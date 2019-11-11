Balanced Fund 12922.50 – .08 – .05 + 16.01
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2185.56 + .05 – .90 + 11.72
Emerging Markets 344.95 – .81 – .98 + 14.42
Equity Income Fund 13151.83 – .26 + .28 + 21.56
GNMA 758.25 + .02 – .35 + 5.23
General Municipal Debt 1407.49 + .02 – .56 + 6.76
Gold Fund 276.92 – .64 – 5.07 + 22.99
High Current Yield 2295.98 + .03 – .08 + 11.68
High Yield Municipal 665.73 + .02 – .53 + 8.17
International Fund 1935.60 – .15 + .01 + 18.79
Science and Technology Fund 3025.75 + .05 + .67 + 31.84
Short Investment Grade 371.69 – .11 + 4.17
Short Municipal 188.83 + .02 – .05 + 2.25
US Government 685.52 – .10 – .97 + 5.96
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.