How to Save on Dentures

If you need to get dentures or implants, you may be surprised by the cost. But the reality is, if you lose a tooth or need to replace a set of teeth, you’re likely experiencing discomfort and need to undergo treatment, with or without insurance. While partial dentures cost a few hundred dollars, full dentures can be several thousand dollars — and even up to $50,000, if you’re considering dental implants.

Even with dental insurance, your plan may not cover dentures. While Medicaid often covers the cost of dentures, Medicare does not include this benefit. You also need to think about additional associated costs, such as dental procedures and getting fitted for the dentures.

A typical dentist visit can cost between $50 and $350. To get dentures, the cost of your visit will likely be far higher than a typical appointment since getting teeth pulled and getting a cast made of your mouth is often necessary. According to the American Dental Association, dentures can cost between $400 and $8,000, depending on the dentist and whether you’re receiving partial or full dentures. If your insurance plan includes coverage for dentures, typically 50% of the cost is covered.

With that in mind, if you’re considering getting dentures or implants and want to reduce hefty expenses, use these expert-backed cost-saving strategies:

— Discuss your options with your dentist.

— Factor in your age and maintenance.

— Comparison shop.

— Consider a payment plan.

— Contact a local dental school.

— Consider medical tourism.

— If you’re in need, consider alternate financing options.

— Remember: You get what you pay for.

Discuss Your Options With Your Dentist

“Planning ahead to improve a denture fit prevents investing in a poorly fitting denture,” says Charles Sutera, a dentist and owner of Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“A patient should discuss with their dentist how much bone they currently have. The shape and the amount of bone dictates how stable a denture will be when speaking and talking. If there is minimal bone, (surgical) procedures such as vestibuloplasty or alveoloplasty should be done prior to denture impressions to recontour the bone.”

“A patient should consider all the alternative options prior to committing to a denture,” Sutera says. “Common treatment options that have greater functional and cosmetic patient satisfaction are bridges, implant crowns or hybrid implant-retained dentures.”

Factor in Your Age and Maintenance

Dentures generally last for five or eight years before they will need to be replaced. That’s one reason dentists who specialize in implants, which generally last at least 25 years and can last a lifetime, argue that you may want to hold off on dentures and find an alternative if you can.

“The younger you are, the longer you’re going to have to live with those dentures. Implants are more permanent and cause many fewer problems and embarrassments than dentures,” says Mike Golpa, a dental implant dentist and owner of Golpa Dental Implant Center of Las Vegas.

“That’s the biggest mistake I see people make with dentures,” Golpa says. “They get them too young, too soon.”

Comparison Shop

While you may like your dentist, you should call dentists in your area and ask what they charge. If you find lower prices, but you don’t want to leave your dentist, you might ask to see if they can match the price; it can’t hurt to ask.

Consider a Payment Plan

Some dentists offer monthly payment plans, making it easier to pay for expensive dentures. You may have to pay interest, but not always, if you pay within a certain amount of time, such as within a year or two. Many dentists and doctors’ offices work with financing companies, and so you may be able to make monthly payments through a third party.

Contact a Local Dental School

You might be able to get a denture fitting (and dental work in general) for a much cheaper cost, says Leila Jahangiri, a dentist and the chair of the Department of Prosthodontics at NYU College of Dentistry.

“These patients are treated by dental students under strict supervision of experienced clinical faculty. Additionally, many schools offer the option of two implants placed in the lower jaw that allows the lower denture to be snapped into place, providing significant comfort and stability,” Jahangiri says.

The dentures may still cost the same, but at least the dental work such as having teeth pulled or casting the mouth will be lower. Jahangiri says that dental schools typically charge half of what a general dental practice would charge — and half of what specialists would charge patients.

Consider Medical Tourism

Yes, traveling to another country to see a dentist about dentures sounds extreme. However, if you are thinking about dental implants or getting a full set of dentures, and the price you’re being quoted is in the five figures, it may pay to get your dentures for less and pay for a vacation at the same time.

If You’re in Need, Consider Alternate Financing Options

“There are also many organizations that use volunteer dentists to provide free dental services. This is especially for our veterans and elderly patients on a fixed limited income,” Jahangiri says. Check out the Dental Lifeline Network at dentallifeline.org for a list of state programs offering free dental services.

Remember: You Get What You Pay For

If you find a way to buy your dentures for next to nothing, you may end up doing more harm than good. Case in point: “I recently learned that there are dentures on sale at Ebay,” Jahangiri says. She cautions against buying dentures online. “People have to know that dentures cannot be exchanged between individuals,” Jahangiri says. “The only appropriate denture is one made specific to that patient. Any generic prefabricated denture, or an existing used one, can cause significant damage and discomfort to the jaws and gums.”

“Online purchases, where the patient is instructed to take their own mold, may work for very few individuals on an emergency basis,” she says. However, that would be an emergency and temporary basis.

“Well-made dentures must be provided by an experienced clinician,” Jahangiri says. “Dentures can truly change an individual’s quality of life. A properly made denture will allow an individual to eat better, speak without a limitation and be comfortable.”

