How to Take 401(k) Hardship Withdrawals

If you’re short on funds and looking for resources to get through an emergency situation, you may have considered taking money out of your 401(k) plan. There are several specific circumstances when current employees can take 401(k) withdrawals to cover sudden costs.

Retirement accounts are typically set up to allow withdrawals starting at age 59 1/2, and individuals who take distributions before that age can usually expect to pay a 10% penalty and income tax on the amount withdrawn. However, some plans make it possible for participants to take out funds early, if certain requirements are met.

The following steps will walk you through the process of taking a hardship withdrawal, along with other financial options to keep in mind if you’re in a tight financial spot.

401(k) Hardship Withdrawal Rules

You will need to check if your specific 401(k) plan provides the option of 401(k) hardship withdrawals. “Not all plans allow hardship withdrawals,” says Joelle Spear, a financial advisor at Canby Financial Advisors in Framingham, Massachusetts.

A 401(k) hardship withdrawal is allowed by the IRS if it is due to an “immediate and heavy financial need.” The IRS lists the following as situations that might qualify for a 401(k) hardship withdrawal:

— Certain medical expenses.

— Burial or funeral costs.

— Costs related to purchasing a principal residence.

— College tuition and education fees for the next 12 months.

— Expenses required to avoid a foreclosure or eviction.

— Home repair after a natural disaster.

If you’re facing one of these circumstances, you’ll need to show that you don’t have other available funds to cover the expenses. “The withdrawal must be necessary to meet that financial need,” says Josh Zimmelman, owner of Westwood Tax & Consulting, a New York accounting firm. A qualifying financial need doesn’t have to be unexpected. An expense may be considered immediate and heavy even if it is an event you knew was coming or voluntarily pursued. But there are also many costs that will not be determined to be immediate and heavy. A consumer purchase, such as a boat or television, would not usually be viewed as a qualifying factor for a hardship distribution.

401(k) Hardship Withdrawal Limits

For those who meet the criteria to qualify for a 401(k) hardship withdrawal, the next step is to determine the amount you can take out. “The withdrawal must not exceed the amount you actually need,” Zimmelman says. For example, if it will cost $10,000 to fix your house after an earthquake, you won’t be able to take out more than that for the repair.

However, you may be able to withdraw additional funds to help cover related costs, such as taxes on the transaction. When you take a hardship distribution, the amount will typically be subject to income tax. “This is still a taxable distribution from a qualified plan,” says Gage Kemsley, vice president of Oxford Wealth Advisors in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. If you’ll need to pay taxes on your 401(k) distribution, you could withdraw enough to cover the tax expense. If you know you’ll need to pay $1,000 in taxes in addition to the $10,000 home repair, you may be able to take out $11,000 to cover all of the costs.

401(k) Hardship Withdrawal Documentation

To receive the funds you need, you will need to talk to your plan sponsor, who might be a human resources representative at your workplace or a financial advisor assigned to the plan. “This individual will guide the participant through any paperwork or requirements a specific company may have regarding hardship withdrawals,” Kemsley says. You may also ask for tax assistance to make sure everything is documented correctly.

You will have to show evidence of a hardship to receive a withdrawal. “Some firms may ask for financial proof with written documentation,” Spear says. Other plans will have fewer requirements related to personal finances and will base eligibility on circumstances meeting the IRS’s list of expenses that are deemed to be immediate and heavy.

Alternatives to a 401(k) Hardship Withdrawal

While you may be eligible for a hardship withdrawal, you might explore other financial resources before taking money from your retirement account. Funds removed from a 401(k) for a hardship may not be returned to the account. Once you spend your retirement funds, you lose out on the amount saved and the additional interest that could have accumulated in the account for retirement. “It’s riskier the older you are, because it means you have less time to make up the loss before retirement,” Zimmelman says.

Rather than a withdrawal, it might be possible to take a 401(k) loan. With this option, “you don’t need to prove hardship or be a certain age, and you can use the money for any reason,” Zimmelman says. In most cases, the loan will be limited to a certain amount, and you’ll need to pay it back over a specific period of time, which is usually less than five years, along with interest. “If you leave your job before you finish paying back the loan, then the outstanding balance becomes a withdrawal and is subject to taxation and penalties,” Zimmelman says.

If you’re over age 59 1/2, you might be able to take distributions from your 401(k) account without any penalties. And for early retirees, the IRS allows penalty-free distributions for those 55 or older who have left the workforce. The age is lowered to 50 for retired public safety professionals, such as police officers and firefighters.

