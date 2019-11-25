How to Use Credit Cards for European Travel

European travel is rarely cheap, but credit cards can help you manage expenses, while also offering security and convenience. If…

If you’re thinking about making a trip across the Atlantic, it’s essential to understand how credit cards can make your trip easier. Here’s what you need to know.

Do You Need a Credit Card to Travel in Europe?

You don’t technically need a credit card to visit Europe. In fact, many European countries use cash at a much higher rate than the U.S. But using a credit card on your trip abroad has some clear benefits.

Fraud protection. If someone steals your cash, you’re unlikely to see the money again. If a thief manages to nab and use your debit card, your bank may provide fraud protection, but it’s your money that’s being deducted from your checking account. Plus, your liability could be as high as $500 if you wait more than two business days to report the theft.

With a credit card, however, it’s the credit card company’s money the fraudster is using. Also, many credit card issuers offer zero-liability fraud protection, which means you’ll never be on the hook for any amount that someone steals using your account. Even if that benefit isn’t available, federal law limits your liability to $50.

Convenience. It’s probably a good idea to keep some cash on hand in case a merchant doesn’t take credit cards. But it’s not ideal to carry a lot of cash on you at any given time.

It can also be frustrating to visit the ATM multiple times during your trip to get more cash — not to mention expensive if your bank doesn’t waive international ATM fees. Using a credit card for most of your transactions can make things more convenient.

Potential savings. If you use a debit card in Europe, you can usually expect to pay a foreign transaction fee of about 3% on every purchase you make. You’ll likely also run into fees whenever you withdraw money from an ATM outside your bank’s network. Many travel credit cards, however, don’t charge a foreign transaction fee.

Also, you may be able to use rewards earned with your credit card to cover the cost of your flight, hotel and more while you’re traveling.

What’s the Best Credit Card to Use in Europe?

There are some features you may want to have in a card you plan to take with you.

Wide acceptance. While American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa are all accepted across the U.S., you may have a harder time finding merchants to take AmEx and Discover in Europe.

Discover says businesses in several European countries accept its credit cards. But that doesn’t mean you’ll get the same level of acceptance as with Visa and Mastercard. If you primarily use an AmEx or Discover credit card, consider taking a Visa or Mastercard as a backup.

Chip and PIN capability. Most credit cards in the U.S. have an EMV chip embedded in them to provide more secure transactions. But they tend to require a signature to verify your identity instead of a PIN, as you would see with a debit card.

“In Europe, credit cards primarily leverage chip and PIN as a chip verification method,” says Suresh Kumar, director of payment technology at Valid, a credit card manufacturer.

Unless you have a card with this capability, you may not be able to use your card in certain situations — especially at unmanned ticket kiosks in train stations and self-serve gas stations.

You might already have a chip and PIN card and not know it. While most credit cards don’t come with a PIN already in place, you may be able to request one from your credit card issuer.

No foreign transaction fees. While paying 3% on every transaction may not sound like a big deal, it can add up over the course of your trip. If you can get a credit card that doesn’t charge the fee, it doesn’t make sense to pay an avoidable charge.

If you do pay with cash for some things on your trip, be aware of the currency you’re using. “The merchant may ask if you would like to pay in (the local currency) or U.S. dollars,” says Bob Castaneda, program director of accounting and finance at Walden University, who has lived and worked in several countries. “The merchant’s exchange rate may vary, so it is best to pay the transaction in local currency.”

Rewards. Many rewards credit cards allow you to use points or miles to book flights, hotel stays, rental cars and more. In general, a travel credit card may be a good fit because it may offer extra travel perks you can use, such as airport lounge access or hotel upgrades.

Within the realm of travel credit cards, there are general travel, hotel and airline credit cards. Depending on your travel plans and preferences, choosing one or a mix can help you save money getting to Europe.

Getting the Best Credit Card for European Travel on Rewards

While there’s no single best credit card for European travel, some may be better than others at helping you get there.

“Pick a travel rewards card that provides flexibility to use in various venues, such as airlines, hotels, restaurants, auto rentals and shopping,” says Castaneda. Here are some other tips on using credit card rewards to save money on your trip:

Consider a card with transfer partners. Many general travel credit card rewards programs allow you to redeem your points or miles directly through the card issuer or transfer them to another loyalty program. “Check for airline partners who are linked with the issuing bank to get the best deal, and be mindful of the award point earned per dollar spent,” says Kumar.

Your credit card’s rewards program may allow you to transfer your points to frequent flyer or hotel loyalty programs, which can give you more options when booking your trip. You can explore how many points or miles you’ll need to book a flight on partner airlines or a stay with available hotel partners and choose the one that will save you the most money.

Watch out for surcharges. Many airlines assess various surcharges that can cost you hundreds of dollars, making your “free” flight expensive. As you compare flights, keep an eye out for these costs and look for airlines that charge lower fees or none at all.

Finding the right itinerary at the lowest cost can take time, but it also can save you hundreds or even a thousand dollars or more on your reservation.

Calculate redemption values. If you’re interested in getting as much value from your credit card rewards as possible, compare flights and hotels.

Let’s say a round trip business class ticket costs 130,000 miles or $4,000, but a ticket in the main cabin costs 50,000 miles or $700. Spending almost triple the number of miles may not seem worth it. But with the first option, you’ll get a redemption value of 3.1 cents per mile, while the economy fare gives you only 1.4 cents apiece. If you have enough miles and want a better experience on a long flight, the business class ticket could be the better option.

The same principle goes for hotel stays. If you can transfer your points to multiple hotel programs, compare stays at several properties in your destination city to see which one will give you the best value.

Be flexible. The more flexible you are with your dates, destinations and other travel plans, the easier it will be to find a way to redeem your credit card rewards because you’ll have more options.

“The time of year and the proximity of travel will determine how many points a rewards program will use,” says Castaneda. “It will cost more in reward points if someone plans on traveling next week versus in six months.”

In some cases, a loyalty program may have blackout dates, says Kumar. So you may need at least a little flexibility with your dates to use your points or miles.

Ultimately though, whether and how you use rewards should depend on what you want from your trip. If you have a very specific vacation in mind, it may not be worth sacrificing the experience you want just to get more value out of your rewards.

