How to Manage Bonds In a Portfolio Before a Recession

When the economic forecast starts calling for a recession, investors should turn a careful eye to their portfolios for their bond strategy.

A recessionary environment can affect the bond market differently than it does the stock market, thanks to the unique relationship between bonds and interest rate movements.

It may be prudent to seek out ways to minimize the risk associated with those investments.

“We all want to time the market and be out of it when the recession hits but we know it’s impossible,” says Steve Azoury, a financial advisor and the owner of Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan. “We diversify our investments so the downturn won’t be so painful until the recovery.”

Bonds can help with mitigating risk and protecting investment capital in a recession because they typically don’t depreciate in the same way as stocks, says Arian Vojdani, an investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland. The key is taking proactive steps to set up a bond portfolio to ride out a recession before a downturn gets underway.

Knowing what to do, and what to avoid, can help in making tactical moves to manage bond holdings. Here are the most useful to know when recession rumblings are making the rounds when it comes to bond portfolio management:

— Check bond durations.

— Consider allocating to bond funds.

— Choose quality over quantity.

Check Bond Durations

Ric Edelman, the co-founder of Edelman Financial Engines, says it’s important to remember that a recession itself is not the key influence on how bonds perform. It’s interest rate movements that matter.

“If rates fall, bond prices rise and vice versa,” Edelman says. “Rates have gone both ways in past recessions.”

A recession may be more likely to bring interest rate cuts if the Federal Reserve is intent on jump-starting economic growth.

One potential recession signal is the yield curve, which represents bond investor sentiment about risk. When the yield curve inverts, that could be an indicator that a recession is on the horizon.

Investors should understand how bond price and yield movements trend when rates fall. That’s because there’s interest rate risk — risk arises for bondholders from fluctuating interest rates. The interest rate risk depends on how sensitive the bond’s price is to interest rate changes.

“When interest rates are cut in a recession, the value of bonds can deteriorate,” says Scott Braddock, CEO of Scott Braddock Financial in Raleigh, North Carolina.

With that in mind, short-duration bonds may be better to hold in a recession since they’ll mature more quickly regardless of value. Longer-term bonds may be more sensitive to rate changes, potentially losing or gaining more value, depending on which way rates are moving.

Edelman says there are three ways a bond investment can play out in a recession. Investors need to decide how long they want to stay invested when purchasing bonds. That means accounting for the bond’s maturity date and coupon rate, or the interest rate paid on the bond’s face value.

“If you hold if to maturity, you’ll get your money back regardless of what’s happened to interest rates,” he says. “If rates rise, you could be forced to keep a bond that’s paying lower rates.”

That means if an investor sells, they won’t get all their money back. In the third scenario, rates fall and the bond issuer redeems the bond before its maturity. “Heads they win, tails you lose,” Edelman says.

Non-callable bonds may be preferable in a recession to avoid that third option. With non-callable bonds, such as U.S. Treasury bonds, the bond can’t be called or redeemed before its maturity date.

Consider Allocating to Bond Funds

Azoury says that if investors are wary of investing in individual bonds, bond mutual funds or exchange-traded funds may be the answer. Bond funds can be active, passive or a hybrid of the two.

“The active bond manager seeks out bonds that are high-performing and believe will surpass a benchmark over time,” he says.

They instinctively look for undervalued bond options, whereas passively managed funds invest in a basket of bonds that are selected to keep pace with a specific benchmark. Azoury says the goal is to deliver returns by matching different categories like U.S. government bonds, corporate bonds and municipal bonds.

Deciding which path to take when managing bonds in a portfolio ahead of a recession hinges on an investor’s risk-reward preferences.

“A greater risk is involved with managed funds but they may return a greater profit,” Azoury says.

Similar to purchasing individual bonds, check the duration when considering bond funds.

“Short-term bond funds tend to be on the safer side, which can help reduce volatility or risk in your portfolio,” Braddock says. “They are also higher in liquidity, offering investors easier access to their cash.”

In terms of which bond funds or ETFs may outperform in a recession, it’s important to consider the underlying holdings and how those fit into a portfolio’s existing diversification strategy.

Something like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (ticker: BND), for instance, offers broad exposure to the overall U.S. bond market. The iShares TIPS Bond Fund ( TIP), on the other hand, focuses exclusively on investments in Treasury inflation-protected securities.

Investors should be mindful of the adage to “know what you own” to keep their bond allocation balanced.

Choose Quality Over Quantity

Edelman says credit risk is another issue investors should be mindful of when a recession may be looming. “Some bonds are guaranteed and some aren’t,” he says, but those guarantees aren’t all equal.

A bond that’s guaranteed by the federal government, for instance, trumps a bond that’s guaranteed by a state government agency. Both of those are preferable in a recession to municipal bonds, while corporate bonds rank fourth on the list, experts say.

Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust Company, says U.S. government and corporate bonds may be attractive for investors who are looking for stable fixed-income investments in a recession. These types of bonds may be better suited for allowing investors to maintain or increase purchasing power if a recession brings inflationary changes.

“During recessionary periods, we tend to construct and favor bond portfolios that are tilted towards higher quality and highly liquid investments,” Barnes says.

He says a barbell strategy may work well for balancing bonds ahead of a recession. With this approach, the longer maturity portion of a portfolio is tilted toward U.S. government bonds while the shorter maturity portion leans toward corporate bonds.

“Making these adjustments should improve the overall risk profile of the portfolio by keeping the credit risk limited mostly to short to intermediate securities, while still providing opportunities to generate income via corporate bond exposure,” Barnes says.

Vojdani says investors may also benefit from constructing a bond ladder consisting of upper-grade bonds such as U.S. Treasury bonds or high-rated corporate bonds. When purchasing municipal bonds, investors should consider the municipalities’ track records and look for ones that have a solid history of repayment to investors.

Just be mindful of avoiding less desirable bond holdings, Braddock says.

“If you’re anticipating a recession, avoid junk bonds and individual corporate bonds when managing your portfolio,” he says. “Junk bonds are typically offered by startups or companies that are struggling financially and carry a high risk since investors don’t know whether they’ll be repaid on their principal investment.”

