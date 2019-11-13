How to Build a Dividend Portfolio Using Funds

Buying individual stocks isn’t the only way to assemble a dividend portfolio, investors can use exchange-traded funds and mutual funds…

Buying individual stocks isn’t the only way to assemble a dividend portfolio, investors can use exchange-traded funds and mutual funds to capture dividend income.

A lot of people think you have to own dividend stocks to get income from dividends, says Justin Halverson, founding partner at Great Waters Financial in Minnetonka, Minnesota. “But if you own a mutual fund or an ETF, you own those stocks and you still get the dividends,” he says.

Greater diversification is a key benefit, he says. “With one purchase, you’re going to own hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that would take a lot of effort and potentially extra cost to do on your own if you wanted to build that type of portfolio buying individual stocks,” Halverson says.

Whether an investor uses dividend-paying ETFs and mutual funds to build income or buys stocks directly, Halverson says don’t forget that unlike fixed-income investments, using dividends to generate income opens investors to equity risk.

A recent example occurred during the 2015 energy crisis, in which the total returns for energy equities and other energy-related investments like master limited partnerships plummeted when sharp falls in energy prices led to capital losses and cuts to dividend payouts.

“If you’re generating dividends as your primary source of revenue, especially in retirement, that means you’re owning maybe more equities than you would want to,” he says. “There is risk obviously with that, and there’s risk actually that the dividends can go down as well.”

Here are a few key points to consider when using ETFs and mutual funds to build a dividend portfolio:

— Dig into the funds.

— Use more than one fund to build a dividend portfolio.

— Be comfortable with value-oriented holdings.

Research the Funds

Investors need to understand what the fund holds and not rely just on the fund’s name when they are thinking about dividend growth. Check if the dividend payouts are qualified or if they will be taxed at ordinary income rates, Halverson says. If the fund holds both U.S. and foreign entities, it could be a combination of qualified and nonqualified dividends.

The greater the concentration of qualified dividends, the more favorable the tax treatment and the less the investor pays in taxes since qualified dividends are taxed at lower long-term capital gains tax rates. This is particularly important in mutual funds where investors may have to pay capital gains taxes on ordinary income dividends.

One way to put off capital gains taxes is to put the mutual fund in a tax-deferred, traditional individual retirement account. To avoid paying mutual fund capital gains entirely, hold the mutual fund in a Roth IRA for more than five years and withdraw the money after age 59.5. It’s worth noting that ETFs receive favorable tax treatments.

Investors who want to live on dividend income should know when they’ll receive their checks. Some funds pay monthly, while others may pay quarterly or semi-annually. When setting up the dividend-income portfolio, investors should confirm that the money will be sent to either a cash allocation account at the brokerage or directly to their bank accounts rather than having the dividends reinvested.

Use More Than One Fund to Build a Dividend Portfolio

Although ETFs and mutual funds hold many individual stocks, it’s still worth it to own multiple funds, says Daniel Milan, a financial advisor and managing partner at Cornerstone Financial Services in Michigan.

To create a diversified portfolio, he typically uses between eight to 10 funds. “A diversified portfolio draws down the risk,” he says, versus relying on a single ETF or a mutual fund.

To get the diversity he seeks, Milan uses domestic, international and sector funds, with a mix of both active mutual funds and passive ETFs, depending on the investor’s risk tolerance.

Halverson says some brokerage houses now offer model portfolios that hold several ETFs to create an asset allocation suited to the investor’s risk tolerance. That’s an option for dividend investors who would rather leave portfolio building to someone else.

When choosing domestic funds, Milan looks for dividend-growth funds. These ETFs usually hold higher-quality companies that consistently increase dividends. These help to reduce portfolio risk and can help during inflationary times because rising dividends can keep up with inflation.

An example of an ETF for a dividend-growth portfolio would be a rising dividend ETF, such as Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF ( VIG) which selects firms whose dividend payments rose for the past 10 years. It has a 1.7% dividend yield and its total return year-to-date is 24.7%.

For a high-yielding dividend portfolio, Milan uses a closed-end mutual fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Dividend Equity Income (ETY), which uses a mix of dividend-paying common stocks and call options on common stocks. It has a total distribution rate of 8.4% and doesn’t use leverage to generate a higher yield. He says using a covered-call options strategy fund helps to boost yield.

Be Comfortable With Value-Oriented Holdings

Carlton Neel, CEO of Chaikin Analytics, says dividend funds usually hold value-oriented stocks rather than growth stocks. Growth stocks have outperformed over the past 10 years as investors have been willing to pay up for these equities in a slow economic growth environment, so people wanting to build dividend portfolios have to readjust their thinking a bit.

“If you’re looking for dividends, generally you’re going to have to look at companies that are more established [and] believe that returning money to the shareholders in the form of the dividend is valuable,” he says.

After years of rewarding growth, investors may be coming back to value because it’s cheaper, he says. “What we have noticed in our work is that many value funds and value areas of the market are beginning to outperform growth,” he says.

Neel says two examples are the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF ( SCHV), which holds more than 400 names and includes both large and mid-cap names, and the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF ( MGV), which includes stocks from the top 70% of market capitalization. These funds have yields of 2.7% and 4.6%, respectively.

Two typical places for dividend-paying stocks are in the utilities and real estate sectors, Neel says. He says he likes the broad-basket of utility companies found in the Select SPDR Utilities ETF ( XLU), which tracks utilities in the S&P 500. The fund has a dividend of 2.9% and if the stock market falls, funds like XLU traditionally don’t fall as much as the broader S&P, he says.

Real estate funds can pay a higher dividend, Neel says, but can also reflect the strength of the economy. One real estate fund he likes is SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF ( RWR), which overweights the traditional subsectors of commercial and residential REITs. It has a yield of 3.1%.

“If you’re reasonably constructive still on the economy and think we’re not headed into a recession, it certainly bears out that real estate would be a decent place to be,” he says.

