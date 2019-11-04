Balanced Fund 12927.48 + .20 + .96 + 16.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.19 – .45 + .55 + 12.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12927.48 + .20 + .96 + 16.06

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.19 – .45 + .55 + 12.72

Emerging Markets 347.49 + .80 + 1.70 + 15.27

Equity Income Fund 13103.94 + .26 + 1.11 + 21.12

GNMA 760.90 + .42 + 5.60

General Municipal Debt 1415.30 – .03 + .27 + 7.35

Gold Fund 290.43 – 1.80 + 1.12 + 28.99

High Current Yield 2297.65 + .18 + .08 + 11.77

High Yield Municipal 669.28 – .01 + .28 + 8.75

International Fund 1938.59 + .85 + 1.93 + 18.98

Science and Technology Fund 3005.68 + .49 + 1.21 + 30.96

Short Investment Grade 372.07 – .05 + .13 + 4.28

Short Municipal 188.92 + .07 + 2.30

US Government 692.42 – .32 + .53 + 7.02

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.