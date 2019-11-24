How to Retire in Costa Rica

Costa Rica was the first country to make a focused effort to attract American retirees and second home buyers. Costa…

Costa Rica was the first country to make a focused effort to attract American retirees and second home buyers. Costa Rica now competes with dozens of countries that are vying for the attention of American retirees considering living overseas. Here’s how to determine whether Costa Rica could be the right retirement spot for you.

Living in Costa Rica

Before choosing Costa Rica for retirement, spend extended time in the country. There is a rainy season from May through November when rainfall is regular and sometimes dramatic. All-day rains are not common, but rain can fall hard and quick enough to create flash flooding and wash out roads. If you’re considering life in one of this country’s beach towns, which often sit at the end of unpaved roads, this is an important consideration, as access can be a challenge some months of the year. On the other hand, the rainy season has advantages. There are far fewer tourists during the rainiest months, and prices are lower.

Rent first, for six months to a year, to give yourself a chance to try the place on for size before committing fully. This is a good strategy no matter where in the world you might be considering reinventing your life overseas. Renting before making a property purchase means greater flexibility and can save you thousands of dollars in the long run. Even if you determine that Costa Rica is the country for you, you could decide, after getting to know the place better, that you prefer a different region. Perhaps you will find the country’s highlands more pleasant than the beach, or that you prefer the next beach town over to the one where you initially settled. If you haven’t bought a home of your own, when the term of your rental is over, you can move.

If you decide you’d like to buy property, you won’t have to look far to find an agent to help with the search. Real estate agents will seek you out, including in the arrivals terminal of the San Jose airport. You should consult with more than one agent before making a purchase. There’s no multiple listing service, which means each agent has only his listings to offer. To get a complete picture of the market and a better idea of what the kind of property you want to buy should cost, you need to meet with as many property agents as possible.

Retiring in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is home to some of the world’s biggest communities of foreign retirees. It’s easy to fall into the trap of complaining that things in Costa Rica don’t work the way they did back home, which can be true anywhere expat retirees congregate. The secret to avoiding retirement overseas regrets is making sure you have ideas and plans for filling your time.

It’s important to bring a hobby with you or pursue a new one you didn’t have time for until now. Consider volunteering with a local charity, joining a church group or offering to tutor English at a nearby school. Make an effort to connect not only with fellow expats, but also with your new local community. You might find that your neighbors, both expat and Costa Rican, are welcoming and engaging.

It will help if you make an effort to learn the language. The people in Costa Rica speak Spanish. There are also regional languages, such as Limonese Creole on the Caribbean coast. Many people, especially those working in the tourism industry, will probably speak English. However, if you want to create a new life in this country, you should commit to learning at least a little Spanish. There are many good language study options in San Jose.

Moving to Costa Rica

When you’re sure that Costa Rica is where you want to be and that you want to live in the country full time, you will need to make your stay official. Most retirees moving to Costa Rica opt for the country’s pensionado visa. To qualify, you need to prove that you receive at least $1,000 per month from Social Security or a pension. Another residency visa option is the rentista program, which requires you to show an income of $2,500 per month for two years or to make a $60,000 deposit in a Costa Rican bank. Costa Rica also offers an inversionista visa, which requires an investment of at least $200,000 into a Costa Rican business or real estate.

The Cost of Living in Costa Rica

If you want to import your former U.S. lifestyle with you, your cost of living in Costa Rica will be greater than if you’re up for the adventure of a more local lifestyle. You could live frugally on a budget of as little as $1,200 a month, more comfortably on a budget of around $2,000 a month or like a member of the jet-set on $5,000 a month or more. If your budget allows, it’s possible to embrace a life of luxury on this country’s Guanacaste coast in a five-star community built specifically for the U.S. expat market. On the other hand, you could rent a local-standard home in a small mountain village where all your neighbors would be Costa Rican and your entertainment options would center around hiking, river rafting and otherwise embracing this country’s great outdoors. Costa Rica is one of the few places in Central America where both standards of living are possible.

