Pros and Cons of Buying Nike Inc (NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (ticker: NKE), the world’s largest athletic apparel company, has been dealing with one scandal after the other for the past few years.

In 2018, nine high-level company executives, including Trevor Edwards, president of the Nike brand and a onetime heir apparent to CEO Mark Parker, were forced out of the company amid mounting complaints of a sexual harassment culture at Nike. In 2019, the company shut down the Nike Oregon Project, a program aimed at training elite American long-distance runners, after coach Alberto Salazar got a four-year ban for doping violations.

Financially, though, Nike is in Olympian form. The company’s revenue has grown from $28 billion to $39 billion over the past five years, and its market share in the athletic footwear market has grown from 22% to 27% over the same period. As recently as 2011, Nike’s share was 17%. As for the brand, it’s worth $36.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Still, the scandals have left their mark on the Beaverton, Oregon-based company. Parker recently announced he’ll be stepping down in 2020 in a move many believe is directly related to the string of controversies.

On the upside, any athletic apparel company that has Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Serena Williams plugging its gear has plenty of gas in the engine. And despite the internal drama, NKE stock has risen 21% in 2019.

With all this in mind, is Nike stock a buy?

NKE Stock At a Glance

Nike is trading around $90 a share. Wall Street analysts have a one-year price target of $102 for the stock.

Certainly 21% year-to-date gains for a consumer goods company worth $140 billion are nothing to scoff at, but it should be pointed out that the S&P 500 itself is up 23% in the same period. Technically speaking, NKE has earned below-market returns.

Judging the quality of a stock by its near-term returns is a foolish enterprise, however. And even though past results are no predictor of future returns, a company with excellent long-term performance usually has great qualities that make for a sustainable competitive advantage. NKE stock has tripled since 2013. A $10,000 investment in the 1980 Nike IPO would be worth over $5.2 million today.

This performance isn’t random. Here’s a look at some of the reasons NKE has been such a phenomenal performer over the years.

Pros of Buying NKE Stock

The flight plan for Nike is fairly direct — it’s a consumer goods company, and as long as the consumer is buying its goods, Nike is a good bet.

Right now, a robust economy spells good news for Nike.

“With unemployment at 50-year lows and the global economy chugging along, consumer spending continues to support growth in the discretionary sector,” says Eric Pomerantz, a financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group.

Investors wondering if Nike is at risk as major online retailers like Amazon.com ( AMZN) grow more dominant shouldn’t worry, Pomerantz says. “Nike is moving some of its focus to direct-to-consumer sales,” he says. “It seems that as long as the brand remains strong, a small shift to online sales will be good overall.”

In fact, not only is Nike’s online sales push good, it’s been one of the driving factors with NKE for the past five-plus years. Nike figured out that direct-to-consumer sales are a much higher margin than wholesale operations, and the company’s been investing heavily in developing mobile apps, e-commerce relationships and its own website to focus on this segment.

It’s working. Last quarter, digital sales rose by an incredible 42%. A 2018 deal with Amazon to sell Nike products directly through Amazon has done nothing but boost distribution. On top of that, Nike board member, former eBay ( EBAY) CEO and the current CEO of cloud computing company ServiceNow ( NOW), John Donahue, will step up to the CEO role in 2020, bringing immense expertise in technology and e-commerce.

When you’re buying Nike stock, what you’re doing at a broader level is betting on the brand — that’s the competitive advantage that can’t be replicated.

The brand is what gives Nike so much growth potential overseas. While sales in North America, its largest market, grew just 4% last quarter, sales in the China region jumped 22% to $1.68 billion.

This comes, mind you, during a trade war.

Finally, Nike’s share buyback program is helping boost earnings per share, which are also aided as a greater percentage of Nike’s revenue comes from online and direct-to-consumer efforts. Last quarter, Nike bought back $1 billion of its stock as part of a four-year, $15 billion buyback program.

Cons of Buying NKE Stock

One concern about the outlook for shareholders has to do with the company’s image. Should it be damaged, some worry there could be real blowback.

Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University, acknowledges that the apparel giant has weathered controversy before — from sweatshops making shoes to Tiger Woods’ fall from grace.

“While it has certainly survived these scandals, they have definitely hurt the image of the company and have been headwinds to sales growth. For instance, Tiger Woods’ difficulties resulted in the firm exiting the golf equipment market,” he says. “When your greatest asset is your brand name, a scandal can taint the brand.”

There’s also the sometimes overlooked risk that these controversies have severe internal repercussions, causing employee resentment, strikes or simply mass attrition. At Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL), about 20,000 Google employees staged a global walkout in 2018 to protest the way the company was addressing sexual harassment allegations.

Easily the biggest risk to buying NKE stock, however, is simply its valuation. Here’s a classic blue-chip stock, a $140 billion consumer goods business, which, growing around 6% to 8% a year, looks to be maximizing its growth potential. Unlike Facebook ( FB) or Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT), making shoes doesn’t effortlessly scale if you just rent some extra server space.

Those companies have net profit margins around 30%; Nike’s is closer to 10%. And that’s after a multi-year digital campaign that’s boosted those numbers. Yet Nike stock trades for 33 times earnings. Believe it or not, that’s a higher P/E ratio than either Facebook or Microsoft, which is downright silly.

“A value investor would not find Nike attractive at these valuation levels,” Johnson says.

Finally, although the trade war hasn’t hammered NKE shares by any means, there’s a lot of potential risk for Nike should the U.S. and China further ratchet up tariffs. Not only are about 25% of its products made in China, the country is easily the biggest growth opportunity for the iconic brand.

The Bottom Line

Nike’s a phenomenal business. And generally, it’s best to buy great businesses at fair prices, as the Warren Buffett mantra goes. However, Nike is a great business at an ostensibly unreasonable price. And it’s in the midst of a somewhat unexpected and abrupt leadership change. The U.S.-China trade war adds more concern to the profile.

Nike shares have tripled in about six years. Does it seem likely to dramatically outperform for the next six? Not at these levels.

