How to Choose a College Major If You Plan to Attend Medical School

When premeds are comparing and contrasting college majors, they should understand that medical schools admit students with undergraduate degrees in…

When premeds are comparing and contrasting college majors, they should understand that medical schools admit students with undergraduate degrees in a wide array of fields. Premeds should feel free to focus on whatever subject fascinates them most, according to med school admissions officers.

“There are many paths to medicine, and we appreciate and recognize that, and as long as those paths prepare you for the rigors of medical school, that’s what we’re looking for,” says Dr. Demicha Rankin, associate dean for admissions and associate professor of anesthesiology with the Ohio State University College of Medicine. “We’re not looking to exclude anyone because of a major, and no one really gets an extra bump because a particular major. All majors are welcome.”

Still, aspiring doctors should be mindful of the premed classes they take, Rankin says. It is also valuable to take undergraduate courses in topics such as psychology and sociology that will be tested on the Medical College Admission Test, she adds.

Although the majority of OSU’s M.D. students have undergraduate degrees in science fields, there are numerous exceptions, and students in the program have varied undergraduate backgrounds, Rankin says. “We have individuals who major in mathematics, linguistics, nutrition, public health, Spanish, zoology, social sciences, history, engineering (and) creative writing. Those are actually examples of college majors from our 2019 class.”

[Read: Top Undergrad Majors at the Best Medical Schools.]

The Association of American Medical Colleges offers the following guidance regarding premed majors on its website: “There’s a misconception that students should major in biology or another science if they want to get into medical school. In fact, there’s no required or even preferred majors that medical schools are looking for. Consider majoring in whatever interests you and will keep you engaged and motivated during undergrad. Medical schools want students who are authentic with genuine interests, so it’s best to major in what you want, not what you think they want.”

AAMC statistics that break down how well people with various undergraduate concentrations perform on the MCAT reveal that the college majors correlated with the highest MCAT scores are those in mathematics and statistics disciplines. The mean MCAT score among math and statistics majors who applied to medical school is 510.5, which equals or exceeds the scores of 80% to 83% of test-takers, according to the AAMC’s official MCAT percentile chart.

Adam Goodcoff, a med student currently based in Pittsburgh who has served as a student admissions team member, says a premed’s undergraduate major is far less important than whether he or she found an interesting way to apply the knowledge gained through that major.

[Read: How to Make Sure You Fulfill Medical School Requirements for Admission.]

“If they major in marketing and then use that skill to promote a free medical clinic in an underserved community, that is far more impressive than a student who majors in dance but does not connect that in any way to medicine,” Goodcoff wrote in an email.

Goodcoff is co-founder and CEO of The Med Life, a digital company that provides information and inspiration to aspiring health care professionals. In a follow-up phone interview, he explained that there is nothing wrong with a premed opting to major in science, but the student should not feel obligated to do so.

“Everyone has to take the same prerequisite courses, and performing well in those shows your commitment to medicine,” he says. “Shadowing in the field of medicine shows your commitment to medicine, and those (factors) are all outside of your major.”

Nevertheless, Goodcoff suggests that undergrad courses in fields that are relevant to career success in medical practice but not frequently studied by premeds — such as business and the humanities — can be assets in a medical school application. “I think bringing those skills to the table (will) diversify a class,” he says. “Everyone wants to have a nice, well-balanced class.”

Goodcoff says he would be intrigued if he saw any of the following types of majors in a med school application, since it would indicate that the student might bring a valuable perspective:

— Music, writing or performing arts majors. Students with these majors are often eloquent communicators with the potential to forge close bonds with patients if they become doctors, Goodcoff says.

— Business majors, especially finance. Knowledge gained in these types of majors, Goodcoff argues, is highly relevant to running a successful medical practice.

— Science majors in cutting-edge fields. Undergraduate coursework in areas such as neuroscience or nanobioscience would prepare a med student to learn about rapidly evolving areas of medicine, Goodcoff says.

— Science majors in fields that relate to pharmacology. According to Goodcoff, courses in majors such as inorganic and organic chemistry would prepare students to understand the mechanisms that allow medications to function, knowledge that is useful in med school.

Goodcoff cautions that a college major has very minor significance in the med school admissions process. “I don’t think it carries as much as weight as some of those harder statistic numbers: things like a science GPA, an MCAT score and specifically any publications,” he says. “You know, those are hard tangible values that we can look at.”

He notes, however, that a premed who double-majors in two notoriously difficult science fields such as neuroscience and inorganic chemistry would probably impress admissions officers. “That’s clearly a very successful applicant in terms of both time management and, you know, academic achievement.”

[Read: How to Select the Right Minor as a Premed Student.]

Dr. Fred Jacobs, executive vice president and a professor of medicine at St. George’s University — a global university that is home to a med school — says that although in the past med schools may have preferred candidates with science majors, that is no longer the case due to increased concern about “humanism in medicine.”

Jacobs, who also holds a post as a clinical professor of medicine at Rutgers University’s New Jersey Medical School, says that while it’s essential that premeds demonstrate that they are competent at science and capable of performing well in med school, their college major is far less significant. He says he appreciates when premeds have taken both science and non-science classes.

Understanding people well is a crucial factor in being a good doctor, Jacobs notes. He says he likes it when premeds have taken humanities and social science courses. He adds that he also appreciates when they have taken classes in information technology, like artificial intelligence and computer science, since tech is becoming increasingly significant in the practice of medicine.

Classes in biostatistics and epidemiology are also helpful, he says, adding that those types of classes help students understand public health issues.

“I think the major, in and of itself, is less important than performance, because you’ve got to show that you are able to do the work (in med school),” he says. “It’s very hard. No one is doing anybody any favors by admitting a student who can’t do the work.”

Jacobs explains that he would account for majors when assessing GPAs, so he might be more forgiving when examining the GPAs of students who majored in highly rigorous disciplines like physics. But he says that there are “no quotas” regarding majors, adding that the variety of majors in a med school class is something that naturally occurs.

He argues that future physicians need to be well-rounded individuals who not only excel in science, but also know how to deal with people. “It’s a unique field that requires people to be passionate about their responsibility,” he says, adding that he welcomes med students who have majors that involve the study of people, such as history.

“If you pick a major for which you have a genuine and passionate interest, that is not a mistake,” he says. “I don’t care what that major is, because if you’re choosing a major because you think it’s the right thing to do and it’s not something that you have an interest in, first of all, I don’t think you’ll do as well, and secondly, you’ll not be as happy, and in the end, you’ve got to be happy with what you do.”

Searching for a medical school? Get our complete rankings of Best Medical Schools.

More from U.S. News

How to Plan College Courses to Prepare for Medical School

13 Medical Schools That Trained Influential Doctors

How Long Is Medical School and What Is it Like?

How to Choose a College Major If You Plan to Attend Medical School originally appeared on usnews.com