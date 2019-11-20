Israel’s Parliament Has 21 Days to Form a Government

JERUSALEM — On Thursday Israel reached yet another milestone in the political deadlock that has prevented the formation of a…

JERUSALEM — On Thursday Israel reached yet another milestone in the political deadlock that has prevented the formation of a new government after unprecedented back-to-back elections.

The Knesset, the country’s parliament, has now entered a never-before used grace period, in which its 120 members have 21 days to find among themselves someone supported by an absolute majority who is willing to try to form a governing coalition. If they can’t, there will be a third round of elections, testing the patience of the citizens and the resiliency of this 71-year-old democracy.

Add to this the attorney general’s same day indictment of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and Netanyahu’s pledge to stay in the government — and many are shaking their heads in disbelief and very unsure of what will come next.

“This is one of the most important times for soul-searching the state of Israel has known,” Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin said, as he officially tasked the Knesset on Thursday with forming a government. “This politics of disruption has to stop.”

Local journalists and analysts are working overtime to keep up with the developments.

“I didn’t think Israel was nearly as screwed up in its political system,” said Gil Hoffman, who has covered Israeli politics for two decades for The Jerusalem Post. “And I really don’t think the people of Israel will tolerate a third election.”

Thursday’s kickoff of the 21-day grace period is just the latest chapter in a saga that began after the April national election, when declared winner Netanyahu, whose right-wing Likud party narrowly received more votes than the new centrist rival party Blue and White, failed to cobble together enough supporters to form a government, triggering another round of elections in September. In September, Likud and Blue and White once again came to a tie, and subsequently both Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz failed to put together a government.

A unity government also fell off the table as it became more evident that Netanyahu would be indicted. Gantz has said he would not sit in a government with a prime minister who has been charged with bribery, one of the charges, along with breach of trust and fraud, which was officially leveled against Netanyahu on Thursday after an investigation lasting more than three years into his relationships with business moguls and newspaper publishers.

It is the first time that a sitting Israeli prime minister has been charged with a crime; former prime minister Ehud Olmert, who served jail time for fraud, breach of trust and tax evasion, stepped down in 2008 before charges were filed against him.

The expectation of the charges has been looming over the growing political gridlock, and their arrival further muddies the country’s politics.

“It does affect the political arena in a major way,” said Meir Rubin, executive director of the Kohelet Policy Forum think tank, adding that the indictment increases the chances of a third election because it likely means Blue and White leaders will refuse to cooperate with Netanyahu in forming a government.

Netanyahu does not have to step down until there is a final guilty verdict against him, Rubin said. But Netanyahu’s political opponents and others have called this into question, and figuring out whether he can stay in the government while standing trial will likely go to the country’s highest court, said Amir Fuchs, head of the defending democratic values program at the Israel Democracy Institute, another Jerusalem-based think tank.

“The fact that a prime minister who has been indicted could stay in the government says something problematic about how people feel about the rule of law,” Fuchs said. “I really think the people of Israel should be worried about this, on ethical grounds.”

Rubin and Fuchs said the impasse is also taking a toll financially and many worry it could get worse. Not only does an election cost the government money, but Israel’s credit-rating, which Fitch Ratings, Inc. said is currently A+, could drop.

“We’ve always been considered a stable democracy, but that may change,” Fuchs said.

He also said the situation could erode voter turnout and cause people to take the government less seriously.

But Rubin said the deadlock is actually a good sign of a vibrant democracy.

“The fact that politicians are doing everything in their power to keep their promises isn’t childish, it should be admired,” he said. “It’s a clear sign of a thriving democracy.”

