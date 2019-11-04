How to Make Dividends Work for You

Like a two-sided coin traded on a forex exchange, Wall Street mints shares of fortunes lost and fortunes won. As…

Like a two-sided coin traded on a forex exchange, Wall Street mints shares of fortunes lost and fortunes won. As for the latter, these needn’t be ostentatious one-shot wins.

Smart investors know this. Witness any stock blessed with healthy dividends, those wonderful payouts that can make for overjoyed shareholders and overstuffed coffers.

There’s just one thing, though: Once that money starts rolling in like quarterly clockwork, what exactly do you do with it?

Assuming you don’t blow the windfall on Christmas sweaters or in a riverboat craps pit, dividends have powerful potential directly tied to the financial wisdom of multiplying money into more money.

Therein lies the most important use: Reinvest dividends to buy even more stock.

“Investors should consider setting up a DRIP, or dividend reinvestment plan,” says Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief at Investopedia.com. “This is a program that allows investors to reinvest their cash dividends into additional shares or fractional shares of the underlying stock on the dividend payment date.”

“Why reinvest? Simply, for compounding interest,” says Mike Morey, CIO of Integrity Viking Fund. “It’s the most powerful wealth generating tool in the universe and the principles of compounding interest apply to compounding dividends.”

Morey knows this as portfolio manager of the Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund, which counts dividend stock investing as a primary strategy. For him, a dividend strategy lays the foundation for a disciplined strategy.

“Disciplined investing will reward investors by taking out two critical mistakes investors make,” he says. “One is fear of missing out, when investors chase returns but typically show up late to the party and get burned. The other is panic selling, when investors sell quality companies that have seen their share price significantly reduced.”

So it follows that dividends can steady an investor when all about them are losing their heads. This does require patience, though, even for dividend aficionados.

“Don’t be afraid of lower dividends now if the stock has a history of regularly increasing their dividend distributions,” says James Tewalt, a certified financial planner at Estate Planning Solutions in Glendale, Arizona.

He cites the example of Lowe’s Companies (ticker: LOW), the home improvement chain that helps people build garages, decks and nest eggs.

“Lowe’s has paid dividends for 56 years without a miss and has also increased their dividends every year for 56 years,” Tewalt says. “Over the last 20 years, Lowe’s dividend distributions have grown at a compounded rate over 20% per year.”

Nor is the stock itself shabby; Lowe’s has jumped more than 20% in 2019.

Reinvesting can also take on other dimensions, particularly if you feel as though you need some diversification in your investment life.

“Investors who have a large concentration of their wealth in a particular stock may wish to instead deploy those dividends in other investments to even out their asset allocation rather than concentrating it further,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

There are some key points to keep in mind. Says McBride: “Investors can only use dividends as the contributions toward retirement accounts if they have an amount of earned income to make them eligible for retirement contributions.”

“Saving dividends in cash for future investment in other assets or depositing in a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) when you haven’t maxed out your allowed amount is an excellent choice,” says Lewis J. Altfest, a professor of finance at Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.

Aside from reinvestment — “an excellent approach,” Alfest says — “others such as investments in growing developing markets can be rewarding as well and can work in tandem with more conservative high-dividend-payout companies.”

There are also less conventional ways to use your dividends, such as to stem needless financial loss.

If you’ve run up a high-interest credit card balance, for example, applying a one-time dividend disbursement to wipe it out could multiply its value. Suppose you have a $1,000 balance at 19% interest and would otherwise pay off just $50 a month. If you eliminate all that debt by using a $1,000 dividend return, you’ll save $212 in interest charges: a significant amount, given that any investor would be thrilled with a return in excess of 20%.

While such a scenario eliminates the compounding that comes with reinvesting, it still produces a financial benefit by the numbers. And that at least compares very well to another use that puts the “end” in dividends.

Says Alfest: “Spending them mindlessly prior to retirement doesn’t add up.”

