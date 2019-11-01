Balanced Fund 12905.85 + .61 + 1.03 + 15.86 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2217.99 – .03 + .80 + 13.37 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12905.85 + .61 + 1.03 + 15.86

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2217.99 – .03 + .80 + 13.37

Emerging Markets + 13.20

Equity Income Fund 13083.66 + .96 + 1.22 + 20.93

GNMA 760.92 + .03 + .40 + 5.60

General Municipal Debt + 7.39

Gold Fund 294.22 – .83 + .82 + 30.68

High Current Yield + 11.49

High Yield Municipal 669.31 + .01 + .26 + 8.76

International Fund 1927.19 + 1.15 + 1.75 + 18.28

Science and Technology Fund 3002.36 + 1.63 + 2.35 + 30.82

Short Investment Grade + 4.37

Short Municipal 188.92 + .08 + 2.30

US Government 690.42 – .66 – .01 + 6.71

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.