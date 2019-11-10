How to Find Additional College Benefits for Veterans

The GI Bill is well known, but other education benefits for veterans and active-duty service members may not be. While…

The GI Bill is well known, but other education benefits for veterans and active-duty service members may not be.

While the U.S. government created and continually enhances the GI Bill, many colleges offer additional benefits for veterans that come in various forms, including tuition breaks, scholarships, priority registration for classes, academic credit for military training, specialized services for vets who have suffered brain injuries, free parking and more.

Student clubs and advocacy groups also aid veterans in their academic journey. Offerings vary by college, but prospective and enrolled students should check to see what’s available to veterans and even students who are dependents of vets.

“There are typically more resources than you realize,” says Carrie Wofford, president of Veterans Education Success, an advocacy group that provides free counseling, legal resources and other services to military-affiliated students.

[Read: A Guide to Military-Friendly Colleges.]

To unlock those resources, students should start at a college’s veterans center. Where veterans resource centers are housed may vary by campus, with some attached to the student affairs department and others free-standing.

“Let us know you’re coming and we can walk you through the process from applying to the university to applying for the GI Bill,” says Duane C. Kleinhardt, director of the Veterans’ Resource Center at Central Michigan University and a Navy veteran.

Veterans centers and other such offices on college campuses are often staffed by former military members, notes Kent Johnson, military student services coordinator at Western Kentucky University and a Marine Corps veteran. “This helps them connect with someone who gets them, and understands the benefits and lingo they use as well as the hardships or special situations they have. Veterans helping veterans goes a long way.”

Paying for College as a Veteran or Active-Duty Service Member

The GI Bill covers full tuition and fees at public colleges for eligible service members and veterans and kicks in money for housing, textbooks and other supplies. Since the total amount is capped, the GI Bill may not fully cover the cost of attending a private college, though the Yellow Ribbon Program provides tuition assistance through matching funds from the school and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Many colleges have found ways to keep costs down for veterans and active-duty service members.

Both Central Michigan and Western Kentucky, for example, offer reduced tuition for students who are on active duty. Similarly, that tuition break extends to reservists and members of the National Guard at both schools. At CMU, it also covers spouses and children who are dependents of active-duty service members, reservists and National Guard members.

With some exceptions, veterans also receive the in-state tuition and fee rates at public colleges, regardless of established residency. This allows them to save money by avoiding the higher out-of-state rates.

Veterans who have retired from the service don’t receive the same tuition breaks at CMU and WKU as their active-duty counterparts, but officials note that scholarships are available to aid them.

Military-Friendly Registration and Credit Policies

Schools also offer priority registration for GI Bill recipients to ensure that they can get into courses before seats fill up. “They have that first crack at getting those classes that they need,” Kleinhardt explains. “The big reason for that is because, with the GI Bill, you can only take classes that are required for graduation, so it’s important to stick strictly to your program.”

[See: Best Colleges for Veterans.]

Academic credit for military service may also be available at schools through prior learning assessments.

“There are a lot of campuses doing a lot to recognize and honor the ways that veterans have already learned and already developed as adults,” Wofford says. But she adds a note of caution: “I think that, frankly, there are some bad actor colleges out there that don’t educate very well and don’t give much but they want the GI Bill money. So they go overboard in offering military credit but sometimes it’s sort of a scam.”

With that in mind, Wofford advises students to carefully consider the schools they are interested in and to check into their accreditation.

Veterans Education Success lists tips on its website warning prospective students about red flags to be aware of. Key recommendations include looking into a school’s accreditation, researching colleges thoroughly, being skeptical of guarantees and understanding transfer policies.

Campus Life for Veterans

Veteran college benefits also extend beyond the GI Bill to campus life. Some campuses have carved out special study spaces, such as lounges or veterans centers, where military-affiliated students can congregate. Student clubs and social events also exist to offer veterans a sense of community on campus.

“A lot of universities offer military-affiliated community social events where those military-affiliated or veteran students can come together and meet each other, find out who the other veterans are on campus. As they’re walking across campus, they see people that they know, and they know that they belong,” Kleinhardt says.

Colleges also have policies in place to protect military students when duty calls.

“WKU adopted a policy that basically says that if a service member is activated for a short time … instructors need to work with those students to arrange alternative assignments or extended due dates for a quiz, or something like that, and to work with them and accommodate that short-term activation for military duty,” Johnson says.

[Read: Prepare for College as a Veteran.]

Some campus policies, such as considerations for short-term deployment, are born of necessity. Other perks are bonuses that colleges put into place to show appreciation for a student’s time in military service.

Johnson notes that some colleges even offer free parking — a coveted item on crowded campuses.

“Parking is always a hot-button topic at brick-and-mortar schools,” Johnson says.

How to Work With Colleges to Access Veterans Benefits

Johnson encourages prospective students to consider programs like Veterans Upward Bound, a Department of Education offering that helps service members prepare for postsecondary education. He also encourages students to reach out to college veterans centers as the point of inquiry as they begin to consider and apply to colleges.

“Go ahead and reach out to admissions and everything like that, but make sure that you put that military office on your checklist of people to contact because a lot of times with school, especially a school of a significant size, the admissions counselor you’re talking with may not be familiar with all those military benefits, the military lingo, things like that,” Johnson says.

If a college is falling short in providing services for veterans, Wofford suggests contacting an advocacy organization such as Veterans Education Success, which may be able to provide personal and legal support.

The best place for enrolled students to start asking for help, she says, is on campus.

“We serve thousands of student veterans every year, giving them free advice and free counseling,” Wofford says. “And so many say that they’ve been struggling for a long time with an issue and once we have them connect with the help on campus, they’re often surprised that there’s much more help available on campus than they realize. But you do have to speak up.”

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

What Service Members Should Know About Student Loan Benefits

How, Why MBA Applicants Should Highlight Military Experience

Choose an Online Degree Program as an Active-Duty Military Student

How to Find Additional College Benefits for Veterans originally appeared on usnews.com