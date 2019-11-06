Balanced Fund 12916.48 + .09 + .62 + 15.96 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2201.86 + .37 – .11 + 12.55 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12916.48 + .09 + .62 + 15.96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2201.86 + .37 – .11 + 12.55

Emerging Markets 348.97 – .21 + 2.13 + 15.76

Equity Income Fund 13130.28 + .16 + .93 + 21.36

GNMA 759.61 + .03 + .07 + 5.42

General Municipal Debt 1412.62 + .01 + .09 + 7.15

Gold Fund 287.25 + .13 – .99 + 27.58

High Current Yield 2293.44 – .15 + 11.56

High Yield Municipal 667.82 – .01 + .10 + 8.51

International Fund 1935.13 + .06 + 1.33 + 18.76

Science and Technology Fund 2991.38 – .39 + .79 + 30.34

Short Investment Grade 372.09 + .04 + .07 + 4.28

Short Municipal 188.89 + .02 + .05 + 2.28

US Government 688.94 – .11 – .38 + 6.48

