Balanced Fund 12922.50 – .08 – .05 + 16.01 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2185.56 + .05 – .90 + 11.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12922.50 – .08 – .05 + 16.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2185.56 + .05 – .90 + 11.72

Emerging Markets 344.95 – .81 – .98 + 14.42

Equity Income Fund 13151.83 – .26 + .28 + 21.56

GNMA 758.25 + .02 – .35 + 5.23

General Municipal Debt 1407.49 + .02 – .56 + 6.76

Gold Fund 276.92 – .64 – 5.07 + 22.99

High Current Yield 2295.98 + .03 – .08 + 11.68

High Yield Municipal 665.73 + .02 – .53 + 8.17

International Fund 1935.60 – .15 + .01 + 18.79

Science and Technology Fund 3025.75 + .05 + .67 + 31.84

Short Investment Grade 371.69 – .11 + 4.17

Short Municipal 188.83 + .02 – .05 + 2.25

US Government 685.52 – .10 – .97 + 5.96

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.