Low-Potassium Diet: Foods to Avoid — and What to Eat Instead

When a low-potassium diet is recommended The vast majority of Americans don’t get enough potassium in their diets. So the…

When a low-potassium diet is recommended

The vast majority of Americans don’t get enough potassium in their diets. So the focus for most should be having more of the mineral and electrolyte that helps muscles and nerves function — not less of it.

But for a select group, blood potassium levels can rise high enough to be dangerous. That includes some patients with chronic kidney disease — when the kidneys aren’t healthy enough to adequately regulate potassium levels. In addition, others taking certain medications for congestive heart failure, like ACE inhibitors, may have higher potassium levels.

What’s called hyperkalemia, or a higher than normal level of potassium in the blood, can disrupt the heart rhythm and lead to heart palpitations, heart attack and even death. So to keep some patients safe, a low-potassium diet may be recommended.

Medical nutrition therapy

The low-potassium diet is restrictive. And patients are urged to work closely with a registered dietitian to adhere to the medical nutrition therapy, or nutrition-based treatment.

The diet is typically recommended based on a person’s blood potassium level.

A potassium level of 3.5 to 5 milligrams per deciliter of blood is considered safe. When it rises between 5.1 to 6 mg/dl, caution is in order; higher than 6 is considered dangerous, according to the National Kidney Foundation. When the patient’s potassium level gets to 5 mg/dl, “I start recommending a restricted potassium diet,” says Terrie Holewinski, a registered dietitian in the department of nephrology at the University of Michigan.

Following the diet means being choosy about fruits, veggies and other foods.

Fruits beyond bananas

The low-potassium diet is somewhat counterintuitive, because it really takes a hard look at the fruits and vegetables in a person’s diet, says Cassie Vanderwall, a registered dietitian at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison. These are significant sources of potassium.

Where 3,500 mg to 4,500 mg of potassium daily is generally considered healthy, a potassium-restricted diet typically contains around 2,000 mg per day, according to the NKF. However, recommendations vary for individual patients.

To get there means restricting fruits (and their juices), which are high in potassium. These include not only bananas, but papaya, oranges, cantaloupe, dried fruit like raisins and three other fruits that you might forget are actually fruit: avocados, tomatoes and pumpkin. Try berries, watermelon and apples instead.

Potatoes and other veggies

Among those vegetables high in potassium are sweet potatoes, potatoes, artichokes, asparagus, cabbage, bamboo shoots, beets, Brussels sprouts, greens, spinach, okra, parsnips and rutabaga, notes Heidi Silver, a registered dietitian and research professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The cruciferous nutritional all-star broccoli is also high in potassium.

A single medium-sized baked potato with the skin contains 925 mg of potassium, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “When following a low-potassium diet, foods that contain more than 200 mg of potassium per serving should be avoided,” advises Bethany Randolph, a registered dietitian at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri.

By comparison, lower-potassium veggies include green beans, peas, cucumbers, eggplant and bell peppers.

Nuts

A single ounce of nuts — whether almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, cashews or a mix — contain 200 mg of potassium. Seeds are also high in potassium.

To get your protein fix, try proteins such as beef, poultry, eggs and pork that have a more moderate amount of potassium. While fish is another good source of protein, certain types, like tuna, cod and snapper, are high in potassium.

Chocolate

Unfortunately, chocolate is high in potassium. A single ounce of dark chocolate, for example, has 158 mg of potassium, while a regular milk chocolate bar (1.55 oz) has 164 mg, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As with diet in general, though, it’s important to consider the big picture. That means thinking about what you can have — and how much — to stay within your daily potassium goal. Just want a little chocolate fix? A miniature chocolate bar only has 26 mg of potassium.

Dairy

Cow’s milk is higher in potassium. One 8 oz cup of milk — whether it’s fat free, low fat, whole or buttermilk — contains 350 to 380 mg of potassium. Therefore, those following a low-potassium diet are encouraged to moderate how much dairy they have, including cheese and yogurt.

Salt substitutes

For those on a low-potassium diet also trying to cut down on sodium, salt substitutes present their own challenge: They tend to be high in potassium. That includes flavor enhancers like NoSalt, Nu-Salt and Morton Lite Salt, Holewinski says.

However, that’s not to say you have to resign yourself to bland food. Just check the labels on anything you’re using to spice it up. For example, Holewinski says, the seasoning Mrs. Dash is an acceptable alternative to salt that isn’t high in potassium.

Other food substitutes

Flavor enhancers aren’t the only processed food products that are high in potassium.

Two vegetarian staples are, as well: soy products (which can be used in a variety of things like meatless burgers) and tofu.

In addition, nutritional supplements like Boost and Ensure are also high in potassium.

Remember to get guidance from a professional.

A restrictive diet shouldn’t be entered into lightly. And there’s no one-size-fits-all low-potassium diet. Given that, it’s important to rely on direction from a doctor familiar with your medical challenges and a registered dietitian who can provide ideas for what to put on your plate.

“Request a referral or schedule an appointment with a registered dietitian who will develop a personalized plan,” Silver says. She notes that this should account for what foods, beverages and supplements are beneficial for you, and which are potentially harmful given your health condition, medication regimen and treatments, as well as your food preferences and budget.

High-potassium foods:

— Fruits beyond bananas.

— Potatoes and other veggies.

— Nuts.

— Chocolate.

— Dairy.

— Salt substitutes.

— Other food substitutes.

More from U.S. News

5 Unintended Consequences of Eating Too Much Protein

8 Food Trends Nutrition Experts Pray Will Never Return

Thanksgiving on a Gluten-Free, Vegetarian or Vegan Diet

Low-Potassium Diet: Foods to Avoid — and What to Eat Instead originally appeared on usnews.com