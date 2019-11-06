How Valuable Are Credit Card Concierge Services?

Credit card concierge services typically don’t get as much attention as rewards programs and standout features, such as introductory 0%…

Credit card concierge services typically don’t get as much attention as rewards programs and standout features, such as introductory 0% annual percentage rate deals, travel benefits and sign-up bonuses. But credit card concierge services offer a valuable service, providing cardholders personalized assistance with a variety of needs.

Your card issuer’s concierge may be able to help you book a vacation, secure a coveted reservation at a restaurant, purchase event tickets that are hard to come by or even pick the right gift for a loved one.

While a credit card concierge service may not be the sole reason to apply for a specific card, you may be leaving value on the table if you’re not taking advantage of what your card offers.

What Is a Concierge Service on a Credit Card?

If you’ve never used your credit card’s concierge services, you’re far from alone. According to unpublished data from the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, only 4% of credit card holders believe that their credit card offers the benefit, and just 1% have actually used it. However, many credit card issuers offer concierge services as a perk of being a cardholder.

As with a hotel concierge, credit card concierge services can give you advice and help with reservations. And because they’re not tied to one location, you can use your card’s benefit anywhere in the world.

Many of the services that credit card concierges provide are things you can do on your own, says Jim Miller, vice president of the banking and credit card practice at J.D. Power. But they can save you some time. “They may also get you deals, tickets or reservations you can’t get on your own,” he adds.

What Can a Credit Card Concierge Service Get You?

Sure, you could book your own travel, dining reservations and more. But concierge services can help you with research and get you access to where you want to be. These are some of the reservations a concierge service can assist with:

Travel bookings. If you want to plan a trip but aren’t sure where to go, a concierge can give you expert advice. What’s more, the concierge can book your hotel, flight, rental car and even excursions, so you don’t have to.

If you get overwhelmed with the sheer number of options or you’re on a tight schedule, taking advantage of your card’s concierge service can save you a lot of time.

Even if you just need some help researching itineraries and coming up with the right plans for your group, a concierge can help.

Your card’s concierge translation service can especially come in handy if you’re planning a trip to a country where you don’t speak the language. While many large tour operators likely have English speakers, you may not get that with every activity you want to do on your trip.

Dining reservations. Whether you’re at home looking for a new favorite spot or on vacation hoping to find the perfect meal, a concierge can help. The concierge can give you advice on where to go based on your preferences and reserve a table on your behalf — which can come in handy if the restaurant tells you it’s all booked up.

Stephanie Colestock, a freelance writer and editor and former managing editor for personal finance site Dough Roller, discovered this firsthand when she was forced to cancel a family trip to Disney World in September 2019 due to Hurricane Dorian. She had dinner reservations for 13 at Cinderella’s Royal Table she was no longer able to use.

Colestock rebooked the vacation for mid-October but couldn’t get new dinner reservations. “Disney couldn’t do anything for us, so I was left scrambling to recoup as many of the plans as I could,” she says. She called in help from the American Express concierge service.

Within a couple of days, the concierge representative found three separate reservations staggered 10 minutes apart that would fit her group’s size.

“AmEx doesn’t have a secret stash of tables,” Colestock says. “However, their reps have worked tirelessly for us on multiple occasions, quite literally saving me hours of refreshing web pages in search of Disney reservations.”

Event tickets. If you’re looking to get tickets for an event that’s sold out or hasn’t gone on sale yet, your credit card concierge service may be able to help. Some concierge services reserve a block of tickets specifically for their cardholders.

You can even call and ask about upcoming events in your area to find out if there are any you’d like to attend.

Other services. With some credit cards, you can get access to several other services, including equipment rentals, legal assistance and security services. Credit card concierges can also help you stay on top of important dates in your relationship. For example, they can not only remind you about birthdays and anniversaries, but also help you find gifts, order flowers or locate hard-to-find items.

Are Concierge Services Free?

For the most part, the assistance you can get from a credit card concierge service is included as a benefit of your credit card. Unless you ask the representative to book something on your behalf or are requesting a service that’s listed as paid, there’s no out-of-pocket cost to you.

Note, too, that concierge services are typically available 24/7, so you don’t have to worry about matching up time zones if you’re abroad or waiting to get the help you’re looking for.

What to Keep in Mind When Using a Credit Card Concierge Service

Credit card concierge services can provide a lot of value, and if you’re not using yours, you may be missing out. It’s important, however, to set realistic expectations for what a concierge can and can’t do.

Concierges can’t do everything. While it can feel like concierges magically make things happen that you didn’t think were possible, they’re not actual magicians.

For example, cheap tickets to the Super Bowl don’t exist, they won’t do your homework, and if an event is truly sold out, they can’t add new seats just for you. They also can’t get you access to benefits — such as elite hotel status or rental car upgrades — that you’re not already entitled to. It’s their job to work hard to satisfy your requests, but there are limits to what they can control.

You won’t necessarily save money. For the most part, a concierge’s job is to help you get results quickly. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll save you money, though. If you’re traveling on a budget, you may consider asking for help with itinerary and activity ideas but do the price shopping and booking on your own.

Not all concierge services are created equal. Not all credit cards offer concierge services, and among cards that do, some may provide assistance and special access that others don’t. In general, you’ll get a better concierge experience with premium credit cards.

Also, keep in mind that your experience may vary even with the same concierge service.

“The level of service can vary depending on which representative handles your call or message, especially for more unique or challenging requests,” says Miller. “Some concierges will come up with very creative ideas that will surprise and delight the cardholder, but it may just depend on the luck of the draw.”

How to Take Advantage of Your Credit Card Concierge

If you already have a credit card with a concierge service, you should be able to find the phone number for the service in your online account or benefits guide. Alternatively, you can call the number on the back of your card and get the contact information from a customer service representative.

If you aren’t sure whether a concierge can help with your particular need, simply call and ask. Representatives can tell you what they can do and how they can tailor their services to your situation.

If you’re still not sure, Miller suggests starting small with a gift or restaurant recommendation. “Some people may be concerned about the concierge making decisions on their behalf and would rather be in control,” he adds. “In that case, you don’t have to have them make your reservation.”

Colestock says that the more details you can provide, the likelier it is that you’ll get the results you’re looking for.

“The more specific your request and the more time you give them to fill it, the better your odds are at getting what you want,” she says. “If you’re looking for concert tickets, be sure to have a preferred seating area and budget in mind.”

If your request includes having the concierge representative make a purchase for you, make sure you say how much you’re willing to spend. This may be a way to have the concierge do some price shopping on your behalf, but he or she may come back empty-handed if your budget is too low.

Pick a Credit Card Based on its Total Value

Many credit cards offer concierge services as a card benefit, and while you can get a lot of value out of using it, it may not be worth it to focus on the perk too much when choosing a new card.

“You need to determine whether you will get your money’s worth from a card before ever paying an annual fee,” says Colestock. “This means considering the benefits and perks included and whether you’ll actually use them.”

Also, consider the card’s rewards program, including sign-up bonus and rewards rates, and how it matches with your spending habits. You’ll get more value from a card that offers higher rewards rates on your main spending categories.

Credit card concierge services can add some value to your everyday life, but they aren’t as important as these other features credit cards can offer.

