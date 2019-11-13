Balanced Fund 12927.22 – .03 + .08 + 16.06 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2195.63 + .26 – .29 + 12.23 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12927.22 – .03 + .08 + 16.06

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2195.63 + .26 – .29 + 12.23

Emerging Markets 341.49 – .88 – 2.11 + 13.28

Equity Income Fund 13164.92 + .08 + .27 + 21.68

GNMA 758.98 + .03 – .10 + 5.34

General Municipal Debt 1409.28 + .12 – .24 + 6.89

Gold Fund 283.06 + .96 – 1.93 + 25.72

High Current Yield 2294.68 – .07 – .01 + 11.62

High Yield Municipal 666.59 + .10 – .20 + 8.31

International Fund 1934.29 – .15 – .04 + 18.71

Science and Technology Fund 3046.54 + .33 + 1.83 + 32.74

Short Investment Grade 372.04 + .04 – .01 + 4.27

Short Municipal 188.87 + .01 – .01 + 2.27

US Government 688.52 + .16 – .37 + 6.42

