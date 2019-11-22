Balanced Fund 12995.23 + .17 – .07 + 16.67
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.35 + .05 + .54 + 13.24
Emerging Markets 343.73 + .30 – .23 + 14.02
Equity Income Fund 13206.21 + .28 – .32 + 22.06
GNMA 760.14 – .04 + .01 + 5.50
General Municipal Debt 1416.26 + .01 + .31 + 7.42
Gold Fund 281.35 – .91 – 1.02 + 24.96
High Current Yield 2288.81 + .03 – .28 + 11.34
High Yield Municipal 669.86 + .01 + .30 + 8.84
International Fund 1931.58 + .30 – .45 + 18.55
Science and Technology Fund 3043.72 + .09 – .65 + 32.62
Short Investment Grade 372.46 + .06 + 4.38
Short Municipal 189.06 + .07 + 2.37
US Government 689.75 – .51 – .13 + 6.61
