Balanced Fund 13068.37 – .28 + .73 + 17.32
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2220.99 – .10 + .31 + 13.53
Emerging Markets 342.46 – .91 – .07 + 13.60
Equity Income Fund 13291.56 – .37 + .93 + 22.85
GNMA 761.37 + .14 + .12 + 5.67
General Municipal Debt 1418.57 + .02 + .17 + 7.60
Gold Fund 285.42 + .82 + .53 + 26.77
High Current Yield 2300.22 + .02 + .53 + 11.89
High Yield Municipal 671.03 + .02 + .19 + 9.03
International Fund 1940.58 – .60 + .77 + 19.10
Science and Technology Fund 3107.50 – .11 + 2.19 + 35.40
Short Investment Grade 372.59 + .04 + .04 + 4.42
Short Municipal 189.12 – .01 + .03 + 2.40
US Government 689.92 – .56 – .48 + 6.64
