How to Retire in Ecuador

Ecuador has long been lauded as one of the most affordable places to retire in the Americas. However, retired life in this country can be challenging, but is also improving. Here’s what you need to know about launching a new life overseas in Ecuador.

Why Retire in Ecuador

Located in northwest South America, Ecuador borders the world’s largest ocean on one side and the world’s largest jungle on the other. Cutting straight through the country is the world’s longest mountain range. Retirees might choose to relax on the Pacific Ocean beaches or explore the Andes mountains, Amazon rainforest or Galápagos National Park.

The most popular city for expat retirees, Cuenca, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a former Inca capital, and this Spanish-colonial environment is one of the most genuine in Latin America. After hours in Cuenca, you’ve got music, theater, dance clubs, shows and a professional symphony orchestra that is free to all. Plus, the weather is mild year-round, and the cost of living and of renting a home remains affordable.

Living in Ecuador

Ecuador’s infrastructure has improved significantly over the past decade. Important infrastructure improvements include a new airport, a new train service in Quito, a new tramline in Cuenca and greater access to high-speed internet throughout the country. Health care standards continue to improve, while costs remain a global bargain. A specialist visit costs about $38, and a hospital stay costs from $110 per night for a suite or from $60 for a standard room.

Ecuador uses the U.S. dollar as its currency, so retirees who have savings in U.S. dollars or a U.S. dollar-based income don’t have to worry about the changing exchange rate.

Expats in Ecuador

Cuenca is home to one of the biggest and most established expat retiree communities in the world. In Cuenca you will meet plenty of other English-speaking expats who have made the transition to living in Ecuador and can help you acclimate to retirement overseas. Ecuador’s capital city, Quito, is a large metro area with a well preserved historic center that provides convenient access to the U.S. If you’re interested in living primarily among Ecuadorians, rather than other expats, you might consider the smaller city of Loja, which is known for its music and public art. Nearby Vilcabamba is often called the Valley of Longevity for its long-lived retiree population. However, outside of major cities, you may feel isolated if you don’t speak Spanish. Fortunately, Quito and Cuenca are two of the best places in the world to learn Spanish.

Moving to Ecuador

Recent changes to the law have made it easier to establish legal residency in Ecuador. The minimum income requirement to qualify for Ecuador’s pensionado visa was recently lowered to one month’s minimum wage, which is less than $400. You might also be able to qualify for residency through the country’s investor visa program, which requires an investment of at least $40,000 in either real estate or a local bank CD.

If you plan to frequently return to the United States, it’s important to consider the ease of travel. You can reach Quito and Guayaquil via direct flights from points across the United States. However, it is not possible to fly directly from the United States to Cuenca.

Challenges of Retirement in Ecuador

Living in a country with a different language and customs can create challenges for retirees. If you’ve never spent time at high altitude before, take care to prepare yourself for a visit to Quito, Cuenca or elsewhere in this country’s mountainous regions. Quito sits at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, and Cuenca is more than 8,000 feet above sea level. Altitude sickness is a risk for many retirees, especially those with lung, breathing or heart conditions. Once you’ve arrived at your destination, take the first few days slowly. Do not take off for a hike in the cloud forest, for example, until you’ve given your body a chance to acclimate.

