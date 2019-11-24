Jewish Voters Wrestle With Choices in U.K.’s December Elections

LONDON — For many Jewish voters, the United Kingdom‘s Dec. 12 general election is a Hobson’s choice. On one hand,…

LONDON — For many Jewish voters, the United Kingdom‘s Dec. 12 general election is a Hobson’s choice.

On one hand, most strongly oppose Britain’s delayed exit, or Brexit, from the European Union: Jews backed remaining in the EU in the 2016 referendum by a 2-to-1 margin. And if the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, obtains a majority in Parliament, it’ll push through a hard version of Brexit.

But on the other hand, the thought of seeing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming premier fills many with horror. To many Jews, Corbyn is an anti-Semite, or at best, has failed to deal with a virulent strain of anti-Jewish racism that’s become ingrained in the party. One recent poll found that 87% of British Jews consider Corbyn anti-Semitic.

“They are clearly very worried about Jeremy Corbyn and the direction of the Labour Party,” says Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary, University of London. “Under his leadership, the party has failed to take the allegations seriously or done much about them.”

Indeed, on Tuesday in an opinion piece in the Times of London, Britain’s chief rabbi called the party’s handling of anti-Semitism in its ranks “utterly inadequate” and asks voters to consider whether Corbyn is fit for high office. Ephraim Mirvis wrote that he wouldn’t presume to tell people how to vote, but nevertheless asked Britons to “vote with their conscience.” Additionally, the Jewish Labour Movement, a Labour Party membership organization, announced last month that it wouldn’t campaign for the party in this election, except for “exceptional circumstances and for exceptional candidates . . . who’ve been unwavering in their support for us.”

Historically, British Jews has largely tended to vote Labour, though some Jews began drifting to the Tories a few decades ago. “As Jewish voters settled in and some become more affluent, that began to translate to more voting Conservative,” Bale says.

Ironically, says Bryan Cheyette, a professor of English literature and an expert on politics at the University of Reading, the swing toward the Tories sped up after Ed Miliband, who is Jewish, became labour Party leader in 2010. “The consensus was he was too pro-Palestinian for a large number of Jewish voters.”

But that trend went into overdrive a year later, after Corbyn took over in the wake of Labour’s 2015 election loss. “It’s been quite surreal,” Bale says, “to see it go from having a Jewish leader in 2015 to being a party in 2019 charged with being riddled with anti-Semitism.”

Corbyn, 70, comes from the party’s far-left fringe. And the radical left has long been associated with a form of anti-Semitism that’s linked to an anti-capitalism, anti-America and pro-Palestinian agenda.

His personal history includes a number of incidents that Corbyn’s critics point to as evidence of a racist attitude toward Jews. Among them: In a 2012 Facebook post, he defended the graffiti mural of Los Angeles artist Mear One that depicted hook-nosed Jewish bankers. He called Palestinian Islamist Raed Salha, who claimed that Jews feasted on the blood of gentile children, a “very honored citizen,” and invited him to tea in Parliament. Last summer, a video clip from 2013 emerged in which Corbyn claimed that a group of British Zionists “don’t understand English irony.”

[Brexit Frays British Party Loyalty]

Since he took over as leader, many Jewish Labour members have told of being verbally attacked and harassed with anti-Semitic comments and tropes, and many have fled the party. An internal party investigation in 2016 referred to “unhappy incidents” and was considered by many as a whitewash. A cross-party Parliamentary committee later determined that Labour under Corbyn had carved out a “safe space” for “those with vile attitudes towards Jewish people.”

Last summer, Britain’s Equal and Human Rights Commission, or EHRC, launched an ongoing investigation into anti-Semitism in the party, making Labour only the second political party to undergo an EHRC probe. The first was the far-right British National Party.

The party and Corbyn have responded to the allegations with claims of that neither it nor Corbyn has any tolerance for anti-Semitism. Corbyn told the BBC that anti-Semitism and racism are each “a poison and an evil in our society. I have spent my whole life fighting against racism.” But many Jews say that too often the Labour leadership has shrugged off charges of anti-Semitism with claims that they’re a cover for efforts by Corbyn’s opponents to oust him.

Critics also say the leadership has slow-walked efforts to effectively deal with the problem.

Indeed, the Sunday Times of London in April reported that of 863 complaints the party had received, half remained unresolved, 28% hadn’t been investigated and only 30 perpetrators had been expelled. And a July investigation by the BBC news show Panorama claimed Corbyn’s backers continually interfered in efforts to discipline members accused of anti-Semitism.

“But the fact that the EHRC is looking into it is evidence that there is a problem,” Cheyette says, “and it is clearly the case that Labour hasn’t dealt with this.”

As a result, 67% of Jews voted for the Tories in the 2017 election, and a recent Survation poll finds that 64% will vote Conservative next month. Labour garnered only 11% of the Jewish vote in 2017 and Survation says support for Labour will slump to 6% this time. However, an earlier Survation poll found that 42% would vote Labour if Corbyn stepped down as party leader.

The latest Survation poll says the largest share of Jewish voters, 31%, say Brexit is the most important issue this election. Anti-Semitism comes in second in importance at 19%, though another 7% say Corbyn and Labour are the main issue.

[MORE: Brexit Has Created a Permanent Political Limbo in the U.K.]

Labour’s Brexit position is muddled. Corbyn — who has a long history of antagonism toward the EU and is widely considered pro-Brexit — says he wants a chance to renegotiate a better exit agreement with the bloc, but will submit that deal to the public in a second referendum.

Polls currently give the Tories a significant edge over Labour, and few analysts say Labour has a chance of winning a majority of seats in Parliament. The Liberal Democrats, a third party that wants to revoke Brexit, now attracts 24% of Jewish voters, the poll says.

Nevertheless, says Geoffrey Alderman, a history professor at the University of Buckingham, many Jews are wary of opting for a third party. That’s because if the election results keep Johnson’s Tories short of a majority, then Corbyn can likely form an alliance with the Liberal Democrats or the Scottish National Party.

“If that happens, he’ll be handed the keys to 10 Downing Street,” Alderman says. “And that possibility is driving Jewish voters into the arms of the Conservative Party. ”

To be sure, the Jewish vote won’t have much of an impact on the overall election. Jews make up only 0.5% of the U.K. population, so there are only a handful of constituencies, or political districts, in London, Manchester and Leeds where their votes might determine an outcome.

However, the charges of anti-Semitism have the potential to also turn off non-Jewish voters. In a recent page-one editorial, the Jewish Chronicle asked “all our fellow British citizens” to shun the Labour Party this election.

Appeals like that may be working. “It’s striking that pollsters say that non-Jewish voters are bringing up anti-Semitism unbidden,” Bale explains. “It adds a whiff of toxicity to the Labour Party among voters who might otherwise be inclined to support it.”

More from U.S. News

Photos: Brexit and The Irish Border

Brexit Has Created a Permanent Political Limbo in the U.K.

10 Most Politically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

Jewish Voters Wrestle With Choices in U.K.’s December Elections originally appeared on usnews.com

Update: This article has been updated to reflect the United Kingdom’s chief rabbi calling the Labour Party’s handling of accusations of anti-Semitism in its ranks as inadequate, and asked whether Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is fit for high office.