets a nice tailwind from a weaker U.S. dollar.”

That’s true, there’s just one caveat — McDonald’s stands to benefit when the U.S. dollar is weak, which it hasn’t been recently. That said, if you believe in reversion to the mean, it’s only a matter of time before those headwinds turn to tailwinds and start boosting MCD’s financials.

Performance-wise, McDonald’s is picking up steam, and fast.

Cons to Buying MCD Stock

Getting a grip on younger consumers has proven elusive for McDonald’s, and that’s a problem. “McDonald’s is seeing strong headwinds, with fewer consumers believing that the company’s ‘bigger is better’ business philosophy is a viable concept,” says Allen Adamson, co-founder of New York-based Metaforce, and author of “Shift Ahead: How the Best Companies Stay Relevant in a Fast Changing World.”

“That’s especially so with millennials, who generally aren’t on board with McDonald’s,” Adamson says.

McDonald’s has famously implemented a healthier menu, but younger consumers believe its primary meal — burger, fries and a soda — is a “headwind” to their health, Adamson says. “The irony is that burgers, fries, and carbonated sugared drinks used to bring consumers into McDonald’s and are now actually keeping more health-conscious people out, and that’s a resistance problem,” he says.

The issue of competition more generally was made readily apparent in McDonald’s last earnings report, when the company failed to beat analyst expectations for the first time in two years.

The company’s foray into all-day breakfast a few years ago has been met by fierce competition for the morning dollar in what industry observers have called the “breakfast wars.”

Shifting to the C-suite, it’d be foolish not to consider the recent shakeup at the highest level when weighing whether or not to buy McDonald’s stock.

Easterbrook, in just four years, had proven himself to be one of the best restaurant execs in the game; then, in November 2019, he was abruptly fired for what an internal investigation concluded was a consensual relationship with an employee. He resigned his board seat, and a day later, McDonald’s top HR executive also left the company.

Shares, which had hit an all-time high in mid-2019, had already begun to drift lower, but the earnings miss and star CEO departure are simply adding fuel to the fire, and any investor looking to get in at the optimal point should not buy MCD shares now.

In fact, not owning McDonald’s stock puts you in good company, as the new CEO of McDonald’s, recently promoted former head of the fast-food giant’s U.S. business Chris Kempczinski, doesn’t currently own MCD stock either. As an investor, you’d be forgiven if all this drama on the leadership team doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Finally, as rock-solid as the business itself is, the current valuation is another story. Shares go for about 25 times earnings, above the typical multiple over the last 10 years or so, which has generally seen shares trade for between 14 and 22 times trailing earnings.

For a company that literally posted 1% and zero year-over-year growth in its top- and bottom-line numbers last quarter, an elevated multiple hardly seems justified.

“They have hit a wall in the form of lower growth rates,” Adamson says. “Now, they have fewer levers to growth and Wall Street makes a living backing corporate growth.”

The Bottom Line for MCD Stock

Say what you will about Easterbrook’s departure; he was a good executive who knew what he was doing. And, new CEO Kempczinski has indicated he will initially continue to execute on the goals Easterbrook set in place.

Going forward, McDonald’s stock has been on a red-hot streak for years now, and its performance is especially impressive when you consider it was already a large-cap, blue-chip dividend stock when its recent walloping of the S&P 500 began.

While a consensus one-year price target of $225 implies upside of roughly 18%, don’t get ahead of yourself just yet and bet on a rebound rally.

Looking at the P/E in the context of recent depressed growth numbers suggests that MCD investors might’ve gotten ahead of themselves already.

McDonald’s is a great anchor stock to have in your portfolio, no doubt — just not at these levels.

