Balanced Fund 12927.48 + .20 + .96 + 16.06
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.19 – .45 + .55 + 12.72
Emerging Markets 347.49 + .80 + 1.70 + 15.27
Equity Income Fund 13103.94 + .26 + 1.11 + 21.12
GNMA 760.90 + .42 + 5.60
General Municipal Debt 1415.30 – .03 + .27 + 7.35
Gold Fund 290.43 – 1.80 + 1.12 + 28.99
High Current Yield 2297.65 + .18 + .08 + 11.77
High Yield Municipal 669.28 – .01 + .28 + 8.75
International Fund 1938.59 + .85 + 1.93 + 18.98
Science and Technology Fund 3005.68 + .49 + 1.21 + 30.96
Short Investment Grade 372.07 – .05 + .13 + 4.28
Short Municipal 188.92 + .07 + 2.30
US Government 692.42 – .32 + .53 + 7.02
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.