Is It Time for a Social Media Detox?

Isaac Rochell, an NFL player for the Los Angeles Chargers, wants people to take control of their mindless scrolling on…

Isaac Rochell, an NFL player for the Los Angeles Chargers, wants people to take control of their mindless scrolling on social media.

The six-foot-four-inch, 280-pound defensive end noticed his own struggles with social media when he found himself stressed and anxious. At first, he was unsure where all the negativity was coming from. After all, he was living his dream of playing football on the biggest stage in the world, in front of thousands of fans.

He realized, however, that social media platforms were creating a disconnect, rather than helping him connect with others. He found himself mindlessly liking posts, commenting on stories or messaging old teammates. When he wasn’t on social media, he was thinking about it every day. And it only got worse once he entered the NFL.

[SEE: A Sneaky Way Social Media Is Warping Body Image.]

A Filtered Portrayal

Everyone expects pro athletes to post a perfectly filtered version of their performance both on and off the field. Of course, in reality, they experience the same challenges we all do. Portraying this perfectly filtered life didn’t feel authentic to him and left him feeling more aggravated than engaged.

In 2017, he decided to tackle his social media habits head-on. Now, Rochell is using his platform as an NFL player to help others be more mindful on social media through his #SeeYouOnSunday campaign. It encourages people to log off of social media once a week and to enjoy life as it unfolds in front of them.

Rochell and others post on social media on Friday to remind people to take Saturdays off. In his home state of California, Rochell organizes phone-free events, such as game nights, on Saturdays. His plan is to spread this campaign nationwide.

Studies have found a connection between depression and anxiety and heavy social media use. Rochell notes that there are 3 billion users on social media. Here’s what he had to say about healthy social media use.

What is healthy social media use?

“I think everybody at some point looks at their relationship with social media and asks themselves, ‘Is this healthy?’

See You On Sunday is a conversation starter around social media. We just ask people to take one day off a week and to know that you have control over social media. It does not control you.

The goal is to start analyzing your feelings when you’re off of social media. Do I feel way more engaged and positive when I’m off of social media? How can I use these social media outlets more mindfully?”

Is it possible to eliminate social media from your life altogether? There is some benefit for being connected with others, right?

“For an NFL player, I have this to build my brand and connect with fans. And social media helps to stay connected with old friends and family. But at what point do the negative things outweigh the positive? Like mindlessly scrolling and comparing yourself with others and the negative emotional byproducts that come with social media.

My agency told me it wouldn’t be good for me to delete it (my account). And I agreed with them. So I’m going to use my platform to help people be more productive with their social media use. And the easiest way to do that was to invite people to take a day off.”

How has it affected your physical performance?

“I would say on Saturdays, when I’m off of social media it does help me focus on football for Sunday. But this is more of a mental health initiative and not a performance thing for me.”

[SEE Top Nutrition Fallacies on Social Media.]

What are the biggest mental benefits you’ve experienced since being more aware of your social media use?

“I took a month off social media last year. I did it during training camp. When I take time off, I realize how desensitized I am to the content. You realize when you get back on and you see how graphic some of the content is. And I’m like, ‘Man I do not need to look at that.’ And you wouldn’t realize it if you were on it every day.

I became more mindful on social media by only liking, commenting or re-posting meaningful posts. I’ve stopped wasting time mindlessly scrolling through social media and comparing myself to others. I limited my screen time, so it felt like I was in control and being more present.”

[See: 8 Ways to Relax — Now.]

Has it changed your personal relationships?

“There’s been Saturdays where I’m more intentional with my friends. Saturday nights are more focused on meditating on how the game will be. I go over the game plan. I visualize it, or I just relax. I’m not looking at other people’s lives. I’m totally focused on myself and my performance the next day.”

Was there a moment where you noticed that being more mindful helped you on the field?

“I remember the first time I was really intentional on visualizing the game on Saturday. We played the Raiders the next day. I remember just walking on the field and looking at Derek Carr (quarterback for the Oakland Raiders) and knew I had him. In my mind, I already sacked Derek Carr 10 times. I remember being more prepared on game day because I rehearsed it in my mind so many times.

For me it’s just taking time and deleting apps and saying I’m not going to let this control my downtime and my day. Instead, I’m going to be totally present.”

What are your goals with this campaign?

“My hope is for people all over the country to have activities on Saturday to be more present and do something without their phone.”

More from U.S. News

What Type of Anxiety Do You Suffer From?

What Not to Say to Someone With Depression

Questions to Ask a Pain Management Doctor

Is It Time for a Social Media Detox? originally appeared on usnews.com