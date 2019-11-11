Not Just Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: New Categories for Treatment

Once thought to be solely a skin condition, the autoimmune disease psoriasis is well understood today — at least by…

Once thought to be solely a skin condition, the autoimmune disease psoriasis is well understood today — at least by dermatologists — to have an impact that goes much deeper.

That’s certainly the case for the most common form of the disease, plaque psoriasis, which is characterized by raised, thick scaly patches called plaques that can be itchy, painful and embarrassing for the person with the condition. In addition, psoriasis of all types can even have an impact on joint health. Some with the disease develop psoriatic arthritis, a type of inflammatory arthritis. The disease can also raise cardiovascular risk.

The condition, which is tied to an overactive immune system, is associated with a higher risk of developing other immune-related conditions, like Crohn’s disease. It can also have a profound effect on a person’s social functioning and even mental health.

Ultimately, experts say, the impact plaque psoriasis has on a person’s health and quality of life has much to do with the severity of the condition itself. For people with a few plaques on just a part of their body that may not garner much notice, like the elbows, it may be little more than a minor annoyance. And treatment with a topical over-the-counter cream, like a corticosteroid, to soothe inflammation may be sufficient.

Traditionally, plaque psoriasis, as well as less common forms of the psoriasis, have been categorized by how much body surface area, or proportion of skin, is affected — a measure that’s still used to a considerable extent today.

“It used to be widely accepted that less than 5% is mild, 5% to 10% is moderate and more than 10% is severe,” says Dr. Paolo Romanelli, a dermatologist and director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital Psoriasis Biologics Clinic.

Redefining How Plaque Psoriasis Is Categorized

The severity of psoriasis not only affects treatment approach but also, to some extent, what’s covered by insurance. A person considered to have mild plaque psoriasis would be more likely to be recommended topical treatment — like creams or ointments to reduce inflammation and soothe itching. Someone with more extensive psoriasis, that’s moderate to severe, might be recommended light therapy — limited exposure to artificial ultraviolet rays.

For more severe cases, what’s called systemic treatment — oral medications or injections of newer biologic drugs, such as infliximab (Remicade) and adalimumab (Humira) — may be recommended. Systemic treatments address inflammation on the skin, as well as help temper the body’s overactive immune system to help minimize the potentially wide-ranging negative effects of the disease.

But only considering the extent of the skin surface affected by psoriasis is an incomplete way to measure the severity and impact of the disease on the patient, many clinicians say. For one thing, having psoriasis on what dermatologists consider “special areas” of the body — this includes the face, the palms of the hands, soles of one’s feet and the genital area — may warrant more aggressive treatment, even if it covers less than 5% of the body.

Such is the case for a another type of psoriasis called palmar-plantar, where only the palms and soles are involved. Because it covers just 4% total body surface area, it didn’t fit the traditional criteria for a systemic treatment, such as prescribing biologics. “But some of these patient(s) were absolutely miserable with their psoriasis in the feet — couldn’t walk, had fissures, bleeding,” Romanelli says. So this idea that less than 5% was mild — for palmar-plantar psoriasis — isn’t valid anymore, he adds.

Measuring the Impact of Psoriasis

Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield, a professor of dermatology and pediatrics at University of California, San Diego, and chief of pediatric and adolescent dermatology at Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego, echoes that sentiment. “Even if plaque psoriasis affects only a smaller percentage of the total body, if the hands or feet are involved, it can be remarkably debilitating and associated with a significant impact on quality of life and can be very difficult to treat,” he points out.

The same is true for those who’ve endured embarrassment of widespread plaque psoriasis on the scalp — a cause of dandruff — when that didn’t respond to topical treatment, like special shampoos. It also applies to those preoccupied with highly visible plaque psoriasis on their face that didn’t go away with topical treatments.

Similarly, psoriasis involving the groin area or the genitals can affect a person’s ability to have intimate relationships, says Dr. Neil Korman, a professor of dermatology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Given such considerations, the International Psoriasis Council recently developed a consensus statement, based on input from experts around the world, regarding a new way to categorize psoriasis severity. The crux: It rejected the mild, moderate and severe categories in favor of divvying patients by whether they were candidates for topical therapy or systemic therapy.

According to its proposal, candidates for systemic therapy need meet only one of the following criteria: more than 10% of their body surface area affected (the traditional measure of severity); having psoriasis involving so-called “special areas,” including the face, scalp, palms, soles and genitalia; or past failure of topical therapy to treat the patient’s psoriasis.

“I think this is where we’re headed,” says Korman — adding that he agrees with the recategorization.

Experts say it’s key that patients see a specialist — typically a dermatologist, though a person may also see a rheumatologist for psoriatic arthritis — who is well-versed in treating psoriasis. That’s important not only to properly diagnose it by the type of psoriasis, but also to evaluated the severity in a modern, nuanced way that goes beyond how much of the person’s skin is affected to how it impacts one’s overall health and quality of life.

Severity Can Change

The severity of psoriasis can change over time, too, Eichenfield notes. That means there’s no way to predict if plaque psoriasis that may be limited to just a few plaques when it’s first diagnosed will affect a greater extent of one’s body in the future.

That’s all the more reason not to get stuck thinking about psoriasis severity in static terms — and to talk with your doctor if treatments aren’t working or you experience disease flare-ups that aren’t well controlled.

Newer biologic treatments may help clear up plaque psoriasis that is extensive or difficult to treat. Of course, these treatments also come with risks, including infection, which is related to suppressing immune system activity; while psoriasis itself can cause serious complications, up to raising risk for heart attack and stroke, particularly if left untreated.

“It’s a pretty serious disease,” Romanelli emphasizes. “So these patients need regular treatment, and luckily now we have very good treatments where the skin will clear quite fast in two weeks to a month.”

