Internet Freedom Continues Global Decline for 9th Consecutive Year

Repressive regimes and digital authoritarianism are threatening internet freedom, according to newly released research. Online liberties and global internet freedom…

Repressive regimes and digital authoritarianism are threatening internet freedom, according to newly released research. Online liberties and global internet freedom declined for the ninth consecutive year, according to the 2019 Freedom of the Net report published by Freedom House.

The annual report examined the climate for internet freedom in 65 countries and found that 33 showed an overall decline since June 2018, and only 16 reported net improvements.

“What was once a liberating technology has become a conduit for surveillance and electoral manipulation,” say the authors of the 2019 Freedom of the Net report.

The report singled out social media, in particular, for declines in internet freedom, with those platforms increasingly having adverse impacts on societies.

More than 70 analysts used a 21-question research methodology looking at internet access, freedom of expression, and privacy issues. Iceland, Estonia, Canada, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Armenia and Italy ranked as the best countries for internet freedom.

China, Iran, Syria, Cuba, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Pakistan and Uzbekistan are perceived as the worst.

Among other findings in the Freedom House report:

— The world’s best country for internet freedom, Iceland, “boasts enviable conditions, including near-universal connectivity, limited restrictions on content, and strong protections for users’ rights,” write Freedom House authors Adrian Shahbaz and Allie Funk. Yet a nationwide phishing scheme posed issues for its cybersecurity infrastructure in 2018.

— Sudan and Kazakhstan followed by Brazil, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe reported the biggest declines in internet freedom.

— China is still seen as the worst internet abuser of the year. According to Freedom House, “censorship reached unprecedented extremes as the government enhanced its information controls in advance of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre and in the face of widespread anti-government protests in Hong Kong.”

— The United States also experienced a decline in internet freedom in the past year. The report praises the country for its “vibrant, diverse, and free from state censorship” online environment, yet the report also notes that the overall online freedom went down in the U.S. third year in a row. The report lists disinformation as well as increased monitoring of social media platforms and warrantless searches of travelers’ electronic devices as issues that the country is still facing.

— The country that made the most progress in the past year is Ethiopia, thanks to ambitious reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that loosened restrictions regarding the internet.

[MORE: How Online Hate Speech Spreads Around the World]

Freedom House, a Washington-based nongovernmental organization that advocates for human rights, began producing its Freedom on the Net report in 2009 when it examined internet freedom in 15 countries. No report was produced in 2010 but it began being annually released in 2011, and examines developments between June and May.

In 2014 the report expanded its examination to 65 nations and this year’s report covers 87% of the world’s internet users. The countries are selected to represent a diversity of regions and governments.

More from U.S. News

Researchers Suggest New Ways Countries Can Fight Against Online Hate Speech

These Are the Top Countries For Digital Quality of Life

The World Says It Needs Global Internet Standards

Internet Freedom Continues Global Decline for 9th Consecutive Year originally appeared on usnews.com