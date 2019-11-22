Balanced Fund 12995.23 + .17 – .07 + 16.67 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.35 + .05 + .54 + 13.24 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12995.23 + .17 – .07 + 16.67

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.35 + .05 + .54 + 13.24

Emerging Markets 343.73 + .30 – .23 + 14.02

Equity Income Fund 13206.21 + .28 – .32 + 22.06

GNMA 760.14 – .04 + .01 + 5.50

General Municipal Debt 1416.26 + .01 + .31 + 7.42

Gold Fund 281.35 – .91 – 1.02 + 24.96

High Current Yield 2288.81 + .03 – .28 + 11.34

High Yield Municipal 669.86 + .01 + .30 + 8.84

International Fund 1931.58 + .30 – .45 + 18.55

Science and Technology Fund 3043.72 + .09 – .65 + 32.62

Short Investment Grade 372.46 + .06 + 4.38

Short Municipal 189.06 + .07 + 2.37

US Government 689.75 – .51 – .13 + 6.61

-0-

