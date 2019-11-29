Balanced Fund 13068.37 – .28 + .73 + 17.32 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2220.99 – .10 + .31 + 13.53 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13068.37 – .28 + .73 + 17.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2220.99 – .10 + .31 + 13.53

Emerging Markets 342.46 – .91 – .07 + 13.60

Equity Income Fund 13291.56 – .37 + .93 + 22.85

GNMA 761.37 + .14 + .12 + 5.67

General Municipal Debt 1418.57 + .02 + .17 + 7.60

Gold Fund 285.42 + .82 + .53 + 26.77

High Current Yield 2300.22 + .02 + .53 + 11.89

High Yield Municipal 671.03 + .02 + .19 + 9.03

International Fund 1940.58 – .60 + .77 + 19.10

Science and Technology Fund 3107.50 – .11 + 2.19 + 35.40

Short Investment Grade 372.59 + .04 + .04 + 4.42

Short Municipal 189.12 – .01 + .03 + 2.40

US Government 689.92 – .56 – .48 + 6.64

