Balanced Fund 13080.18 + .14 + .52 + 17.43 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2226.76 + .29 + .65 + 13.82 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13080.18 + .14 + .52 + 17.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2226.76 + .29 + .65 + 13.82

Emerging Markets 344.66 – .33 – .37 + 14.33

Equity Income Fund 13296.47 + .19 + .59 + 22.90

GNMA 760.64 + .01 + .05 + 5.57

General Municipal Debt 1418.18 + .12 + .38 + 7.57

Gold Fund 282.64 + 1.79 – 1.89 + 25.53

High Current Yield 2297.17 + .14 + .22 + 11.74

High Yield Municipal 670.81 + .12 + .39 + 9.00

International Fund 1947.22 + .06 + .29 + 19.51

Science and Technology Fund 3090.47 + .09 + .63 + 34.66

Short Investment Grade 372.62 + .04 + .06 + 4.43

Short Municipal 189.12 + .01 + .07 + 2.40

US Government 694.77 + .15 + .36 + 7.39

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.