Balanced Fund 13012.83 + .02 + .63 + 16.82 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2212.15 + .25 + 1.02 + 13.08 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13012.83 + .02 + .63 + 16.82

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2212.15 + .25 + 1.02 + 13.08

Emerging Markets 346.09 + .49 + .45 + 14.80

Equity Income Fund 13216.66 – .20 + .47 + 22.16

GNMA 760.02 – .06 + .17 + 5.48

General Municipal Debt 1412.65 + .02 + .36 + 7.15

Gold Fund 286.88 – .08 + 2.33 + 27.42

High Current Yield 2292.02 – .15 – .18 + 11.49

High Yield Municipal 668.14 + .01 + .33 + 8.56

International Fund 1943.86 + .14 + .35 + 19.30

Science and Technology Fund 3071.24 + .27 + 1.14 + 33.82

Short Investment Grade 372.41 + .14 + 4.37

Short Municipal 188.97 + .06 + 2.32

US Government 692.27 + .14 + .71 + 7.00

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.