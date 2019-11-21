How to Invest in Hotel REITs

Hotel real estate investment trusts provide income from their dividend yields and invest in hotels, motels and resort centers. A…

A REIT trades similarly to stocks or exchange-traded funds and includes various property types such as cell towers, data centers, self-storage and shopping centers and malls.

Hotel REITs own and manage hotel, lodging and resort properties. These properties can range from middle and lower tier basic hotels to upscale and luxury hotels and convention centers, says Chris Kuiper, an equity analyst at CFRA, a New York financial research company.

The hotel and resort industry is large and can offer investors another property type for diversification, he says.

REITs are enticing for investors seeking income and diversification in a portfolio and because they are uncorrelated to stocks and bonds, but have some dividend-paying stock similarities, says Rich Messina, senior vice president of investment product management of E-Trade, a New York-based brokerage firm.

Hotel REITs such as Park Hotels and Resorts (ticker: PK) and Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) focus on developing, managing, and acquiring hotel properties.

Risks vary among the various REIT investments. A weaker economy and fewer consumers taking vacations could result in a negative effect on a hotel REIT’s performance, Messina says.

“What it comes down to is really understanding what’s under the hood before you invest and examining your risk tolerance closely,” he says.

Here are some factors to consider before investing in hotel REITs:

— Revenue generated from rooms and food and beverage sales.

— Hotels can provide diversification.

— The industry can suffer during downturns.

Revenue From Rooms and Food and Beverage Sales

The revenue from hotels is usually divided into revenue from rooms compared to revenue from food and beverages, along with other options such as as spa and conference services.

The margins can also be reported separately as hotel REITs can provide costs related to rooms compared to costs related to food and beverage services, Kuiper says.

One of the key hotel-specific metrics that is closely followed and tracked is called “RevPAR” or “revenue per available room.” This metric is important, he says, since it is a combination of the two factors that make up hotel room revenue: average daily rate (ADR) per room and occupancy. It is calculated by multiplying the two together or taking the total hotel room revenue and dividing it by the number of available rooms.

One of the largest publicly traded hotel REITs is Host Hotels & Resorts ( HST) and is one of the largest owners of upscale and luxury hotels, with 75 properties in the U.S. and five internationally with a total of 46,500 rooms. The company partners with brands such as Marriott ( MAR), Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, Hyatt ( H) and Hilton ( HLT).

Park Hotels & Resorts ( PK), which went public in 2017 after it was spun off from Hilton, acquired higher-class Chesapeake Lodging Trust, a former publicly traded REIT, in September, bringing its hotel count to 65 premium hotels.

Hotels Can Provide Diversification

The hotel and resort industry is large and can offer investors another property type for diversification. This industry can provide investors with a lot of leverage or exposure to a strong economy, Kuiper says.

“Hotel demand comes from two primary types of customers: business travelers and leisure travelers,” he says. “Both of these types of customers will increase demand during strong economic cycles. Hotel REITs also have high operating leverage as many of their costs are fixed.”

The hotel REIT sector represents a total enterprise value of $800 billion with a commercial market capitalization of $46.5 billion and represents 3.9% to 4.4% of the FTSE REIT and MSCI REIT benchmarks, says Michael Underhill, chief investment officer of Capital Innovations in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

“Investors drive billions in capital flows to the hotel REIT sector daily,” he says.

Three hotel REITs that could be appealing to investors include RLJ Lodging Trust ( RLJ) and Sotherly Hotels ( SOHO) and MGM Growth Properties ( MGP), Underhill says.

RLJ Lodging Trust, which owns 108 compact full-service hotels such as Embassy Suites and Fairfield Inn & Suites, has a robust eight-year track record of paying a 7.9% yield, which is “exceptionally attractive to investors in the current environment,” he says.

“The stock has a 24% upside from the current market price,” Underhill says. “The company executed a stock buyback this year that equated to roughly 1.5% of the company’s market capitalization, so we see an attractive portfolio of assets driving yield and price to new highs.”

Sotherly Hotels only owns 13 hotels and most are located in the South, such as Miami and Atlanta. The company focuses on acquiring, renovating and repositioning upscale full-service hotels. The stock has a 26% upside from its current market price of $6.59.

The portfolio of MGM Growth Properties includes 11 resorts and is a REIT that was created three years ago from the properties of MGM Resorts with a current dividend yield of 5.79%. The company has increased its dividend eight times, to an annualized $1.87 per share or 31% since its initial public offering in 2016, Underhill says.

The casino hotel business has split in two over the last few years with top casino operators divesting themselves of hotel and casino buildings, he says.

“The split has created opportunities to invest in casino real estate, including a new kind of REIT created just to own casino hotels leased by operators,” Underhill says. “Despite strong competition in the gaming market, top casino REITs have shown strong performance and have been rewarded with rising stock prices recently.”

The Industry Can Suffer During Downturns

The largest risk to investing in hotel REITs is that they can suffer greatly when the economy weakens, Kuiper says.

“During weak economic times demand contracts from both business travelers as well as lower demand from leisure travelers, who curb their discretionary budgets on things like vacations,” he says. “The fixed costs become a liability as rooms can remain unfilled.”

Another major risk is oversupply. Strong demand creates an incentive for developers to bring more supply on the market, Kuiper says.

“If too many developers add supply, this can lead to oversupply conditions, driving down occupancy and rates,” he says. “Hotels are very competitive in an age of online search engines and price comparison tools as well as increasing competition from other sources like AirBnb. Oversupply is particularly a problem for hotels that require long building lead times such as multiple years.”

