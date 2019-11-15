Balanced Fund 13007.43 + .46 + .58 + 16.78 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2203.23 – .09 + .86 + 12.62 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13007.43 + .46 + .58 + 16.78

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2203.23 – .09 + .86 + 12.62

Emerging Markets 344.74 + .91 – .86 + 14.36

Equity Income Fund 13248.07 + .63 + .47 + 22.45

GNMA 759.82 – .01 + .22 + 5.45

General Municipal Debt 1412.04 + .04 + .35 + 7.10

Gold Fund 282.92 – .76 + 1.51 + 25.66

High Current Yield 2294.98 + .01 – .02 + 11.64

High Yield Municipal 667.84 + .04 + .34 + 8.52

International Fund 1943.14 + .83 + .24 + 19.26

Science and Technology Fund 3063.61 + .94 + 1.30 + 33.49

Short Investment Grade 372.22 – .01 + .14 + 4.32

Short Municipal 188.92 + .01 + .06 + 2.30

US Government 690.62 – .07 + .65 + 6.74

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.